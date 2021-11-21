Quarter-by-quarter analysis: Bills vs. Colts

First quarter
Inactives: Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) was unable to go for the second week in a row. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow, cornerback Cam Lewis and offensive lineman Bobby Hart were also inactive for the Buffalo Bills. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and offensive lineman Spencer Brown (reserve/Covid list) did not play Sunday.
Taylor scores early: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s three-yard touchdown at the start of the game was the first time the Bills allowed a touchdown in the first quarter this season. It was establishing an early theme: Taylor shredded the Buffalo defense all day.
Allen intercepted: Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw his first interception of the day on the Bills’ first drive. He was looking for wide receiver Gabriel Davis, but safety George Odum sniffed it out, and returned the pick 21 yards. Ahead of the interception, back-to-back penalties on the offensive line put the Bills in third-and-18. The Colts took over at their 43-yard line.
Taylor twice: It didn’t take the Colts long to score off Allen’s interception. Taylor’s second touchdown of the day was a 23-yard catch that put Indianapolis up 14-0. At the time, it was the Bills’ largest deficit of the season.
Second quarter
Diggs TD: After avoiding a near interception a few plays earlier, Allen found Stefon Diggs in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play drive. A couple of plays ahead of that, Cole Beasley had a big catch on third-and-1, picking up three yards to keep the Bills on the field.
Penalties: Double penalties on Bills defense keeps the Colts on the field after a would-be third & out: roughing the passer on Mario Addison, which was enforced, and defensive pass interference on A.J. Klein, which was declined. After that, the Colts converted three third downs, including one with an 18-yard run by Wentz, who was nearly sacked first. The drive led to a 36-yard field goal.
Yikes: The Bills were getting the ball back with about two minutes left in the half and down 10. Things quickly spiraled. Isaiah McKenzie tripped himself on the kick return and fumbled without being touched. Indianapolis recovered, with cornerback T.J. Carrie returning it to the Buffalo two-yard line. Taylor scored on the very next play.
Large task for Bass: It was not the best day for Bills kicker Tyler Bass, though the conditions certainly didn’t do him any favors. He missed both attempts Sunday, the first a 57-yard attempt in the rain to end the first half. It hit the right upright.
Third quarter
Bad start: After a brutal first half, the Bills got the ball to try to turn things around. Instead, they were three-and-out. Allen was 0-for-3 that drive, with a tipped pass on the first play of the drive. That led to the Bills’ only punt of the day, as they had a slew of drives that ended in turnovers instead.
Breida’s big play: Running back Matt Breida continued to make the most of his limited snaps Sunday. On the first play of a drive, he had a 28-yard run, the longest carry of the day by a Bill. The team went back to him the next two plays, and he finished Sunday with 51 yards on five carries. However, the offense stalled out that drive, and Bass was wide left from 49 yards out.
Taylor racks up five: Taylor had five total touchdowns before the fourth quarter even started. He ran in two more in the third quarter. The first of those two was a 10-yard carry that came right after his longest run of the day, which was good for 40 yards. On the Colts’ next drive, he punched it in again, this time from one yard out.
A second pick: Allen’s second interception of the day came on third-and-8 from the Buffalo 23. He was looking for Emmanuel Sanders, but Kenny Moore II made the play. It was the second game of the season with two interceptions for Allen; the other came in the loss at Jacksonville.
Fourth quarter
Allen to Knox: Allen's longest completion of the day went to tight end Dawson Knox, good for 31 yards on third-and-3. Knox was the Bills' leading receiver Sunday, with 80 yards on six catches, though he was targeted 10 times.
Diggs again: Diggs scored again early in the fourth quarter, this time with a nine-yard catch. The Bills went for two, and Allen ran it in himself. Though Diggs had two touchdowns, he had just four catches for 23 yards Sunday.
A record day: Taylor didn’t have to be as involved in the fourth quarter, as the Colts’ lead was not in danger. He finished the day with 204 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns. That helped him easily tie the NFL’s all-time mark of eight consecutive games with at least 100 scrimmage yards and one rushing touchdown. Only Lydell Mitchell and LaDainian Tomlinson have also reached that mark.
Trubisky comes in: Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came in with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter. After a few plays, he was intercepted by Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. He finished 3 of 5 for 19 yards.