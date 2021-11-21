Quarter-by-quarter analysis: Bills vs. Colts

Third quarter

Bad start: After a brutal first half, the Bills got the ball to try to turn things around. Instead, they were three-and-out. Allen was 0-for-3 that drive, with a tipped pass on the first play of the drive. That led to the Bills’ only punt of the day, as they had a slew of drives that ended in turnovers instead.

Breida’s big play: Running back Matt Breida continued to make the most of his limited snaps Sunday. On the first play of a drive, he had a 28-yard run, the longest carry of the day by a Bill. The team went back to him the next two plays, and he finished Sunday with 51 yards on five carries. However, the offense stalled out that drive, and Bass was wide left from 49 yards out.

Taylor racks up five: Taylor had five total touchdowns before the fourth quarter even started. He ran in two more in the third quarter. The first of those two was a 10-yard carry that came right after his longest run of the day, which was good for 40 yards. On the Colts’ next drive, he punched it in again, this time from one yard out.