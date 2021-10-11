Quarter-by-quarter analysis: Bills vs. Chiefs

Bounce back: Running back Zack Moss showed again that he can quickly bounce back after a bad play. He dropped a pass on the first play of a drive, but then had an eight-yard gain on the next play. Shortly after, he had a catch for a 24-yard gain.

Sanders to the house: Allen and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders connected for a touchdown, and they made it pretty. Allen’s 35-yard pass dropped right to Sanders, who beat cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to haul in his third touchdown of the season.

Knox again: Tight end Dawson Knox now has touchdowns in four straight games. Sunday, he had a 53-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to extend the Bills’ lead at half. It meant Buffalo needed just two plays to score after the defense forced a turnover on downs.

Third quarter

Shaking off some rust: After an extended weather delay, the Bills stretched more than usual coming out of the half. Perhaps they needed a bit more time to warm up: Buffalo went three and out on its first drive. Kansas City also couldn’t stay on the field long in its first drive.