Quarter-by-quarter analysis: Bills vs. Chiefs

First quarter
Lineup note: After heading into the game questionable with a hamstring injury, linebacker Matt Milano was unable to go Sunday. Milano was injured last week, and A.J. Klein started in his place.
Starting out: Kansas City’s opening drive resulted in just three points off 17 plays. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 2 of 8 to start the game, most notably missing a wide open Travis Kelce. Still, Kansas City stayed on the field and got a 38-yard field out of it to score first.
Allen running all around: Quarterback Josh Allen got running early. On the Bills’ first drive, he picked up 42 yards himself on the ground, capping it with a nine-yard touchdown. He did so on just three carries, his longest of the drive good for 22 yards.
Missed opportunity: After the Bills’ first touchdown, they forced a fumble on the ensuing kick. Cornerback Siran Neal had the hit, and linebacker Andre Smith recovered. However, a few penalties on the following drive meant the Bills were unable to capitalize.
Second quarter
Opponents in the end zone: Mahomes found wide receiver Byron Pringle in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown, flipping Kansas City back into the lead. It was another long drive for the home team, as they went 80 yards in 12 plays.
Bounce back: Running back Zack Moss showed again that he can quickly bounce back after a bad play. He dropped a pass on the first play of a drive, but then had an eight-yard gain on the next play. Shortly after, he had a catch for a 24-yard gain.
Sanders to the house: Allen and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders connected for a touchdown, and they made it pretty. Allen’s 35-yard pass dropped right to Sanders, who beat cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to haul in his third touchdown of the season.
Knox again: Tight end Dawson Knox now has touchdowns in four straight games. Sunday, he had a 53-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to extend the Bills’ lead at half. It meant Buffalo needed just two plays to score after the defense forced a turnover on downs.
Third quarter
Shaking off some rust: After an extended weather delay, the Bills stretched more than usual coming out of the half. Perhaps they needed a bit more time to warm up: Buffalo went three and out on its first drive. Kansas City also couldn’t stay on the field long in its first drive.
A single-game high: Knox had another big catch in the third quarter, a 53-yard heave. That brought him to 117 yards on three catches early in the third quarter, passing his previous single-game record of 67 receiving yards.
At last: Bills safety Micah Hyde had interceptions the last two games heading into Sunday. He got his third interception of the season off Mahomes, but with a little more: It was Hyde’s first career pick six. Mahomes was looking for Tyreek Hill. The pass bounced off his hands, with Hyde snagging it and running it 26 yards in.
An additional interception: Mahomes threw two interceptions in the third quarter. Defensive end Greg Rousseau got the second. The 2021 first-round pick batted it up and then caught it, returning it four yards.
Fourth quarter
KC strikes back: After a defensive pass interference call moved Kansas City downfield, Mahomes and the offense only needed a few more plays to score. A one-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce provided the touchdown.
Called back: A lot happened on third-and-17. After escaping some pressure, Allen heaved it downfield, only for it to be intercepted by cornerback Rashad Fenton. However, a roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City negated that, and gave the Bills the first down.
Sanders TD drive: Sanders’ second touchdown of the day finished a 12-play, 78-yard drive by the Bills. With the eight-yard touchdown, Sanders has now had two touchdowns twice in the last three games.
A treat after the rain: Bills fans who stayed were able to easily move down behind the bench for the end of the game after the weather and the score cleared most of the stadium.