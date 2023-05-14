Long before he helped Louisiana to a Sun Belt Conference championship, helped establish a new on- and off-field tone at Florida and helped improve his draft stock with a decorated 2022 season, O’Cyrus Torrence had a massive task.

He needed to help himself by saving himself.

As a high school freshman, Torrence wasn’t thinking about college football or the NFL. No way, no how. Kids who weigh 425 pounds don’t think about the physical sacrifices required to play sports. But then a switch flipped.

“I didn’t want to be that way anymore,” he said.

The pounds dropped … and dropped some more … and dropped even more. The kid nicknamed “Cyborg” by his grandmother, which was shortened to “Cybo” by family and friends, had found a new calling. Healthy living and really, he didn’t have a choice. He knew what he was staring at – a life of health issues and a short life at that.

Eight years later, look at him now during the Buffalo Bills’ opening rookie camp practice Friday afternoon. Wearing No. 54, he performed his lineman steps with fluidity not seen often from a man listed at 330 pounds. The Bills selected him in the second round of last month’s draft and he projects as the eventual – if not immediate – starting right guard.

After practice, Torrence visited with The Buffalo News, tracing the steps of his journey, from Greensburg, La., (high school) to Lafayette, La., (three-year starter for the Rajin Cajuns) to Gainesville, Fla., (one All-America season for the Gators) and now Buffalo.

It all started with a “life decision.”

“Some of it was me, knowing I wanted to change my body and frame and some of it was just the push I got from my high school coaches,” Torrence said. “At first, it wasn’t even about playing football – it was just, ‘Lose the weight and then if you like playing football, continue to play.’ ”

Torrence, 23, started to play and started to dominate.

“Cybo is a good player and if you’re a good player, you’re going to succeed anywhere,” said Jeff Norrid, his offensive line coach at Louisiana in 2021. “Even though he was at Louisiana, he was a big-time player. He proved that when he got to Florida and he’s going to prove that with the Bills.”

Small-town discovery

The 2021 census of Greensburg, La., listed a population of 639. The small town is located east of Baton Rouge and just south of the Mississippi border, Highway 10 running east-west through town, Highway 43 north-south and Highway 37 comes up from the southwest and ends in the middle of town.

Torrence grew up in a small trailer home that probably felt like a linen closet for the big, young man. He attended St. Helena Central High School, which is across the street from a cemetery and closer to two churches than the nearest restaurant.

Torrence started to excel as a two-way lineman and attracted recruiting attention. Lafayette was 105 miles to the west and the school’s coaching staff showed serious interest. Then-offensive coordinator/line coach Rob Sale said they used the “team recruiting” approach – the lead recruiter was tight ends coach Michael Desormeaux (now the program’s head coach) and he was joined by Sale, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and assistant offensive line coach D.J. Looney.

First, they had to find the high school.

Sale set up a visit with Torrence, who had a warning.

Torrence: “Coach, I have no cellphone service at the school.”

Sale: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, whatever. It’s 2018.”

But …

The coaching staff put the high school’s address into their phone app. As they approached town, the cell service weakened and finally disappeared.

“They didn’t believe me,” Torrence said. “When they lost service, they didn’t know how to get to the school. You have to go through the deep woods to get to my high school so they winged it.”

Torrence was a three-star high school recruit and the No. 145 offensive tackle nationally. Group of Five schools showed the most interest, but Georgia was intrigued about his ability to play defensive line. Torrence, though, wanted to play offensive line and stayed in-state to play for the Cajuns.

The Louisiana coaches signed Torrence knowing he needed to be polished, but to use the phrase from former Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock, Torrence was a “dancing bear” – light on his feet and agile.

“Obviously not a finished product and a little raw, but you could see his athleticism and when you can find a big man that can move and change directions, those are the kinds you want to coach,” Sale said.

Coach Billy Napier’s process for incoming freshmen was to have scheme installs in June, July and August, allowing them to contribute right away. Torrence wowed the staff with his processing skills – he took his meeting-room notes, logged them in his mind and transferred them to the practice field, marrying it with his physical skills.

The Cajuns’ season started against Mississippi State in New Orleans and Torrence didn’t start, but was going to rotate with left guard Ken Marks.

The planned rotation was scrapped when Marks sustained a knee injury.

“Cybo played the rest of that game and never looked back,” Sale said.

Torrence started the final 47 games of his college career (34 at right guard and 13 at left guard).

Torrence was second-team all-conference in 2020 after moving to right guard. Sale departed for the New York Giants and the Cajuns hired Norrid from Florida Atlantic.

“The biggest thing was trying to get him over the hump fundamentally,” said Norrid, now the Cajuns’ offensive line coach/run game coordinator. “I thought he did a really good job over that spring and summer of focusing on the really small technical things.”

Torrence played 12 games in ’21 for Norrid and it was the first game that remains a top memory. The Cajuns were ranked No. 16 and lost 38-18 at unranked Texas.

Within that game, Norrid saw how Torrence would take a new step during the season, a dominant step, a consistent step.

Torrence did, too.

“It was only my second game against a Power Five team and the Texas game was just different,” he said. “It helped me a lot with my confidence, being able to dominate against a good Texas defensive line.”

The Cajuns won their final 13 games and Napier left for the Florida job. Norrid had designs on moving Torrence out to offensive tackle in 2022.

Torrence had another idea: The transfer portal.

'Home run' addition

Confirming his quiet nature, Torrence said the whirlwind of the portal in general and the whirlwind of the portal for a standout player in particular was “pretty cool.”

Kind of.

Sort of.

“It was a little much for me, honestly,” he said. “They were calling my phone every 15-20 minutes, texting me, asking me (to commit) – just a ton of stuff was going on. I knew where I wanted to go, but people were pulling me in different ways.”

Torrence was pursued by Auburn and LSU, but decided to follow Napier to Florida and reunite with Sale.

“I said, ‘Dude, you need to come to the SEC and put 12-13 games on tape and you’ll be an early draft pick,’ ” Sale said of his pitch. “The loyalty won out.”

Torrence started 11 games for the Gators, missing one because of a sprained MCL. On the field, he was first-team All-SEC and a consensus All-America. Off the field, he helped Napier and his staff teach a new Gator Way.

“I’m grateful to Cybo for that,” said Mark Hocke, Florida’s associate head coach and director of strength and conditioning who was with Napier at Louisiana. “Especially in sports, people pick up on physical cues from other people and the locker room knew he was coming (to Florida) with us so it was easy for them to watch him work a certain way. No back talk. No ducking and dodging the work. It was a great example for people to see.”

Torrence could have stayed for a fifth college season, but having earned his degree, he declared for the draft. His game was NFL ready.

“His tape was pretty consistent at Louisiana and you didn’t see a drop in his level of play going to Florida,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said. “If he had stayed at Louisiana the whole time, you’re going, ‘OK, this is going to be a bigger jump (to the NFL).’ I think it was an easier evaluation seeing him play against (first-round defensive lineman) Jalen Carter and some of those guys at Georgia and obviously some of the schools in the SEC.”

The Bills’ plan is to work Torrence at both guard spots when the rookies join the veterans for on-field practices later this month. He was back on the field Friday, but it wasn’t the start of his post-draft work. Torrence wants to play this season at 330-335 pounds and even a week off will see his weight go up.

Translation: The work doesn’t stop. Torrence remembers his 425-pound self and how his body responds to downtime – weight is added.

“I couldn’t sit around,” he said. “Once I get the work in, I feel I have accomplished something. Knowing the competition I will have at practice, I had the motivation to get into the gym and get back to work.”

Those who have coached Torrence say that will be the reason for his success in the NFL. Never content. Always trying to improve.

“I think the Bills hit a home run with him,” Norrid said. “I will be shocked if he isn’t a factor right away.”