QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, forever a favorite of Bills Mafia, appears set to retire after 17 NFL seasons

One of the more remarkable careers in NFL history came to a conclusion Thursday.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, a veteran of 17 seasons and nine different teams, is set to retire, according to multiple reports. Although he has not made an official announcement, former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson posted a screen grab Thursday of a text message from Fitzpatrick on Twitter. In the message, Fitzpatrick sent an image that included names of his teammates from his various stops around the league – which numbers in the hundreds – along with a short message: “Forever grateful for the magical ride.”

Former teammate Eric Wood, a close friend of Fitzpatrick, said during an appearance on “One Bills Live,” that the quarterback had made “a tough decision.”

“He’s at peace with it now, and I’m excited to see what’s next for him,” said Wood, who played center under Fitzpatrick and currently serves as the Bills’ radio analyst.

A “magical ride” is an apt description of Fitzpatrick’s career, which included a stop in Buffalo from 2009-12. Over four years with the Bills, Fitzpatrick started 53 games. Although the team did not have an overwhelming amount of success during his run, “Fitz” became a fan of the Bills Mafia thanks to his fearless style of play and engaging personality. With a beard that would made a lumberjack proud, the “Amish Rifle” eventually earned another nickname: “Fitzmagic.”

Fitzpatrick led six game-winning drives or fourth-quarterback comebacks with the Bills, none more legendary than a 34-31 victory over the New England Patriots on Sept. 25, 2011, that ended a 15-game losing streak against the Pats. Fitzpatrick led a rag-tag bunch of either undrafted free agents or late-round picks that included Jackson and receivers Stevie Johnson, Donald Jones and David Nelson and tight end Scott Chandler.

“Congrats on a helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!!” Jackson wrote on Twitter in a post sharing Fitzpatrick’s message. “The gratitude is all mine!!”

Fitzpatrick’s four-year run with the Bills was the longest amount of time he spent with one team. In fact, he never spent more than two years at any of his other stops. A former seventh-round draft pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2005, he spent two years there and two years in Cincinnati (2007-08) before coming to the Bills. Fitzpatrick had a 20-33 record as the Bills’ starter, throwing for 11,654 yards (fifth most in team history), 80 touchdowns (fourth most) and 64 interceptions. After leaving Buffalo, Fitzpatrick made stops in Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014), the New York Jets (2015-16), Tampa Bay (2017-18), Miami (2019-20) and Washington (2021). He started at least one game with each of those teams, an NFL record for a quarterback. Fitzpatrick also threw at least four touchdowns in a single game for six of those teams, another league record for a quarterback. In all, he made 147 starts and threw for 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick’s personality and sense of humor really started to show after he left Buffalo. His beard continued to get longer, taking on a life of its own. He once appeared at a post-game news conference wearing receiver DeSean Jackson’s outfit, complete with several gold chains, sunglasses and a tight-fitting track jacket that was mostly unzipped. Asked if any part of the outfit actually belonged to him, Fitzpatrick replied “the chest hair.”

“He’s just so smart. He’s so witty,” Wood said during his radio appearance. “He’ll specialize in some across-the-line, childish games at times, but he’s just a ton of fun to be around. He’s such a genuinely good person that every person in the locker room loves him, so no one’s off limits. He was a ton of fun to play with.”

Fitzpatrick, however, never made the playoffs during his career. The “Fitzmagic” nickname sometimes became known as “Fitztragic” when he would make an ill-advised throw.

He signed a six-year contract extension with the Bills in October 2011 that had a potential maximum value of $59 million. About the time of that extension, the Bills were off to a 5-2 start to the season and had the No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL. Things quickly went south, though, and the team cratered to a 6-10 finish that year. It had the same record again in 2012, leading the Bills to move on from Fitzpatrick. Still, the quarterback will go down as one of the most memorable, and likable, players of the drought era.

His status as a fan favorite was forever solidified when he attended the Bills’ wild-card playoff win over the New England Patriots in January – and even sat shirtless with fans in sub-zero temperatures.

“One of my favorite teammates I’ve ever had,” Wood wrote on Twitter. “You always did it the right way and that’s why every teammate you’ve ever had loved every second of playing with you. Enjoy What’s Next!!”

Fitzpatrick, 39, signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Washington last offseason, but he suffered a season-ending hip subluxation in the team’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and underwent arthroscopic surgery. It’s unclear whether Fitzpatrick’s injury factored into his apparent decision to retire.

There was considerable speculation earlier this offseason, including from the author of this article, that Fitzpatrick would have been a good fit for the Bills if he wanted to continue his playing career. Buffalo had an opening at backup quarterback after Mitchell Trubisky signed with Pittsburgh, and the thinking was Fitzpatrick would have worked well with starter Josh Allen. Fitzpatrick’s vast knowledge – he went to Harvard, you know – and positive presence in the locker room made him a logical consideration as Allen’s backup, as did the fact he was still playing high-level football as recently as the 2020 season. Fitzpatrick went 4-3 as a starter for Miami that year, completing 68.5% of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Any talk of a reunion in Buffalo ended when the Bills acquired quarterback Case Keenum in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Ultimately, Fitzpatrick has decided not to continue playing. Fitzpatrick and his wife, Liza, have seven children, so moving around the country surely presented a challenge. A report from NFL Network on Thursday said that Fitzpatrick is in talks with Amazon about a potential role on the broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.”

