Q&A with executive chef behind the turkey burgers approved by Bills QB Josh Allen

Joel Kraft, the senior executive chef at Fisher Dining Services, has been using the same product to source turkey burgers since his arrival at St. John Fisher University in 2009.

Those turkey burgers have gained sudden fame after being endorsed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the first day of training camp Sunday.

Allen told reporters that as soon as he finished his news conference it was "TBT, Turkey Burger Time."

“They’ve got the best turkey burgers here," Allen said. "I put a little jalapenos on them. That’s the main reason I like coming here.”

(For the record, he also mentioned spending time with his teammates and the chance to focus on football.)

The Bills have not been at Fisher for training camp since 2019 so Allen is among a handful of remaining players to experience the turkey burgers. So is safety Jordan Poyer.

"I've been waiting for those burgers for three years," Poyer said.

The turkey burgers got national media attention when coach Sean McDermott was asked about them on the NFL Network. He noted it was "one of the best turkey burgers I've ever had."

Clearly, this required some investigation. The News spoke with Kraft about the turkey burgers, the toppings available and whether Fisher could have a "Josh Allen turkey burger" on the menu.

Q: What's the secret behind the Fisher turkey burger?

A: “It’s kind of funny. There’s not really a super special recipe. It’s a good quality product. We try to source the best products, no matter what they are. We sourced this years ago and they can became a ‘tradition.’ One of the Bills nutritionists used to want late-night snacks for the players that was a leaner product but still delicious. When I came on board, it was a already ‘tradition’ that the Bills had at the time. It was a thing when I started. Maybe we just made it better over the years.” (He believes the "tradition" started in 2007.)

Q: Do the Bills eat the same burgers that the students eat during the school year?

A: Chartwells Higher Education, which goes by Fisher Dining, “really enjoys a wonderful relationship with the school in which we try to source the best products and serve the best to the students. If I find something that’s really enjoyable for the students, we try to pass it to the Bills and vice versa.

“With camp being away for a few years, some of the veteran players were looking forward to them.”

Q: How did you find out about what Allen said?

A: “When it made the news, I kinda was giggling on the inside. … My phone just started blowing up with Twitter links with friends and colleagues and a lot of people with Fisher Dining. I heard from about 10-12 people within the hour.”

Q: There are burgers in Buffalo named for Allen. Would you consider naming the Fisher turkey burger after Allen?

A: Laughing … “Sounds like I need a lawyer if I do. If he’d let us, we might."

Q: How many turkey burgers do the Bills eat in a day?

A: “I’d say roughly 300-400 a day. It depends on the day, if practice is early in the day or it’s an off day."

Q: Allen said he adds jalapenos. Do you have like a bar with side options?

A: "We have a sides bar. We low-fat mayo and other spreads, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cherry peppers and assorted fresh jalapenos and various cheeses.”