Q&A with Eric Washington: Bills D-Line coach has big job coaching big prospects

Defensive line coach Eric Washington is an important man in the Buffalo Bills’ football department.
With the NFL draft selections of Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham, Washington is charged with the development of not just one, but two high draft picks who could be key to the Bills’ defense for many years to come.
Actually, it’s three high draft picks when you count A.J. Epenesa, last year’s second-round pick.
The 51-year-old Washington is entering his second year with the Bills and his 14th in the NFL. The Bills’ braintrust has a lot of faith in Washington. He was hired by Ron Rivera in Carolina in 2011, along with Sean McDermott. He worked side by side with the Bills’ head coach for six years with the Panthers. Of course, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was there the entire time, too.
When Washington became available after the 2019 season due to the housecleaning in Carolina, McDermott wasted no time in hiring him for the Bills.
Washington has begun giving Rousseau and Basham a crash course on NFL line play this spring. Here are excerpts from a recent interview Washington did with The Buffalo News:
Q: The top two picks are under your wing. How do you view this challenge of coaching them?
Washington: “I’m really excited for that. So far, the interaction I’ve had with Greg and Carlos has been really productive. The first thing that excites you about both players is their character. With the limited time we’ve been working together, they’ve made a relatively smooth transition from being in college, then going through the predraft process to coming here blending in and trying to learn what we’re asking them to do. I see them doing their absolute best, asking good questions and just really being astute in observing what’s going on around them. We’ve gotten off to a really good start with them. I look forward to continuing to work with them.”
Q: You talk about how important it is for linemen to be able to play “ahead of the play,” anticipate what’s coming. How key was Rousseau’s intelligence, in particular, in evaluating whether he could make this big leap from essentially just one season in college?
Washington: “It’s well documented. Greg really impressed me during our predraft interview. When you’re trying to get to know a player through that format, and I’m talking about a Zoom format, there’s some limitations with that. It’s certainly different than sitting down and having a conversation with someone one-on-one. But through that format, Greg was really impressive. He is definitely a conceptual thinker. You can give him concepts, examples, descriptions of things and he can fill in the blanks for you pretty quickly, without having all of the visuals that obviously are aids for people trying to learn. The other thing is the maturity level. Greg was really focused on and preparing himself for what he thought pro football was going to consist of. He had no delusions of what it was going to do for him. All of the feedback and his commentary revolved around coming in and working and learning. And he understood with the position he’s in there comes a lot of responsibility and expectations. He seemed to be very comfortable with that.”
Q: By various analytics measures, the pressure the Bills’ pass rush created last season was pretty good. But sacks were down from 44 to 38. Were you disappointed?
Washington: “I take my direction and my cues from our coordinator and our head coach. For me as the facilitator in that room, I want us to be better in everything. I want us to be better in getting hits on the quarterback, coming up and giving Coach Frazier the option of calling front and coverage and being able to count on our four-man rush getting the job for us. I’m also proud of the effort we played with last year up front. And what we did to help our team get to the position we were in and the contribution of the guys that played. From one man to the next, we want to be better in everything we’re tasked with doing. For the front, that means we have to generate pressure with four guys.”
Q: Likewise, it was obvious Ed Oliver played with force and power. But he had three sacks. Where do you see him entering Year Three?
Washington: “This really is Ed’s first offseason. He’s been here. He’s been working hard in meetings. From an effort standpoint, he’s tremendous. We want to really polish Ed’s one-on-one skill set. Take the things unique and specific to Ed, the things that make him special. Make him aware of it, connect him to situations better and look forward to him being more productive as a one-on-one rusher. He’s been really working hard. Ed has some good experiences under his belt he’ll utilize in 2021.”
Q: You’ve been working with Mario Addison since 2012. He’s 33, will be 34. How do you see him helping the young guys?
Washington: “You just said it. Mario has got a lot of NFL experience under his belt in so many different situations. He’s been a part of winning teams. He’s been on teams where he’s been a strong contributing factor. He’s got a lot to share with two rookies. He’s played a number of positions. Mario came into the NFL primarily as a special-teams player, never complained. His calling card has always been his motor, his energy. He brings the passion for whatever he’s doing and accepting his role and making the best of it. His attitude is tremendous. Our young players will benefit simply from watching Mario in that respect, in addition to some of the nuance of winning one-on-ones as an edge or interior rusher. I’m excited. This is my 10th year coaching Mario. How often does that happen? I know him. We know each other. Mario is a believer in the process we use, which is a tremendous asset for me in communicating to the rest of the group. I’m fortunate he’s here, and excited he’s going to be part of what we’re trying to do this year.”
Q: We can’t resist the chance to ask you about playing for legendary coach Eddie Robinson at Grambling. What’s a motto or message from Robinson that you follow?
Washington: “There’s way too many to count. It’s one of the memorable periods of my life and a formative period, being in college and working with one of the best individuals I’ve ever been around in any context. In terms of coaching, he left an indelible mark on my life. He was a very passionate guy. That kind of drove what he was able to communicate with players and how he believed our role on the football team lifted the profile of Grambling State University and what that meant for the community at large and what it meant for the Black community. I was very fortunate to have that experience, and I carry a lot of it with me on a daily basis.”
Q: What’s one ‘Eddie-ism,’ if you will, that comes to mind?
Washington: “One of the things Coach Robinson used to say I’ve adopted and I use as a template for my daily approach in terms of preparing my guys. This was one of his more memorable quotes: He said the profession of coaching is fighting for the hearts and souls of the men you work with and getting them to believe in you. I use that a lot. That’s a starting point for me. It sets the tone for how I approach every day.”