Q&A: Why Falcons linebacker Steven Means, a Buffalo native and UB grad, hates the Bills

“I always like to just touch kids in a real normal, genuine way, so that’s always my take on it. And I’m a spiritual guy. I’m a man of faith. And the Bible talks about that. When you do good deeds, if you go around blowing trumpets and seeking applause from other people, that’ll be your reward. It’ll be other people seeing it and saying, ‘Congratulations’ and ‘Good job.’ But if you just do those things without trying to expose it, you gather those gifts in heaven. I just always thought about those things. And I always try to follow my gut. It feels weird.”

BN: You have a Super Bowl ring, were the Falcons’ 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee and also received your team’s Ed Block Courage Award. Which means the most?

SM: “I would say the Walter Payton award is the first, and the Ed Block Courage Award is the second, because you grow up and you hear your dad talk about the legends, and Walter Payton was one of those guys. And then you take a deeper dive into him and all the great things he did in the community … it just brings a smile to your face and bring tears to your eyes faster than you could think.

“The Ed Block Courage Award, the scariest injury to me was the Achilles, because I know that one is the longest to recover from, so to fight back from that and come back and be impactful, not just on the field but enough for my teammates to vote me in for that award, that shows relentlessness through adversity and resiliency. That one holds a strong place in my heart. They’re both hanging up on the top shelf in my trophy room.”

