Q&A: Who to root for next week and who deserves big credit after Bills beat Falcons?

Here’s what we’re asking ourselves after the Bills’ victory over Atlanta Sunday:
What should fans root for in Week 17, besides a Bills victory?
The likeliest scenario is the Bills will be the fourth seed and earn a wild-card meeting with fifth-seeded New England in Orchard Park. If all the favorites win next week, that’s the matchup.
Forget about the No. 1 seed. Tennessee will lock it up with a win over Houston next week. So the next best alternative for the Bills arguably would be to earn the No. 3 seed and play No. 6 Las Vegas. That happens if Cleveland upsets Cincinnati and the Raiders beat the Chargers. If Cleveland wins and the Chargers beat Las Vegas, then it’s No. 3 Buffalo vs. No. 6 Indianapolis.
The No. 4 seed is not a bad spot. Yes, the Bills would have to go to Tennessee in the divisional round. But they’d avoid the Colts, the Chiefs and the red-hot Bengals in the divisional round.
If Kansas City loses to Denver and all the other favorites win, then Buffalo is No. 3 and faces Las Vegas in the first round. No. 4 Kansas City would face New England. That would be nice.
What if New England loses at Miami? Don’t forget, the Dolphins beat the Pats in Week 1. If all the other favorites win, then it’s either No. 4 Buffalo vs. No. 5 Las Vegas or No. 4 Buffalo vs. No. 5 Indy (with a Chargers win over Vegas).
How much should we be worried about the fact the win over Atlanta was more difficult than necessary?
It’s a concern because a huge amount of the weight on this team is carried by Josh Allen. He needs to be very good to great in order for the Bills to beat any good team. Obviously, if Allen throws two or more interceptions, it’s going to be hard for the Bills to beat anyone in the playoffs.
On one hand, the Bills essentially lost the turnover battle, 4-1, and still won by 14 points. (We’re counting the safety as a turnover.) That’s encouraging, sort of. The game also is a confidence booster for the running game, which counts for something.
What should fans be most thankful for, besides Allen?
On the day the Bills clinched a playoff spot, the body of work Sean McDermott has complied over five seasons should be extolled.
The day McDermott was hired in 2017, you could have won a boatload of money making a bet that he would not only end the 17-year playoff drought in his first year but would make the playoffs four of five seasons. That seemed inconceivable for this franchise on the day Rex Ryan was fired.
McDermott joins Marv Levy as the only Bills coaches to post three consecutive 10-win seasons. Levy won 10 or more in four straight, from 1990 to 1993.