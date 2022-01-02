Q&A: Who to root for next week and who deserves big credit after Bills beat Falcons?

Here’s what we’re asking ourselves after the Bills’ victory over Atlanta Sunday:

What should fans root for in Week 17, besides a Bills victory?

The likeliest scenario is the Bills will be the fourth seed and earn a wild-card meeting with fifth-seeded New England in Orchard Park. If all the favorites win next week, that’s the matchup.

Forget about the No. 1 seed. Tennessee will lock it up with a win over Houston next week. So the next best alternative for the Bills arguably would be to earn the No. 3 seed and play No. 6 Las Vegas. That happens if Cleveland upsets Cincinnati and the Raiders beat the Chargers. If Cleveland wins and the Chargers beat Las Vegas, then it’s No. 3 Buffalo vs. No. 6 Indianapolis.

The No. 4 seed is not a bad spot. Yes, the Bills would have to go to Tennessee in the divisional round. But they’d avoid the Colts, the Chiefs and the red-hot Bengals in the divisional round.

If Kansas City loses to Denver and all the other favorites win, then Buffalo is No. 3 and faces Las Vegas in the first round. No. 4 Kansas City would face New England. That would be nice.