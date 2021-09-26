Q&A: No one can beat Bills DE Mario Addison in air hockey

BN: Did you ever get that look?

MA: I have before. You know, when I’m playing to my full potential, he’ll kind of give me a look, or he’ll pull me to the side, and say, "C’mon, man. Step your game up, kiddo," stuff like that. But other than that, nah, good coach.

BN: What's this game going to be like for you?

MA: So for me, this is more of a reunion game. People think that Buffalo versus Carolina is a reunion game, but it’s not anymore. ‘Cause that whole staff is in Washington now. So for me, this is the reunion game, because I get to see all my ex-coaches that I played with for many years. So I think it’s going to be a great experience, to line up in front of all those coaches will be cool. … It’s definitely a family feeling, but I definitely want to kick their [tails] too.

BN: We’ve seen you crash a lot of interviews of other players here or on TV. Who’s your favorite interview to crash?