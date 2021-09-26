Q&A: No one can beat Bills DE Mario Addison in air hockey

Bills defensive end Mario Addison is running out of room. He prides himself on his collection of game jerseys from other NFL players, which he keeps in his man cave with a pool table, air hockey table and bar, with theater seats to kick back and relax. But now in his 11th season, the collection has swelled.
He’s familiar with Ron Rivera’s “I’m not mad, I’m disappointed” look, and he may see it this weekend from the now-Washington head coach. Entering the league in 2011 as an undrafted free agent, Addison cemented his place in the NFL during his time with the Carolina Panthers. He's now two years in with the Bills, and loving what he can do with the uniform.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
BN: What’s it like to get ready to face Ron Rivera this weekend?
Mario Addison: I think it’s pretty cool. I was with Ron for at least seven years. Good coach, good coach. I learned a lot from him. (It’s) too bad he’s playing on the other side. Seeing his face expressions from the other side, I think it’s gonna be pretty dope.
BN: What’s his most expression look?
MA: When he’s really mad, he kinda makes a little face – he’s never one of the coaches to (expletive) you, or this and that. But he’ll give you that look, and you’ll know that he’s pretty [mad].
BN: Did you ever get that look?
MA: I have before. You know, when I’m playing to my full potential, he’ll kind of give me a look, or he’ll pull me to the side, and say, "C’mon, man. Step your game up, kiddo," stuff like that. But other than that, nah, good coach.
BN: What's this game going to be like for you?
MA: So for me, this is more of a reunion game. People think that Buffalo versus Carolina is a reunion game, but it’s not anymore. ‘Cause that whole staff is in Washington now. So for me, this is the reunion game, because I get to see all my ex-coaches that I played with for many years. So I think it’s going to be a great experience, to line up in front of all those coaches will be cool. … It’s definitely a family feeling, but I definitely want to kick their [tails] too.
BN: We’ve seen you crash a lot of interviews of other players here or on TV. Who’s your favorite interview to crash?
MA: Probably say Josh (Allen). It’s always fun to mess with Josh a little bit. He’s a cool little guy. …. He’s pretty good at brushing everything off. You can’t really just get Josh, you know what I’m saying? One day, I’m gonna catch him, I’m gonna catch him good. So be looking for that one.
BN: Where do you keep your jersey collection?
MA: I’ve got them all in my man cave, all around my man cave. I ran out of room. I’m about to find storage. … And I’m gonna make sure I’ve got enough room for my jerseys.
BN: Who’s the best at air hockey of the people you’ve played in your man cave?
MA: The best that I’ve ever challenged was my son, who’s 12 years old, Ryland. Very competitive. I try to play easy when I play against him, but I make sure I make it hard on him, too.
BN: You sometimes wear one red shoelace and one blue. When did you start doing that?
MA: Last year. ‘Cause you know, you can’t go wrong with red and blue. With a team, that’s the best colors you can ever have, and you just can’t go wrong with them. So it’s just fun to be able to mix both of them up.