Q & A: Mitchell Trubisky goes in depth on why he decided to sign with the Bills

BN: What's the biggest lesson or lessons you took away from your four years in Chicago?

MT: "I would just say for me, it's been enjoying this process, enjoying this ride. Ever since I was little, it's been a childhood dream to play in the NFL. Four years ago I made that come to life by getting drafted and was able to play four years in Chicago. Right now, I'm just living out a childhood dream, and I'm having as much fun as I possibly can. For me now, it's just trying to perfect my craft as much as I can and continue to enjoy this ride, because football only lasts so long. It's been such a huge part of my life, I want to make it last as long as I possibly can. I've learned so much and developed so many great relationships. It just taught me to enjoy the process and really be grateful for those relationships you make along the way."

BN: The experience last year when you weren't always the starter, but you got into the lineup and did lead the Bears to the playoffs, in some ways, that could mirror what you're asked to do here. If something happens to Josh, you're one play away. What did last year in particular teach you about what might be asked of you this year?