PHOENIX – It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Jordan Poyer.

The Buffalo Bills’ safety has bounced between his home in South Florida to Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl to here, site of Super Bowl LVII. In so doing, he’s kept his mind off the disappointing way his team’s season ended, with a 27-10 thumping by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Poyer has had a few weeks to process that loss, while also grasping the reality of his situation – his time in Buffalo could be over. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent next month after spending his last six years with the Bills. Over that time, he’s developed into a team leader and, along with Micah Hyde, part of the best safety tandem in franchise history.

It was a trying season for Poyer. He battled through elbow, knee and ribs injuries, but still managed to play in 12 games, making a team-leading four interceptions. In six years, Poyer made the playoffs five times with the Bills, being part of the team that ended the 17-year playoff drought into one that entered 2022 as Super Bowl favorites.

“Jordan was in the first year helping us go through the ups and downs and that first playoff run and him and Micah, it's hard to think of one without the other,” General Manager Brandon Beane said at his end-of-season news conference. “Jordan had some unfortunate luck this year starting in training camp, where he got hurt and then just one thing after another. The guy took a bus or rented one of those vans or whatever to get into Kansas City. I don't know how many players would have done that. I give Jordan a lot of credit.

“He’s a pro. I know the whole contract thing and like, people can handle those in many different ways. We all see that. But a lot of respect for how Jordan handled this and he's a great pro and did a lot of great things for us and we'd love to get him back, for sure. I’d be the first to tell you. Again, when we get some clarity on the (salary) cap, and what we can do, we'll know more there.”

Making the rounds on radio row Friday, Poyer spoke to The Buffalo News in depth on the Bills’ 2022 season, and what his future may hold. The conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The Buffalo News: First of all, how are you feeling?

Jordan Poyer: “Yeah, I'm fine. Been hurting all season. Just need some time to decompress and get my body right. That's my main goal this offseason, is getting my body right and being able to play 17 games next year. I feel great now. I just needed some time. There were probably a couple of those games that I definitely should not have been playing in, but just trying to play for my teammates, for my team.

“We came up short at the end of the season. That's not something that anybody expected, but I've been telling people all day here, there are no moral victories in the league. Only one team gets to hold that trophy at the end of the year. There is only one year in my football career where I was happy going into the offseason, and that was my senior year in high school, we won the state championship. With all the expectations on the Buffalo Bills this year and all the (expletive) we had to deal with – if you would have told me we were going to deal with that and win 13 games and have two home playoff games at the beginning of the season, I would have told you you were crazy. People are going to sit here and say, like, 'It's not an excuse.'

"We were out of gas that last game. That is not who we were and who we had been all season long, and I think anybody watching the game could understand that. It seemed like once we got down 14 (to the Bengals), we just had no fight left in us to come back into the game. Everything finally caught up to us, and I know that's not an excuse, but at the same time people need to understand what we went through this year was not a normal season.

“There are no moral victories, but at the same time, like, we dealt with so much and we overcame so much that normal teams don't have to go through in a season. Yeah, we got our butts kicked in that last game, but there are so many good things to take away from this past season and so many things I'll cherish moving forward, whether that's in Buffalo or not. I had a great time this season in Buffalo, ups and downs, injuries and all. We had fun. It was a grind. It was the hardest season I've ever had to endure, ever had to go through, just because of the injuries, just because of all the off-the-field stuff, mentally, emotionally. Micah going down, Von going down, Tre'Davious not there half the season. Yeah, that was hard as hell, on top of that playing with injuries.

"Right now, I'm a free agent. I just became a Pro Bowler. I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this process and what makes sense is going to make sense, and that's where I'm going to end up being. If that's Buffalo, great. If not, I'm going to move on and everything in Buffalo, I appreciated. That's just the business.”

TBN: How much have you thought about your future?

JP: “Right now, I'm just enjoying the process. I think the ball will start rolling a lot more within these next couple weeks. To be honest, I don't know where I stand with the Bills. That's just how I feel. I don't know how the front office feels about bringing me back. I was never offered anything. Everybody knew my situation coming into the season and knew I wanted to remain in Buffalo before the season started. Stuff happened. I came to training camp, got hurt. There was never any talk about an extension, so I'm going to enjoy this process. I'm going to take it for what it is, and if Buffalo wants me back, they'll find a way. If not, I'm going to move on.”

TBN: Are you hurt by that?

JP: “This is a business. I've made plenty of lifelong friends over the last six years I've had in Buffalo. Yes, do I think there is unfinished business to be handled in Buffalo? Of course. At the same time, there is unfinished business in my life that needs to be handled as well. My family comes first, and that's what's important to me. What's important to me moving forward is what's going to be best for my family and myself.”

TBN: Do you need any surgery, knee, elbow or otherwise, this offseason?

JP: “No, I'm not having any surgeries.”

TBN: Do you feel fortunate about that, because you said you played in games you probably shouldn't have played in?

JP: “For sure. I feel extremely blessed and fortunate that I don't have to have any surgeries. Is there going to be a little rehab, a little maintenance? Yes, but I know my body. I know myself. I know how to handle the offseason and by the start of next season, I'll be ready to go.”

TBN: Do you feel with a full offseason, you can get back to being the player you want to be?

JP: “One thousand percent. I think I started behind the eight-ball with the dislocated elbow. Then I had the foot. Just unlucky. Like, I dislocated my elbow in training camp on a weird play. I broke two ribs and got a lung contusion on a pick. Didn't mention driving to Kansas City.

"Toward the end of the season, I started getting headaches, I started getting really bad migraines. Whether that had anything to do with it, I don't know, but I just need an offseason to get ready. I need time. I think everything had built up throughout the season. It wasn't just football, it was everything that was piled on top of it. Teammates getting hurt, Damar, the snow. Everything.”

TBN: Did you suffer a concussion in the last game?

JP: “They wouldn't let me come back in the game because I didn't pass the concussion protocols. Those concussion protocols are ... whatever, but I'm fine. “

TBN: Six years is a long time in one place. You mentioned unfinished business before. How much of that is there in your mind?

JP: “That's the reason why I want to go back there because of unfinished business that I feel needs to be handled, but at the same time, I've done everything in my power to help that team win football games and be in the community as much as I can. Tell my story, open up about myself. I feel like I've done everything except win the Super Bowl out there. If I leave like that, I'm happy with what I was able to accomplish in Buffalo.”

