Q&A: Gabriel Davis on giving back to the community, fishing and chasing hogs

Buffalo Bills second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but he’ll still have plenty of family and friends at Hard Rock Stadium.
Davis, who grew up about three hours from Miami, has had two significant games against the Dolphins in his short career. He scored his first NFL touchdown against them in Week 2 last season, and in Week 17, he had a season-high 107 receiving yards on just two catches.
He has two dogs, including a French bulldog, Ghost, whose name was inspired by significantly larger animals in "Game of Thrones."
“He acts like it. He thinks he’s one of the wolf dogs, he thinks he’s like that. But he ain’t nothing but 20 pounds,” Davis said. “He’s real funny.”
Davis set records at UCF, and he likes to unwind by fishing. He spent time this offseason giving out backpacks full of school supplies to kids at the Pine Hills Boys and Girls Club’s Walt Disney World Clubhouse in Orlando. He teamed up with Disney and Nike to do so, and he is happy to admit that those kids were perhaps more excited to see Mickey Mouse when he showed up.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
BN: When you were able to give back to your community this summer, what was that like?
GD: It was a great experience, being able to finally give back to my community and the kids around there. I know it was always cool to see that when I was a little kid. I knew I needed things when I was younger, so to have the opportunity to give back, I take advantage of those, and it was a great experience.
BN: Do you still have the game ball from your first touchdown in the NFL?
GD: Yeah, I do. I have that game ball. It’s sitting above my TV in my living room. … It’s kind of displayed out, two footballs up there. I have a UCF one, and then I have my first touchdown catch up there. Gonna see how many of those I can keep getting.
BN: What do think is the biggest similarity between fishing and football?
GD: Similarity? Patience. I feel like that’s the biggest thing when it comes to football and fishing. To get the results you want to when it comes to fishing, obviously you have to be patient to catch that fish, because some days aren’t as good as you want it to be, but you just gotta wait it out, and it’ll happen. Just like in football – you want the outcome to be there already. You want to be able to score touchdowns every single game and do a jig every single time you play. But it’s a process, and it takes patience and awhile to be able get to that level.
BN: What is the longest you’ve ever waited while fishing without catching anything?
GD: All day. I’ve probably waited 12 hours and then never caught a fish. I’ve done that before, several times.
BN: Is that still fun for you?
GD: Uh, it depends on who you’re with. Me and my guy (childhood friend) Ben (Moxley), we go all the time, and no matter what we’re doing, we always have fun. We do a thousand things together, so that’s like my rider right there. Wherever I go, whatever I do, even if it’s a boring thing, we turn out and make it fun. So those days that we had where we’re not catching fish, we still find a lot of moments to laugh about it. … We do everything together.
BN: When did you start to see that overlap of patience in two things you love?
GD: A lot of guys, of course, when you go from high school to college, you’re a small fish in a big pond, and you have to really show yourself again, that you can be a great player, and that you are a great player who can make high-level plays. And then you go through college, you end up becoming a star, and now you’re in the NFL and you’re back in that same boat again. You have to realize that you have to know your role and be able to execute your role, no matter what it is, no matter how big or small it is. And I feel like that’s what I had some success with here, because I can accept whatever they throw at me, and then be able to execute. When the opportunity comes, I can make something happen.
BN: Have you been able to find good fishing about Buffalo?
GD: I went flyfishing last year and tried to get on some steelheads. They come in from the rivers in the wintertime, when it starts to rain. The interesting thing about the steelhead is they come back to the mating grounds where they were born, and then they start the whole process again. So I was able to come out here and try something new. That was my first time ever doing it. I had hooked on to one, but I ended up losing him. I was only able to fish for like two hours, but overall, it was a great experience. I know I’ll be doing it this year, too.
BN: What do you think is the biggest misconception people have about Florida as a state?
GD: Biggest misconception? I don’t know, they just think we don’t care about anything, and we just do whatever we want. But Florida’s a great place to live, it’s just hot as heck. And people get that right, 100%. It’s so humid, so hot. … It’s good to come here, and get a different kind of environment for a few months, and then go back to Florida in the springtime when it's a little cooler.
BN: What do you think of some of the wild stories that come out of Florida?
GD: Me and my friends, we hooked on to a gator one time with our fishing pole, and my homeboy throws a T-shirt over at him and freakin' grabs him. But that's what we do. We're so used to it down there. We always like to go outside and do wild stuff. I’ve got a homeboy out there who goes chases hogs with his bare hands, and dogs. So, we do a lot of different things out there, and not scared to get down and dirty, for sure.