Q&A: Gabriel Davis on giving back to the community, fishing and chasing hogs

BN: Have you been able to find good fishing about Buffalo?

GD: I went flyfishing last year and tried to get on some steelheads. They come in from the rivers in the wintertime, when it starts to rain. The interesting thing about the steelhead is they come back to the mating grounds where they were born, and then they start the whole process again. So I was able to come out here and try something new. That was my first time ever doing it. I had hooked on to one, but I ended up losing him. I was only able to fish for like two hours, but overall, it was a great experience. I know I’ll be doing it this year, too.

BN: What do you think is the biggest misconception people have about Florida as a state?

GD: Biggest misconception? I don’t know, they just think we don’t care about anything, and we just do whatever we want. But Florida’s a great place to live, it’s just hot as heck. And people get that right, 100%. It’s so humid, so hot. … It’s good to come here, and get a different kind of environment for a few months, and then go back to Florida in the springtime when it's a little cooler.

BN: What do you think of some of the wild stories that come out of Florida?