Q&A: Did the Bills catch a break with their AFC playoff seeding?

Here's what we're asking ourselves after the Buffalo Bills' 27-10 victory over the New York Jets:
The Buffalo Bills sacked New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson nine times in the 27-10 victory. The defense picked up an offense that struggled for most of the game after a quick start.
Did the results of Week 18 around the NFL help the Bills’ playoff prospects or hurt?
It’s debatable. The bottom line is if you’re good enough to get to the Super Bowl, you take on all comers and beat whoever is in your path. In the early 1990s, Bills fans didn’t sweat too much about who the opponent was going to be in the first round. "Bring ‘em on," was the attitude.
Nevertheless, Sunday's scoreboard probably helped Buffalo slightly.
The Bills moved up to the No. 3 seed by virtue of Cincinnati’s loss, so they get a lower-seeded opponent in the first round. Second, the No. 3 seed opens up a possibility of playing the AFC title game at home, if the Bills can beat Kansas City and Tennessee loses in the divisional round.
One might argue that Kansas City is the most dangerous team in the AFC. The Bills might have been better off getting the No. 4 seed and facing a divisional-round game against No. 1 Tennessee rather than one vs. the No. 2 Chiefs. Whatever. The likelihood is the Bills would have to beat the Chiefs at some point anyway.
Don't miss Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter analysis of the Buffalo Bills' AFC East-clinching victory over the New York Jets.
Support Local Journalism
How big a concern is the weather in the wild-card game?
A big concern. Just look at the second and third quarters. The Bills were going into the wind in both and they managed one field goal in nine drives. Five of those drives went three plays and out. Matt Haack shanked three punts into the wind.
At the end of the third quarter, the Bills held a yardage advantage of 315 to 67 and were clinging to a 13-10 lead.
Bad weather is an equalizer for lesser teams, and it lessens the quarterback advantage.
A look at the long-range weather forecast is promising. The temperatures for next weekend are in the 23- to 31-degree range. There is some snow in the forecast, but not a lot. The winds are forecast to be mild, 9 mph. Obviously, nobody in Western New York banks on long-range forecasts. All Bills diehards will be fanatical weather-forecast followers this week.
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs did their best superhero impersonations on the first touchdown in Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets.
How impressive is this Bills defense?
Credit to Leslie Frazier and the players. They ended the season No. 1 in both fewest points allowed and fewest yards allowed. This is a defense that last year ranked 16th in points allowed and 14th in yards allowed.
The domination of the Jets was a nice exclamation point on the end of the season. The Bills allowed just 53 yards, the second fewest in a game in team history. The nine sacks fell just one shy of a team record.
Obviously, this was a depleted Jets team. New York was without its top four wide receivers, its starting center and its top two left tackles. The Jets went 0-6 in the AFC East. They might have a good quarterback prospect in Zach Wilson. They have the young talent on hand and the resources to be a factor in the division race next season. But for 2021, it was same old Jets.