Q&A: Did the Bills catch a break with their AFC playoff seeding?

Here's what we're asking ourselves after the Buffalo Bills' 27-10 victory over the New York Jets:

Observations: Bills clinch second straight AFC East title behind dominant defensive effort The Buffalo Bills sacked New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson nine times in the 27-10 victory. The defense picked up an offense that struggled for most of the game after a quick start.

Did the results of Week 18 around the NFL help the Bills’ playoff prospects or hurt?

It’s debatable. The bottom line is if you’re good enough to get to the Super Bowl, you take on all comers and beat whoever is in your path. In the early 1990s, Bills fans didn’t sweat too much about who the opponent was going to be in the first round. "Bring ‘em on," was the attitude.

Nevertheless, Sunday's scoreboard probably helped Buffalo slightly.

The Bills moved up to the No. 3 seed by virtue of Cincinnati’s loss, so they get a lower-seeded opponent in the first round. Second, the No. 3 seed opens up a possibility of playing the AFC title game at home, if the Bills can beat Kansas City and Tennessee loses in the divisional round.

One might argue that Kansas City is the most dangerous team in the AFC. The Bills might have been better off getting the No. 4 seed and facing a divisional-round game against No. 1 Tennessee rather than one vs. the No. 2 Chiefs. Whatever. The likelihood is the Bills would have to beat the Chiefs at some point anyway.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month