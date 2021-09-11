Q&A: Buffalo Bills rookie Greg Rousseau is used to heavy lifting

The 21-year-old Florida native loves The Walking Dead and collects comic books. He graduated high school early, but not before trying to learn as much Spanish as he could. Now, he’s making a little more money as a first-round pick than he did in his bounce house days, and he’s using that to give back to the people who got him to where he is. He’s still looking for bookstores in Buffalo – he’s always adding to his comic book collection – and he wants to learn how to make his mom’s eight-layer lasagna. But first, he has a job to do. His next shift is Sunday, when he makes his regular season debut at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.