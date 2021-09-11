Q&A: Buffalo Bills rookie Greg Rousseau is used to heavy lifting

Bills rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau has always worked hard, but his résumé is concise. He’s had exactly two jobs: helping run bounce house rentals for kids’ parties in South Florida and playing professional football at the highest level.
The 21-year-old Florida native loves The Walking Dead and collects comic books. He graduated high school early, but not before trying to learn as much Spanish as he could. Now, he’s making a little more money as a first-round pick than he did in his bounce house days, and he’s using that to give back to the people who got him to where he is. He’s still looking for bookstores in Buffalo – he’s always adding to his comic book collection – and he wants to learn how to make his mom’s eight-layer lasagna. But first, he has a job to do. His next shift is Sunday, when he makes his regular season debut at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Get to know Greg Rousseau.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Buffalo News: You just got your mom a car – what was the deciding process like on picking that as your first big gift?
GR: I have a Jeep, so I know they're pretty good cars, reliable, pretty smooth. I love the interior. So it was an easy choice. I got her a Jeep Grand Cherokee L, so it's like a larger version. So it's pretty dope.
BN: What about deciding on what day to surprise her, and how to get her the keys?
GR: Really just finding the opportunity of when she was gonna be up here. So, basically, she was up here for the Green Bay preseason game, and that was the second time she came up here, so I felt like that was a good time to do it, before the season started. … She was super happy. I was super happy that I was able to provide that gift for her. It was just a great moment. ... Moms are huge. They’re there every day to drop you to school, drop you to practice, pick you up from practice, always supporting you. So I owe my mom my the world.
BN: Did you have a favorite family meal growing up?
GR: Probably rice and beans or lasagna. (My mom) is good at cooking, so mostly everything she makes, I like. ... Rice and beans, lasagna, rice and lentils. She makes good spaghetti. Macaroni and cheese. Really everything.
BN: Do you cook?
GR: Yeah, I cook. I make basic stuff, just like her rice and beans, macaroni and cheese. I gotta learn how to make lasagna – I gotta learn how to layer it better. But I’m gonna learn how to make that soon. I’m not the biggest cook ever, but I can definitely feed myself and make food for sure.
BN: That is important.
GR: Yeah, you need to sometimes.
BN: One of your jobs growing up was working a bounce house for parties, right?
GR: Yeah, it was a bounce house company I was working for. It was South Florida Events. We would drive to different locations, and we would take the bounce house out of the truck, put it up, just stand by it while the kids are jumping on it. And then when it's over, just wrap the bounce house up and put it back on the truck.
But they were really heavy. They were heavier than I’d thought. It's a lot of plastic. It's a lot of material. So at first I thought it was going to be easy, but they were super heavy. You’d have to drag them – you wouldn’t have to drag them that far, but it’s just the fact that they’re so heavy. … They’re so dense. But the standing part in between was super easy. It was really chill.
BN: How did you find that job?
GR: Just people on my team and at my school. They needed a lot of hands. A lot of people at my school were working there.
BN: I'm sure you saw some wild things with kids at those bounce houses?
GR: Yeah, you just gotta tell them to calm down sometimes. Like, ‘Oh, whoa! Chill out! No backflips!’ You didn’t want them to bust their head open. … Nobody got hurt or anything like that. It could be dangerous sometimes, if you jump and you hit the bounce house floor, and somebody else is coming down on it, you (double bounce). So things can get kind of shaky.
BN: Have you had any other interesting jobs like that?
GR: It set me up pretty well, but nah, that was my only job.
BN: That’s a good resume: Bounce house to NFL.
GR: Exactly. (Laughing) It correlates.