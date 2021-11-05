Q&A: Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow focuses on the fun in football

Jake Kumerow: Yeah, we’re punt return. We return left. I’m in the left vise, so I’m guarding the left gunner – as we look at it on punt return, our left. And I’m running across the field, I’m going full speed. I’ve got Siran (Neal) around my backside. Me and Siran are trying to wall them to our right, so Isaiah can get the return left. I end up looking up after hearing some commotion, and I see the ball on the ground. Siran’s in front of me. Siran dives and makes a great play of getting it out of the way from the other team. I’m right behind Siran in line. I’m just dialed in on the ball, locked in. After I see Siran go for it, I come in next. It takes a perfect hop right to me. I try to secure it, squeeze it tight, and make sure I got it in bounds. It ended up working out for the touchback. So, good team effort with a couple of the guys out there, making sure they were flying around.