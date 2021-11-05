Q&A: Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow focuses on the fun in football

Jake Kumerow wants everyone to know that he loves the snow. He does think Buffalonians probably already know, but he wants to make sure. He loves snowboarding, but at the end of the day, team sports speak more to him.
The wide receiver just loves being one of the guys. It’s why he loves the Buffalo Bills locker room for its camaraderie and it’s why he’ll celebrate with teammates whenever he gets the chance.
Buffalo News: We heard a little bit from Sean McDermott about your impact on the muffed punt last week and making sure you guys still got it back. Can you take me through that play?
Jake Kumerow: Yeah, we’re punt return. We return left. I’m in the left vise, so I’m guarding the left gunner – as we look at it on punt return, our left. And I’m running across the field, I’m going full speed. I’ve got Siran (Neal) around my backside. Me and Siran are trying to wall them to our right, so Isaiah can get the return left. I end up looking up after hearing some commotion, and I see the ball on the ground. Siran’s in front of me. Siran dives and makes a great play of getting it out of the way from the other team. I’m right behind Siran in line. I’m just dialed in on the ball, locked in. After I see Siran go for it, I come in next. It takes a perfect hop right to me. I try to secure it, squeeze it tight, and make sure I got it in bounds. It ended up working out for the touchback. So, good team effort with a couple of the guys out there, making sure they were flying around.
BN: You mentioned the perfect hop, and some of that is luck. But how much of that is communicating and being ready? How much preparation goes in that happens in a split second?
JK: It really comes back to Coach Heath (Farwell) and Coach (Matthew) Smiley. The way that they train us to sprint down the field and to chase the ball at all times. At kickoff, we do the same thing. We all race to the end zone. And a lot of times it’s on touchbacks, but if you can just ingrain that in the guys to just sprint down there every single time, you never know when that ball’s gonna pop out one of those times. And it’s in your favor if you have more guys down there than less.
BN: Stefon Diggs was telling us Wednesday that you guys are going to start practicing your touchdown celebrations. He says it’s good luck?
JK: Yeah, I think it is. Football’s fun. And scoring touchdowns is fun, and so is celebrating them. So you might as well have a little plan. That’s what you always hear from coaches and other players, is to have a plan when you get in the end zone. Have a plan, because you never know when you might get in. And all eyes are on you then, so you wanna do something cool.
BN: Do you have a plan?
JK: Yeah, my plan is to celebrate with the closest teammate. I don’t really do a dance or individual thing – I like to celebrate with the guys. Just jump into them. Just high-five a guy. If I see Josh (Allen), go give him a high-five.
BN: Your two favorite athletes are Michael Jordan and Shaun White. MJ is a pretty normal choice. Was White because of something he does or because you love the sport?
JK: I love snowboarding. Growing up, in high school and even in college, as soon as I started snowboarding, Shaun White was pretty much like the Tiger Woods, he’s like the Michael Jordan, he’s like the Tom Brady. He’s like the guy, you know? So, watching him in competition, and he had the long hair, you know? So I thought he was really cool, and I thought he was really good. I was a really big fan of his for sure.
BN: Anything else about the team you think people should know?
JK: Ever since (Cole) Beasley cut his hair, I’ve been wearing his hair ties, because he can’t wear them anymore. So I wear them for him. In honor of the lost flow.
BN: Did the team do anything else to commemorate that?
JK: No, but I did. I mean, I wasn’t upset – I think he looks so good with the short hair. It makes me want to cut my hair. But I still have to wear the hair tie for him.