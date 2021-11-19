Q&A: Bills quarterback Davis 'Dragon' Webb keeps winning daily races

Quarterback Davis Webb has a playlist for everything. Tight end and friend Tommy Sweeney thinks that between the two of them, Sweeney plays music that is better for listening, while Webb plays music that is better for partying.
“I mean, I’ll throw the challenge flag on that,” Webb says, “But I'll accept that too. I’ll accept that.”
It's why he picked Kesha last Friday for the team's weekly playlist. It was a great time to pick a party tune: Webb had his first appearance in a regular season game Sunday as the Bills throttled the Jets 45-17.
It came in a familiar setting. Webb entered the league with the Giants in 2017, where he was bestowed an important nickname. He then spent time with the Jets. He hopes to coach one day, but not yet. First, he's got a lot of daily races every morning at practice against Josh Allen to tend to, and to win.
Even if Webb claims to hold the winning record over Allen, the Bills' starter was thrilled to see his teammate take over Sunday at the very end of the game.
"He was great. Best formation in all of football – victory formation," Allen said Wednesday. "He did a good job with it. I think he lost a couple yards, but it’s whatever. No, I was super happy for him. Obviously he’s been a fantastic teammate, fantastic person off the field for me, and I loved seeing him get in the game."
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Buffalo News: Let’s start with last week. Finally getting in the game, what was that like for you?
Davis Webb: It was fun, considering I’ve waited almost five years to get a real, regular-season snap. And they might have only been two handoffs and two knees, but it's better than what I've been doing the last few years. So that was fun. My teammates were very excited for me, coaches were – that was one of the best parts, was seeing how happy they were for me. And it was fun.
BN: When did you know that you were going to go in?
DW: To be honest with you, they brought it up late in the third quarter, just kind of like, ‘Get mentally ready.’ I was like, ‘Yeaaah, we're up by a lot, I’m kind of already feeling that.’ And then they said, ‘We'll wait a couple drives.’ And I think we had that personal foul or something on defense, so that extended their drive a little bit. But they told me early on. And I was just glad we won by a lot, against a former team.
BN: Did that make it any sweeter to do so against a former team?
DW: Just playing at MetLife, because both of them play there – I played for the Giants and the Jets, and I've been playing at MetLife for a few years. So that was cool. The Jets have had a lot of turnover since I've been there. This is their third head coach. I was there with Todd Bowles, Adam Gase. And now they have Robert. So. a lot of change has happened over there, but a lot of good friends still wearing green, and that was good to see.
BN: We talked to Josh about how you got in just for the victory formation. Do you have to reconcile that you finally get in, but the stat line is now going to be negative? Do you care?
DW: No. No, I don't. If you're the backup quarterback, if you're up by a lot, and they're asking you to knee out the game, that means everybody's pretty happy on our sideline. It was pretty funny to see the stat line, I think it’s minus two yards, or whatever. That's all fun.
BN: Your nickname, “Dragon,” it sounds like it’s carried over here. Are you able to say how you got it?
DW: No, I mean, Eli (Manning) gave it to me my rookie year and I didn't really think much of it. And then the next day, the head coach and the GM are calling me it. So it caught on pretty fast with the Giants, and then it kind of carried over to the Jets. And then it came to Buffalo. The name’s just kind of followed me since my rookie year. It's been five years of that nickname now. There's a story behind it, but we'll have to keep that top secret.
BN: I can respect that.
DW: It's not really a great story. It's just better if it's a secret.
BN: How did it carry over here? Have you ever once introduced yourself as, “Please call me Dragon”?
DW: No. Not at all. I think there was some article written about it, or a press conference Eli might have done, and someone asked me about it. And again, it just catches on like wildfire. So it's a good nickname. There’s a lot of worse ones to have, and it's really taken the team by storm. There were a lot of flapping wings when I got in there last week. Good stuff.
BN: Eli Manning also kind of obliterated you out of nowhere on the Manning Cast out of nowhere. He said you “surrendered your –”
DW: Surrendered my personal appearance? Yeah, I think most of that's because on the Giants, you had to be kind of clean cut. You had to be the Eli way. You had to be shaved, or hair’s gotta be clean cut. I got some pretty nasty pictures of Eli – I think there's one after the Super Bowl of him holding a sandcastle with that DadBod of his. So we can go back and forth on that one. It was funny though, just because back then, everybody had to be like clean cut like them. That’s how Eli set the tempo. You’re clean shaven, you wear suits on the way, at home games. That was just in New York Giant way. And he set the tempo every day. And then as soon as I leave there, I grow the beard and grew out the hair. I felt more free.
BN: Were you watching when he said that?
DW: I was, actually – I knew Josh was going on, but Tommy Sweeney and I were watching ‘Dune.’ And we were like, ‘Man, I wonder when Josh is going on.’ And my phone just starts blowing up. And I'm like, ‘I think he might be on now.’ Dawson (Knox) FaceTimes us, and he videoed it and send it to the group chat. So we turn it over and watched it. He did a great job though.
BN: What did you think of Dune?
DW: Well, to be honest with you, I don’t remember. We watched it all, but Tommy was like messing with his guitar the whole time. So I couldn't hear half the movie. So, I’ll have to rewatch. It sets up the second movie, so the first one was just OK.
BN: Who won the race between you and Josh today?
DW: Josh cheated. Left early. You have to wait ‘til the whistle. He left early, and I came back. I think I got Shae (Tierney’s) hand, barely. So it was close.
BN: Are you keeping stats on those now?
DW: No, but I know I’m up. No doubt about that.
BN: If I asked Josh –
DW: He would have to agree. If he doesn’t, then he’s lying. And he’s not a liar.