Q&A: Bills quarterback Davis 'Dragon' Webb keeps winning daily races

DW: No. Not at all. I think there was some article written about it, or a press conference Eli might have done, and someone asked me about it. And again, it just catches on like wildfire. So it's a good nickname. There’s a lot of worse ones to have, and it's really taken the team by storm. There were a lot of flapping wings when I got in there last week. Good stuff.

BN: Eli Manning also kind of obliterated you out of nowhere on the Manning Cast out of nowhere. He said you “surrendered your –”

DW: Surrendered my personal appearance? Yeah, I think most of that's because on the Giants, you had to be kind of clean cut. You had to be the Eli way. You had to be shaved, or hair’s gotta be clean cut. I got some pretty nasty pictures of Eli – I think there's one after the Super Bowl of him holding a sandcastle with that DadBod of his. So we can go back and forth on that one. It was funny though, just because back then, everybody had to be like clean cut like them. That’s how Eli set the tempo. You’re clean shaven, you wear suits on the way, at home games. That was just in New York Giant way. And he set the tempo every day. And then as soon as I leave there, I grow the beard and grew out the hair. I felt more free.

BN: Were you watching when he said that?