Q&A: Bills QB Josh Allen channeled his inner Tom Brady (only better)

How did Sean McDermott fare in his litmus test against the greatest coach of all time?

We put the onus on the Bills’ head coach to make amends for his team's loss to the Patriots three weeks ago, so it’s time to give credit where it’s due.

McDermott and his staff overcame hardships this week with the sidelining of eight players and two assistant coaches due to Covid-19. (Dion Dawkins came back from Covid-19 for the game.) Credit to offensive line coach Bobby Johnson for getting his unit to perform cohesively without giving up a sack. And McDermott got his team ready to meet the physical style of the Bills’ arch-rivals without making many self-inflicted mistakes. The Bills were assessed only five penalties in the game.

Another sign of the Bills’ good coaching: A slew of backups stepped in. The defensive secondary has been performing without star Tre’Davious White and haven't made glaring coverage busts. It was McDermott's third win against Bill Belichick.

How do the post-season odds look now?