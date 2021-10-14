Q&A: Bills offensive line coach discusses Spencer Brown, Cody Ford, Dion Dawkins, depth and more

Cody’s a professional. Same thing as Spencer. We watched him in college and he brought a lot of good things to the table and across the board. Everybody gave him the stamp of approval. So there’s that player somewhere in there.

We’ve just got to make sure that all of his circumstances get taken care of and all get cleaned up and that way he can put his best foot forward when he’s healthy. And that’s the thing. We’ve just got to get him back on the right track. And he’s working toward it.

He’s obviously disappointed. But he’s also a pro and understands, "OK, this is something I’ve got to work on and once I work on it, I’ll seize my opportunity when it comes back."

BN: Sean McDermott made it a point to say that Ford remains a good player. Is it fair to think we haven’t seen the last of him this season?

BJ: When a guy has a bad stretch of games and we decide to make a change, we don’t all of a sudden move on. This is a long NFL season. I tell the guys every week, "We’re going to need every guy in the room. Whether you’re a practice squad guy or you’re a veteran. We’re going to need every single one of you in the room in some way, shape or form before the season’s over." That’s never going to change in this league. And Cody understands that.