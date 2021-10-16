Q&A: Bills' Mitch Morse finds his center

MM: I’m trying to find the right word for it. It was less stressful, and stressful not being the right word. But the newness of it – the anticipation, let's say – the anticipation wasn't quite there, because last year we had done that for the AFC championship game. This time, it felt more like just going home. It’s where we live in the offseason. And serendipitously, my wife (Caitlin) and my daughter (Kennedy) had gone back since we had a stretch of a few away games. … So I got to see my daughter and my wife at the hotel, which was just so big for the psyche. … I'm a weak, weak soul without my girls, so it was really good to see them. And then just walking down the tunnel, coming out of the locker room, going out, seeing all the things on the opposite end of the spectrum on my sideline – the newness of it was less. I felt like we could focus more on the game, and felt a lot more just like a regular away game this year than it did the last.