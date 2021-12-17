Q&A: Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich ready to face college coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has a clear memory of the first time he saw Tyler Matakevich play. Rhule was on the coaching staff at Temple University at the time, and on the recruiting trail.
“I went up to Milford Academy in Upstate New York and they put me in a back room,” Rhule told Buffalo media Thursday. “I was sitting by myself with a bunch of DVDs. I was watching this kid from Connecticut play linebacker. I said, ‘He’s a pretty good player.’
“I went out and they had like a three-hour practice in the mud, and I watched him play all day, make play after play, love playing. I remember calling Steve Addazio and saying, ‘Coach, you’re just going to have to trust me on it. There’s this undersized linebacker at Milford Academy who’s someone we should offer.’ “
A linebacker and special teams ace, Matakevich is a captain for the first time with the Bills this year. Nearly 10 years after committing to Temple, Matakevich will now face his former coach this Sunday when the Bills host the Panthers.
Buffalo News: Matt Rhule told us about the first time he saw you play. What do you remember of that day?
TM: Oh, yeah, We were up in in New Berlin, New York. I was at Milford Academy. And there, at the end of the year, they do like a little combine. They do all the drills and stuff, and they have a scrimmage. And, shoot, there'd be like 75 coaches there. (Division I), (Division II) and stuff, and Coach Rhule was there.
We were doing Oklahoma drills – I mean, you can’t do Oklahoma drills anymore, but back in the day, we could. We did Oklahoma and (I) made a big hit. And I think that sort explained itself. So we were definitely excited. And he brought me in when he was there after that. I mean, I was definitely bummed though, because it's crazy. He found me when I was at Milford, and then when I actually got to Temple, he went to the Giants for a year. Then, the following year, he came back to take the head (coach) job. So it was like crazy emotions – excited, then sad, then excited again.
BN: How hard was that scrimmage, with three hours in the mud?
TM: Oh my gosh, yeah – it's so nuts. Especially because you're 17, 18 years old, you know what I mean? And you had all the college coaches there, definitely all different types of emotions. You're anxious, you’re excited. You might be nervous a little bit. But it's funny, I tell everybody, it's one of the best decisions I ever made, going to prep school. Maybe at the time, you don't think that, but looking back, it definitely is, and definitely grateful for that experience.
BN: I feel like since there's just so many connections between the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills, some of these Temple connections are almost a bit relatively under the radar this week. What will it be like to see Matt Rhule this weekend?
TM: Oh, gosh, I'm so excited. It’s funny, I remember right when I first signed out here to Buffalo, I'll never forget, I was working out with Dion (Dawkins). And we called, we were FaceTiming Coach Rhule. And just seeing him, and he's in Carolina Panthers gear and stuff. (Dion and I) were just working out together still. Shoot, what was it, five, six years since Temple, you know? It's just funny how those relationships never change. You just pick up right where you left off. But I'm definitely excited to see all those guys, because I know there's at least like seven guys on the roster, and then there's a bunch more coaches and stuff like that. So I definitely can’t wait.
BN: Now that you’re a team captain with the Bills, is there anything you’ve learned about yourself while taking on that role?
TM: Oh, absolutely. I think every single day, I'm sort of learning something new, not only about myself, but just about the game of football. We hang out all the time around here, around the facility, a bunch of guys, and just talking about whether it's just ball or just life, and all the things going on in today's day. It's sort of special – you’ve got that bond, you’ve got that relationship with guys where you feel comfortable enough to really talk about anything. And it just makes work that much more fun. You enjoy it a lot more just being around all these guys.
BN: Your pregame ritual is cleaning your house. Why do you do that?
TM: Oh my gosh. Honestly, I have no idea. I think it's just I feel so anxious. Right before game day, I’m definitely anxious, nervous a little bit, so I gotta do something. And I just always find myself straightening up the house and stuff. So after a successful day at the office, I can just come home and relax.
BN: I’m sure with your pets, too, it’s a constant thing?
TM: Oh yeah. Our floors – I hate cleaning the floors, because every time the dogs go out, gotta wipe their paws. … I just can't wait for it to be really cold – I know people are gonna hate me for this, but once it gets really cold and frozen, their paws aren’t a mess.
BN: What are your dogs like?
TM: I have an Irish settler-lab mix. Her name's Bailey. She’s about to be five this month. I got her when she was like eight weeks old. And then I’ve got another guy, Cash. He’s part husky, slash part Malamute. He’s really a mutt, he’s got a lot. He’s three right now. … They’re comical now. They’re always laying together.
Cash won’t go outside unless Bailey goes out with her. … I rescued both of them through an organization called Show Your Soft Side. So I always love talking about that, just because it just helps bring awareness to abused dogs and rescued dogs and cats – to all animals. Just really helping out to bring more awareness to rescuing animals rather than maybe possibly getting a breed.