Q&A: Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich ready to face college coach

We were doing Oklahoma drills – I mean, you can’t do Oklahoma drills anymore, but back in the day, we could. We did Oklahoma and (I) made a big hit. And I think that sort explained itself. So we were definitely excited. And he brought me in when he was there after that. I mean, I was definitely bummed though, because it's crazy. He found me when I was at Milford, and then when I actually got to Temple, he went to the Giants for a year. Then, the following year, he came back to take the head (coach) job. So it was like crazy emotions – excited, then sad, then excited again.

BN: How hard was that scrimmage, with three hours in the mud?

TM: Oh my gosh, yeah – it's so nuts. Especially because you're 17, 18 years old, you know what I mean? And you had all the college coaches there, definitely all different types of emotions. You're anxious, you’re excited. You might be nervous a little bit. But it's funny, I tell everybody, it's one of the best decisions I ever made, going to prep school. Maybe at the time, you don't think that, but looking back, it definitely is, and definitely grateful for that experience.