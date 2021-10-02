Q&A: Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds talks about reaching people through his drawings

It’s well documented that Tremaine Edmunds grew up in a football family. His older brothers, Trey and Terrell, both play in the NFL. His dad, Ferrell, was a tight end who made the Pro Bowl twice.
Now in his fourth year with the Bills, Tremaine Edmunds always knew he’d have to carve out his own path. But the linebacker also knew the value of having interests outside the sport.
On the field, Edmunds is a vocal leader, as necessitated by being the mike linebacker. The Virginia native has seen his teammates get a little louder, and it’s helping the defense. Off the field, Edmunds is interested in different ways of communicating. He wants to learn more about reaching people through art.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Buffalo News: Coaches have been saying that linebacker Matt Milano has been more vocal lately, even though he’s so quiet. Did that surprise you when he started to get louder?
“Part of Matt's job entails echoing the calls, helping the communication part, which is important for us so we can execute,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “And Matt's done a good job with that this year.”
TE: Nah, nah, not so much. I find (he’s) been the same since day one. I think communication is just part of sports. I don’t really think he’s doing much more than he’s previously done, he’s just communicating. To me, he’s always communicating.
BN: The team says you really like to draw. How did you get into that?
TE: How did they find that out?
BN: I thought you told them?
TE: Oh. I might have. But I’ve been into it since I was young, just figuring out what I like to do outside of football. And that was one thing, just started out when I was younger, playing around. Then I came to the realization like, ‘I can really draw.’ So I started taking some classes and drawing some good stuff, man. And I was getting good feedback from it, and people were liking it, so I thought that was something I might do a bit more often. I still want to take it to the next level, so hopefully in the offseason, I can kind of take some more steps toward that. But it’s something I like doing outside of football.
BN: Were these drawing classes in college or high school?
TE: Nah, nah, I didn’t take (drawing) classes in college, it was more so when I was younger. I kind of got off of it a little bit, just because I was kind of naturally just doing stuff. I could see something and kind of draw it. But I just want to take more steps and keep getting better. Hopefully one day, you never know where it could lead me to.
BN: What do you like to draw?
TE: I don’t really have a favorite thing. If I see something and I like it, I just kind of play around and see if I can copy that picture, or come up with my own stuff, whatever I’m thinking. Artists – a lot of people think it’s just drawing stuff, but artists are creative. You can just think of something and put it into a picture and tell your own story with it. I think that’s a unique thing about it as well.
BN: What’s the hardest thing to draw?
TE: To me, honestly, I think everything is hard to draw. I like it, but at the same time, it’s hard to do it. So, people may be the hardest, I think. At least trying to get it to look exactly like somebody.
BN: If it’s all hard, what makes you still love it so much?
TE: You can tell a story in an art picture or an art image, whatever it is that you’re doing. You can tell your own story. I think it’s amazing that you can draw something, and ask 10 different people, however many people, ‘What do you think this image is telling you? What do you see when you look at this image?’ And you can probably get 10 different responses. And I think that’s amazing, just to see however many viewpoints you can get. I think that’s kind of powerful.