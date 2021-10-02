Q&A: Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds talks about reaching people through his drawings

TE: How did they find that out?

BN: I thought you told them?

TE: Oh. I might have. But I’ve been into it since I was young, just figuring out what I like to do outside of football. And that was one thing, just started out when I was younger, playing around. Then I came to the realization like, ‘I can really draw.’ So I started taking some classes and drawing some good stuff, man. And I was getting good feedback from it, and people were liking it, so I thought that was something I might do a bit more often. I still want to take it to the next level, so hopefully in the offseason, I can kind of take some more steps toward that. But it’s something I like doing outside of football.

BN: Were these drawing classes in college or high school?

TE: Nah, nah, I didn’t take (drawing) classes in college, it was more so when I was younger. I kind of got off of it a little bit, just because I was kind of naturally just doing stuff. I could see something and kind of draw it. But I just want to take more steps and keep getting better. Hopefully one day, you never know where it could lead me to.

BN: What do you like to draw?