Q&A: Bills' Josh Allen opens up on the 'pain' he's feeling – and why he's optimistic about the future

JA: "Absolutely. Again, I think the most important part is we're not switching to a digits system. We're not switching to a system where our triple right, that meant something in our old one now means something completely different. That was big on my list of what I would want. I'm excited for Dorsey. He's a very competitive person. I'm excited to work with him and see what he can do as a play caller."

BN: Last year, you guys were able to basically run it back. This year, you may not be able to have that continuity, especially at wide receiver with some guys who are scheduled to be free agents. What's your level of concern with that?

JA: "We'll cross that bridge when we get there. It's not in my control, so I can't stress about it or worry about it, so I'm not. I do love my teammates, and whether they get extension offers or they go test free agency, I love those guys. I would love to have them back, obviously, but that's the nature of the beast sometimes. Some guys leave. When you win, everybody get paid, whether it's in Buffalo or somewhere else.