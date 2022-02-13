Q&A: Bills' Josh Allen opens up on the 'pain' he's feeling – and why he's optimistic about the future

LOS ANGELES – Josh Allen needed just one word to correctly capture the feelings of all Buffalo Bills fans.
On Jan. 30, the day the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback sent out a simple, four-letter tweet.
Pain.
Allen should have been playing in a game that day, not watching one. The Bengals were supposed to be visiting Highmark Stadium with a trip to Super Bowl LVI on the line.
The previous week, Allen was Superman. His performance in the divisional round against those Chiefs is already the stuff of legend. It looked for all the world like Allen had done enough to advance his team to the next round, only to see it all fall apart in those now-infamous final 13 seconds.
Already beloved by his own fan base, Allen has ascended to another level of NFL celebrity. His spot in that upper echelon has been on display leading up to the Super Bowl.
Since that time, Allen has kept himself busy. An avid golfer, he participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week. In recent days, he's made the media rounds as part of the frenzy that is Super Bowl week. He's been subjected to all manner of questions – some silly, some serious – and even went through a cringe-worthy, 13-second "moment of silence" that someone, somewhere thought would be a good idea.
On Saturday, Allen appeared at the USAA Salute to Service Military Appreciation Lounge, where he conducted a question-and-answer session and autograph signing for military members and their families.
The first question from the moderator, understandably, dealt with the game against the Chiefs.
"Next question," Allen deadpanned as the crowd roared in laughter, before continuing "it's football. It's life. Sometimes things go down like that."
When fans had a chance to ask questions, a young boy from California asked about the overtime rules.
"Awesome. Next question, again," Allen joked.
He addressed Bills Mafia's table tradition, calling it a "Buffalo baptism."
He talked about his playing style, and how "learning how to slide is up there," on his offseason, to-do list, but that he's "comfortable with chaos."
Although it's been just three weeks since that loss, a lot has happened in that time, including some significant developments on the Bills' coaching staff that directly impact the team's star quarterback. The Buffalo News sat down with Allen on Saturday for a one-on-one conversation that briefly looked back, but largely looked forward. The following conversation has been edited briefly for content and clarity.
The Buffalo News: Have you been able to process that pain you tweeted about?
Josh Allen: "Not really. It's been hard to kind of give myself a break. I've been going. I had the Pro-Am, I had the Super Bowl this week, and a bunch of stuff in between. Driving into L.A., seeing all the Super Bowl signs, obviously that's when it kind of hit me. I wish we were still playing, but things work out for a reason and it just wasn't meant to be. So we've got to learn. We'll put our best foot forward next year and look to accomplish our goal.
BN: How does that pain subside?
JA: "When we start winning football games again. It’s going to be a long, long offseason, but once we get back to OTAs and gelling as a team and hanging out, laughing with the boys, that usually takes away some of the pain – not all of it. When we step on the field in September, everything will go away.”
BN: What's been your approach. Have you watched it back, or can't you?
JA: "I haven't watched it. I've been staying busy, trying to keep my mind off of it. Tomorrow is going to suck watching the game from the couch. Hindsight is 20-20. Nothing we can do now except move forward.
BN: So you will watch tomorrow?
JA: "I'll watch it. I love football so much. I was a fan before I was a player. That's why I love the game, because I get to actually enjoy it. I get to see things from a different perspective. If there's anything I can take away from that game, then it's a plus for me."
BN: That "pain" tweet has been responded to, liked or retweeted nearly 600,000 times.
JA: "Really? That's pretty crazy."
BN: Do you have an appreciation for how much Bills fans are hurting?
JA: "Yeah. The chance to host an AFC championship and ...
BN: We don't have to keep going down that road.
JA: "No, I understand. I'm competitive as heck and I want to win every single game we play in. It's just ... you lose sometimes. That's part of the business. We've got to figure out a way to get over that hump and it starts with OTAs into training camp into preseason into the season. Throughout the season this year, we were playing good football, and then we weren't. We had a little lull. Then we started playing really good football, really our best football there at the end. We've got to figure out how we can start playing like the back half of the season early on next year and getting off to a fast start.
BN: There's been a lot that's happened since the season ended. There are big changes coming for you personally. You knew Brian Daboll's departure was potentially coming and it did. You gave Ken Dorsey a good recommendation and he gets the job, but this is the first time you're going to have a new offensive coordinator. What do you make of that?
JA: "From the talks that I've had with him, verbiage and terminology is going to stay the same, which I think is the most important part of it. I know basically the playbook that we have inside and out. I know Dorsey is going to have his mix-ups, his own style of calling plays, his own scheme, if you will, of how he wants to do it. Whether he's a 21, 12, 11, 10 personnel guy. That's something we'll figure out going on along the way.
It's a fun challenge now to kind of work through and develop his own playbook and to be a part of that. Figure out what we do like, what we don't like, what we're going to get rid of, what we're going to add. I think if you add in Joe Brady to the mix, the knowledge that he has, obviously being an offensive coordinator at Carolina to help Dorsey in that aspect with that experience, I thought Joe was a good hire and I'm excited to get to work with him.
BN: You're close with Sam Darnold, who was with Brady in Carolina. What kind of recommendation did he give him?
JA: "He spoke very highly of Joe. I got to talk with (former Panthers linebacker) Luke Kuechly the other day, and the same thing. He talked very highly of him. I have yet to get on the phone (with Brady). We've exchanged a few texts. After I let everything kind of settle down and finally get to be in one place, I'll give him a call and start talking and seeing how we can get better."
BN: What have your conversations with Dorsey been like recently?
JA: "It's been 'congrats.' They've been trying to keep me updated on who they're hiring. Obviously I don't get a whole lot of say, but if there's any advice or any knowledge of that person of who they're interviewing or I can give to them, they'd take into consideration. I can't thank (Brandon) Beane or Sean (McDermott) enough for listening to me and giving me a voice. I know it's not like that everywhere.
But to now be in the position where I'm in, being the quarterback, obviously, I think it kind of comes hand-in-hand with it, but to actually listen to me and take what I have to say into consideration means a lot to me, knowing that we're doing the right things in Buffalo and everybody is on the same page.
BN: So would you say you're pretty comfortable with this change?
JA: "Absolutely. Again, I think the most important part is we're not switching to a digits system. We're not switching to a system where our triple right, that meant something in our old one now means something completely different. That was big on my list of what I would want. I'm excited for Dorsey. He's a very competitive person. I'm excited to work with him and see what he can do as a play caller."
BN: Last year, you guys were able to basically run it back. This year, you may not be able to have that continuity, especially at wide receiver with some guys who are scheduled to be free agents. What's your level of concern with that?
JA: "We'll cross that bridge when we get there. It's not in my control, so I can't stress about it or worry about it, so I'm not. I do love my teammates, and whether they get extension offers or they go test free agency, I love those guys. I would love to have them back, obviously, but that's the nature of the beast sometimes. Some guys leave. When you win, everybody get paid, whether it's in Buffalo or somewhere else.
You see that with Coach Daboll taking a couple of people. I'm sure a couple of our guys will be Giants. That's just how it works, but on that note, I'm so happy for Daboll and excited for him and his future. I love him and his family so much. As sad as I am to see him leave, I'm so happy for what he can do there.
BN: You guys were exceptionally close. How much of an adjustment is that going to be for you?
JA: "It probably won't hit me until I walk into the facility and go up to an office that's not his and he's not there. Yeah, it will be an adjustment, but we'll get through it."
BN: Watching you on stage, you seem very at ease. It seems like you've reached a real comfortable level with being the face of the franchise. Is that an accurate read?
JA: "Absolutely. I am who I am. I know it. We were up here and we got to answer so many different questions from kids in the audience. That's obviously why I'm so comfortable and willing to do things like this, because if my story can inspire one of these kids to reach their potential or try something new – go out there and try to be great – that's really all it's about. I try to make it less about me and more about the journey and what I can help give to others. That's the really cool part of this job.
BN: You've talked this week about dreaming of what a Super Bowl win would mean in Buffalo. You mentioned earlier driving here and seeing the signage and thinking about being in this game. What's that dream look like?
JA: "It's a good one. A lot of Labatts are flowing. Yeah, just ... when it happens, I'm sure it will be better than what I'm dreaming."