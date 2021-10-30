Q&A: Bills guard Ike Boettger loves the corn-fed connection

BN: That’s a lot of physical work, too. What were your favorite and least favorite parts?

IB: I’d say my least favorite was baling hay. Hot, middle of summer, itchy. But my favorite? Just anything with animals was fun. Cows, sheep, pigs – we had a bunch of pigs growing up, so just working with them. And I had a lot of good memories with my dad, just doing stuff on our acreage. … One of my grandfathers lives four hours away, and the other, two hours, so both pretty close.

BN: You were on the Leadership Group for Iowa football. (Boettger was part of the group in 2016 as a junior and in 2017 as a senior.) Are there takeaways from that you can apply here?

IB: Just trying to help younger guys is something that I think is very important, and was instilled in me at the University of Iowa. And I think it’s huge in the NFL. A guy like Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle – great young guys, both Midwest guys. And Spencer, I knew before he even got drafted here. So it’s been fun, just trying to help them with anything they need, and I think that makes huge difference when you’re a young guy in the NFL.

BN: You’re in that in between, though, of not too old in the NFL, but still old enough to mentor others. How’s that going?