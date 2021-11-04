Q&A: Bills GM Brandon Beane breaks down why no trades happened at the deadline

BB: "Each week is its own game. It truly is. You'd love to look long term, but these coaches are game planning specific. That goes into even how we dress our D-line. The way we built this D-line, we're not sitting guys because they're not playing well, necessarily. I'm not saying none of that has happened, but it's generally been, we can't suit up 10 or 11 guys. Somebody has to sit. Every week is a game plan. The expectations ... no one has higher expectations than the people in this building. If there's frustration out there, there's probably some here. We hold ourselves to a high standard, Brian Daboll on the offense and Leslie Frazier on the defense. I don't think any criticism out there is going to be more than what's inside here, but we do have to remember it's the NFL. There are no easy games. We see that every week. If you don't play well, you give yourself a good chance to lose.”

BB: “I think he's doing a really good job. Again, last year was last year. This is a different year. We've got some different people. Him and Emmanuel had to get on the same page. They've had some big moments. We're back playing in crowds, so he's having to use silent counts that we didn't have to do a year ago. You know, in preseason, here's the one thing now, the first couple games now is almost like preseason used to be. Even though we played them a little bit, everyone plays very vanilla. There's not a lot of exotic blitzes, and who knows who's on the other sideline and who knows who Josh has at his disposal in the one game that he played against Green Bay. You want to get prepared, but, really, you don't start knowing teams until probably a month in. Definitely, it takes a couple games to start getting your rhythm. So that's what I thought of our offense. You said earlier, we won 35-0, but maybe we left some points out there. We probably did, but that's to be expected. You don't just get to pick up where you left off with 501 points and say it's going to gel right away. This is a new season, it's a new team, and other teams have studied what we've done. I'm sure they've looked at some of the games maybe Josh or our offense didn't play as well. Well, what did they do to slow him down? You've always got to be ready to counter whatever the defense is trying to do to you, and I think Josh has done a good job of that. This week, Miami, they've been strictly playing us a lot of press-man, get in your face. They came out in the first half and played a lot of zone, and then flipped straight from zone to 'zero' blitz. You don't know that. So I thought, even though we were slow out of the gates, we couldn't get a rhythm, I thought we made some really good adjustments at halftime and the second half, we looked more like the Bills' offense that we've known the last year and a half.”