Q&A: Bills cornerback Levi Wallace talks 'Dune,' takeaways and his 'intense' film study

LW: I'm really a lot more mental than anything. I remember a lot, and so I try to remember concepts. And I watch a lot of film on myself, but T. White (cornerback Tre’Davious White) is also a great film taker and note taker. And so me and him come in, and we compare notes and see what we see. And he plays a lot more to the boundary and I play to the field, so we try to help each other as much as we can and ask each other about our techniques. So it's great having him in the room, as well. But my film study, it's definitely got a little bit more intense – and I've always been good at film, dating back to Alabama, just being under Nick Saban, seeing how he watches film, and seeing if I can offer any advice as to how we play things. So I'll take film seriously. I think it's 80% mental, 20% physical.