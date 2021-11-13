Q&A: Bills cornerback Levi Wallace talks 'Dune,' takeaways and his 'intense' film study

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace likes Luther Vandross, quoting movies and reading. He’ll try to sneak in reading 10 pages or so of whatever book he’s on before team meetings. He’ll pick at the book again later, but it’s more about just reading a little bit each day. The Arizona native is looking for balance, as he finds it makes him a better player.
He had his first fumble recovery Sunday, but that just left him hungry for more takeaways. Wallace has one interception and seven passed defended this season. His coaches credit his preparation and consistent daily habits. Film sessions, movie series or audiobooks, he'll soak all of it in.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Buffalo News: You logged your first-career recovered fumble last week. What did you see on that play?
LW: I think Jerry (Hughes) just had a great job of just getting the ball out. I was trying to get to the ball, make a tackle. My key told me to go down there, and Jerry did a great job. And I was in traffic – I really wanted to scoop it. But I just fell on it instead, just being around everyone. So yeah, nothing too much to it. Just kind of hustle play.
BN: Did you realize in the moment it was your first one? Are you paying attention to things like that in game?
LW: No, I'm not. I thought about it after like, ‘Oh, yeah, I guess that was my first one.’ But I didn’t think too much about it. Super excited getting the fumble recovered. I like interceptions more, being a corner.
BN: Coach Sean McDermott mentioned how your preparation has been different this year. What is your approach like?
LW: I'm really a lot more mental than anything. I remember a lot, and so I try to remember concepts. And I watch a lot of film on myself, but T. White (cornerback Tre’Davious White) is also a great film taker and note taker. And so me and him come in, and we compare notes and see what we see. And he plays a lot more to the boundary and I play to the field, so we try to help each other as much as we can and ask each other about our techniques. So it's great having him in the room, as well. But my film study, it's definitely got a little bit more intense – and I've always been good at film, dating back to Alabama, just being under Nick Saban, seeing how he watches film, and seeing if I can offer any advice as to how we play things. So I'll take film seriously. I think it's 80% mental, 20% physical.
BN: When you mention being able to recall so much, does that carry over to other parts of your life?
LW: Oh, absolutely, absolutely. Me and my friend, Jantzen – me and her grew up since we were five, and almost every day I call her and we talk about movie quotes. I just say some randomly and she tries to figure out the movie. Or like music and stuff. So, I'm definitely one of those guys that if I’ve got it in my brain, I have it for a while, for sure. Memory of an elephant.
BN: What are you watching these days?
LW: I just finished “The Harder They Fall” on Netflix. That movie was really good, with Idris Elba – one of my favorite actors. And that was legit movie. I just finished "Love Life” on HBO, season two. That was interesting. What else am I watching? "NCIS-LA." "NCIS-Hawaii." "The Chosen." That’s a Christian show about the life of Jesus. So, a lot of things I’m watching.
BN: That is a wide mix. Is there a genre you usually gravitate toward?
LW: More action, more action than anything. If it catches my attention. I just watched that movie “Dune.” That was interesting. It was a long movie, but really just anything that catches my eyes. I’m a movie fanatic for sure.
BN: Did you read the book before seeing the movie?
LW: I didn't. I didn't even know it was a book. I didn't know it was a trilogy or whatever. I mean, it ended, and I was like, "OK… there has to be some more to it." So I looked it up a little bit, and I was like, "Oh, OK." But it was interesting, but I don't really read the books so far. Like "Twilight" or Harry Potter, I just kind of watch the movies and get the gist.
BN: Which of those did you like more?
LW: I just watched Harry Potter last year during Covid-19. I watched them all, and those were pretty good. I'm a big Twilight fan, just beccause I like wolves. That’s my favorite animal. So I'm gonna say that Twilight is the top.
BN: Were you binge watching more than usual last year?
LW: No, honestly, I did a lot more reading than watching. I mean, as well as playing video games. ... I didn't want to waste the time just watching movies, which I did at sometimes, but I was bigger reader.
BN: What was your favorite thing you read during that stretch?
LW: Probably “Vertical Marriage,” and that's just about relationships and stuff. Just trying to become more aware about myself and just how I am as a man and in relationships. That’s further down the line when I got kids and a wife or whatever. But you know, I was just reading a lot of different things. I’m reading a book now, “Between the World and Me.” I just started that yesterday. I got 10 pages into it, it’s pretty good so far. So I'm trying to transition to audio books now. But listen and read at the same time. Because I feel like if I just listen to it, I don't really take much in. And reading, I just kind of get a little bored, just starting at the pages. So I try to do both at the same time. … Like watching TV and putting the subtitles on. I do that, too.
BN: When did you realize it was healthy to have things to do outside of football?
LW: Yeah, so I don't I don't play Madden. I don't watch football for real. Outside of being here, when it’s the Super Bowl, or film, I really don’t watch football. I didn't watch the Thursday night game. Because it can get overwhelming sometimes. And my dad actually told me when I was younger, he was like, "You won't make it to the NFL if you don't watch football." Guess I proved him wrong there. But yeah, I try to watch (other things), just take my mind off it. And I didn't want to get gassed or exerted too much, so I try to find other things, like golf, things to occupy my mind.