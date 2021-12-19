Q&A: Are the Bills back? Call it a win and move on to New England

But Davis could be considered an upgrade. He’s a bigger body, giving the receiving corps a little different dimension. He’s also a big asset in the red zone. He had seven TD catches as a rookie in 2020 and he has six this season. This doesn’t mean Sanders gets stuck on the bench when he comes back. Before Sunday, Sanders was playing 52 snaps a game and Davis 28. Let’s flip that, or at least make it 50-50.

Bills 31, Panthers 14: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays Josh Allen, Gabriel Davis and Devin Singletary led the offense for the Buffalo Bills in a 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

How does this change the Bills’ playoff odds?

Despite all of the Bills’ inconsistency, the division title is theirs for the taking. Win at New England on Sunday, and they’re in position to repeat as division champions and host a playoff game. No excuses. The Bills would have the tiebreaker edge on the Pats by virtue of a better AFC East record. The Pats (9-5) lost to Miami in the season opener. New England, which lost at Indianapolis Saturday night, stands 3-1 in division, the same as the Bills.

If the playoffs started today, the Bills (8-6) would have the No. 7 seed and they would visit New England in the wild-card round. The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) and the Colts (8-6) would be the wild-card teams with the sixth and fifth seeds, respectively.

The New York Times’ simulation calculator puts the Bills’ odds of making the playoffs at 70% and their odds to win out and win the division at 34%. That second figure is a little low from this perspective.

