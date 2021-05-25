PSE, Erie County, state meet to talk about future of Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center

With the Buffalo Bills' stadium lease due to expire in two years, new signs point to the launch of more serious and intense negotiations among the Bills ownership, New York State and Erie County.

On Tuesday, Pegula Sports and Entertainment met with county and state representatives at Highmark Stadium to start talking about the future of its stadium and arena projects.

"The objective of the plan was to outline a plan based on the independent study the organization conducted," a Bills statement said.

Peter Anderson, spokesman for County Executive Mark Poloncarz, confirmed that the meeting took place but declined to say anything further.

Highmark Stadium lease negotiations were expected to begin in earnest last year, but those talks were delayed after the Covid-19 public health crisis struck. The three-way lease agreement among Erie County, New York State and the Bills expires in 2023.

Negotiations among the three parties have always included the option for a stadium study to be conducted and financed with both public and private money. However, the Pegulas opted to pay for their own study, which gives them control over what, if anything, they choose to share publicly or privately.