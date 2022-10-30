Proving ground: Bills' defense stands atop NFL, providing optimism for Leslie Frazier to get second head coaching chance

Monday at the Buffalo Bills’ practice facility. The players on defense file into a meeting room, full of confidence from their 5-1 start and first-place NFL rankings in several statistical categories. And full of energy from having the previous six days off.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier knew exactly how to proceed to set the tone for the final 11-game sprint to the regular season.

Compliment, but critique. Praise, but push. Applaud, but analyze.

“It was the things we were doing good, but more importantly, the things we can do better,” edge rusher Greg Rousseau said. “He wasn’t focused on, ‘Oh, we’re first in this, we’re first in that.’ He focused on, ‘We have to improve in this area.’ His growth mindset, there’s never enough work to be done. We say, ‘brick by brick,’ and he embodies that mentality.”

It is Frazier’s mentality that has his players running through a figurative brick wall this season, overcoming injuries to key players and earning road wins at the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore and Kansas City. During the meeting, he showed very little game video. It was a numeric refresher of where the Bills are and where they want to stay (atop the AFC entering Sunday night’s game against Green Bay).

And it should be a mentality attractive to owners and general managers who have head coaching searches in January. The Frazier Modus Operandi is focusing on the present, but the chatter is already starting. Coordinators from Super Bowl contenders get head coaching jobs, period. A decade after getting his first shot with Minnesota, Frazier, 63, should be on the radar even though it would represent a zig from the current zag in terms of his area of expertise and age (he would be the sixth-oldest head coach).

“I think a lot of people are hiring these young, offensive gurus and that’s all well and good,” Bills coach Sean McDermott told The Buffalo News before practice Thursday. “But at the end of the day, it’s a leadership job as opposed to a play-calling job and Leslie is very mature and not only understands the defensive side, but has a great feel for what he wants offensively.

“Everything Leslie does is with a foundation of respect built into it and that comes from the person he is and his high level of integrity, but he also played and he can add that to the mix of, ‘Hey, what does a player really need in this situation?’ ”

What the Bills have needed during their 5-1 start is nearly every on-deck defensive hand. Twenty players have clocked in with at least 20% of the defensive snaps, almost exclusively because of injuries. But the defense ranks first in fewest yards (281.5) and points (13.5) allowed, is tied for third in takeaways (13), and tied for seventh in sacks (19). Already this month, they have defeated two former NFL MVP quarterbacks in Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, combining for four interceptions.

If teams do call him amidst a Bills playoff run, Frazier will lean on years of previous interviews (including two last season with the New York Giants), decades of coaching experience (including a little-known nine-year tour with an NAIA school in Illinois) and numerous NFL stops (including two years with Tony Dungy with Indianapolis and the last six with the Bills).

“Sometimes, great coaches have this ‘It Factor,’ that you really can’t put your finger on,” veteran pass rusher Von Miller said. “He doesn’t yell, he’s very even keel, he preaches fundamentals and technique, and he’s evolved and pays attention to the analytics. That’s what makes him a great coach – you have to change with the game and he’s done a great job with that.”

Head coach at 29

Frazier’s coaching career started south of his 30th birthday and it wasn’t his choice. He started playing for the Chicago Bears in 1981 and became a starter the next season. Over four years and 49 starts, he intercepted 20 passes and scored two touchdowns, playing on the historic 1985 Super Bowl champion defense coordinated by Buddy Ryan and led by characters and talents such as Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael, Mike Singletary, Richard Dent and Wilbur Marshall.

“We’ve seen him pick off a pass in the red zone where he jumped over the receiver to get it,” Bills safety Damar Hamlin said. “He was definitely a ball-hawk.”

The best moment in Bears history – a 46-10 win over New England in Super Bowl 20 – was the worst of Frazier’s playing life. And the last moment. And the most painful moment. Upon getting a reverse hand-off on a punt return from Keith Ortego, he sustained a left knee injury. Frazier never played again.

Frazier considered a private sector job in suburban Chicago, but football is tough to quit for football guys and Frazier was a football guy.

“I thought, ‘If my career was going to end the way it did in the Super Bowl on a grand stage like that, the Lord had to have something special for me to do other than just go work at a normal business,’” he said during an interview with The News on Monday. “That’s what I kept telling myself.”

The call to coach began with a call from Kenneth Meyer, then the president of a small Christian school now named Trinity International University in Deerfield, Ill. Meyer wanted to start a football program for the 1988 season and a member of the school’s board of directors suggested Frazier, he of no experience.

Meyer, who died in 2016 at age 83, began doing his research on Frazier, calling then-Bears president Michael McCaskey and coach Mike Ditka. But Frazier was hesitant to even take an introductory meeting. He finally agreed at the behest of his wife, Gale, who said: “What would it hurt to listen?”

“I still wanted to play,” Leslie said. “I didn’t think coaching was in my future because I think the coaches I played for were very appreciated and I saw the hours they put in. But (Meyer) was convinced I was the right guy to start that program and lead that program.”

Leslie Frazier, age 29, head football coach.

“Right away,” he said when asked how quickly he realized coaching was for him.

Frazier went 35-33-2 in nine years with Trinity, winning two conference championships and reaching the NAIA tournament in 1994.

“When you talk about shaping me into who I am today … you’re starting a program from scratch and you have to wear all those different hats,” he said. “Designing the uniforms. Getting the uniforms. Coming up with the team logo. Lining the fields. Getting a staff organized. Raising funds. The whole thing. I learned so much from that experience about building relationships, which is lost in coaching because people think it’s all X’s and O’s. But when you’re working with a staff, you have to be able to get along with people and communicate to where people want to follow you.

“When people talk about my story, they know now how impactful (that experience) was. Dr. Meyer’s confidence really boosted me and helped me get to where I am today.”

Dungy’s influence

Frazier started his NFL coaching career in 1999 with Philadelphia as a defensive backs coach; two years later, McDermott would join the Eagles’ staff. Frazier was a defensive coordinator in Cincinnati for two years (the Bengals finished 8-8 in both seasons) before Dungy hired him in Indianapolis to tutor rookie cornerbacks Marlon Jackson and Kelvin Hayden, the team’s first- and second-round draft picks.

Two years working for Dungy. One Super Bowl title. And myriad lessons.

“Having a chance to work with Tony, I saw a coach with a similar temperament to mine, who commanded the respect of his players, who had implicit trust in him without the yelling and screaming and cursing. That solidified in my mind that my approach could work. I went, ‘Wow, you don’t have to change your personality. You can be who you are and the guys will still respond.' ”

Relayed Frazier’s comment, Dungy said he learned his approach from Chuck Noll, whom he played for and coached for in Pittsburgh.

“It’s gratifying to see that and I hope Leslie continues to have success because we need more coaches like that,” Dungy said. “I think our young coaches who are coaching Pop Warner and high school football need to see that. We have a picture from ‘Hard Knocks’ and the movies about what it’s supposed to look like, but I think young coaches in particular need to see excellence the way Leslie demonstrates it.”

Frazier moved on to Minnesota (2007-10 as defensive coordinator and 2011-13 as full-time head coach), Tampa Bay (defensive coordinator 2014-15), Baltimore (secondary coach 2016) and the Bills. He has worked for Dungy, McDermott, Andy Reid, Marvin Lewis, Brad Childress, Lovie Smith and John Harbaugh, picking up and storing every crumb of knowledge along the way, all the while remembering how Ryan led the Bears’ defense.

“Buddy was stoic at times, but he could be very boisterous at the same time,” Frazier said. “He was a guy who was always thinking about ways to put us in the best position to be successful and he had a willingness to listen to ideas and thoughts.”

That have-open-eyes-and-ears and adjust-to-any-situation has been required this year with the Bills. Frazier lost standout safety Micah Hyde (neck) for the season, cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) has yet to play and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Jordan Poyer and defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips have all missed at least one game.

But here the Bills are, leading the league in fewest yards and points allowed.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say it’s been business as usual,” Frazier said. “There have been some weeks were you have to do some things differently, especially when you have rookie corners (Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford) starting and in Dane’s case, he is still young corner. And you have to adjust when you don’t have a Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. You take a little bit different approach, but you still need to get the results that are going to help us win games.”

Hamlin has been tasked with replacing Hyde and appreciates the trust Frazier has placed in him.

“I’m just coming in and following suit of everything that’s already been set in place and that’s the foundation he’s built,” Hamlin said. “The trust he puts in his players, it allows you to play free and be yourself. It makes you connect with him that much more.”

Focused on present

During his coordinator career (14 years), Frazier’s defenses have finished among the league’s top 10 in fewest yards seven times, fewest points four times, most takeaways eight times and most sacks five times. He had multiple head coaching interviews after last season. He has a sustained track record.

How does Frazier keep the main thing the main thing, which this week means quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

“It’s not hard for me,” Frazier said. “You’re so focused on the next opponent and there is so much work that goes into it. You’re really thinking about only the Green Bay Packers and trying to get a win. That’s our league. If your attention span diverts for any reason, it can really hurt you. I’ve learned from experience to really be locked in.”

What Frazier’s experience has also taught him is nothing is automatic even if his defense finishes atop the statistical table and the Bills reach their first Super Bowl in 29 years or win their first title.

Thirteen of the NFL’s 32 head coaches, including McDermott, have a defensive background, but three things could work against Frazier after the season: Fewer openings, the time since his last head coaching post and the lack of minority hiring that still plagues the league.

The league has 10 first-year coaches this season, which in theory means there will be much fewer openings in January.

Frazier hasn’t been a head coach since Minnesota in 2013. Among the current coaches who received a second big-whistle opportunity, only Allen (eight years between the Raiders and Saints) and Josh McDaniels (12 years between the Broncos and Raiders) represent big gaps. Pete Carroll went 11 years between NFL posts, but a spent a decade at USC.

And can Frazier break through in a league with six minority head coaches, including only three who are Black (the Texans' Smith, Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles and Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin)?

But teams should prioritize Frazier because of what he represents. He would be calming influence in a time of transition. He would command immediate respect in the locker room. He would lean on the Vikings’ experience.

“You learn as you go,” Dungy said. “Good, smart people learn all the time. Being around different players and different coaches and seeing things and stockpiling things in your train of thoughts, it really helps and I’m sure Leslie is much farther along than he was 15 years ago.”

Frazier make notes about how he would approach his third overall head coaching job and second NFL opportunity.

“Oh, yeah,” he said. "I have some thoughts for sure from my first experience if the opportunity ever presents itself. It’s been almost 10 years and I’ve learned a lot since 2013 – a lot.”

Asked to name one thing, Frazier said it is “more of a combination of things,” before pausing to catch himself.

“You’re taking me down a road …” he said.

Translation: That road won’t be taken, traveled, discussed until the Bills’ business is completed.

“Maybe when the season is over, we can have this conversation,” Frazier said.

All Frazier and his supporters hope is he can have those conversations with an open-minded owner and general manager.

Frazier with Bills

A statistical look at the Buffalo Bills’ defense since Leslie Frazier was hired to be the coordinator in 2017:

Year Record Yards (rank) Points (rank) Takeaways (rank) Sacks (rank)

2017 9-7 * 355.1 (17) 22.4 (17) 25 (T9) 27 (T28)

2018 6-10 294.1 (18) 23.4 (18) 27 (T8) 36 (26)

2019 10-6 * 298.3 (2) 16.2 (2) 23 (T10) 44 (12)

2020 13-3 * 352.5 (16) 23.4 (16) 26 (T3) 38 (T15)

2021 11-6 * 272.8 (1) 17.0 (1) 30 (T3) 42 (T3)

2022 5-1 281.5 (1) 13.5 (1) 13 (T3) 19 (T7)

* Qualified for playoffs.