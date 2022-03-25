Proposals to change NFL OT rules on table but called 'a big hill to climb'

Under the straightforward proposal by the Colts and Eagles, if one team has more points than the other after each team has had one overtime possession, then the game is over. If neither team scores on its first possession, then the next score wins. If the kicking team legally recovers the kick, via a fumble or an onside kick, the receiving team is considered to have had its opportunity to possess the ball.

There is a small exception to the proposal by the Titans. If the team that kicks off to open the overtime gets a safety while on defense on the first possession, then the game is over.

Another small exception states that in the regular season, the overtime period is limited to 10 minutes. If one team possesses the ball the entire 10 minutes, the second team does not get a chance to get the ball.

If both teams are guaranteed a possession, will teams go for the two-point conversion in overtime, regardless of how the rule is written? McKay thinks the answer likely is yes, especially if the second team with the ball matches the first team’s TD.