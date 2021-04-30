Production hasn't always matched investment on Bills' defensive line – Rousseau must change that

“It was a slow start, but I thought the second half of the year, they really started affecting the quarterback and affecting the whole defense to a positive nature,” Beane said.

Of course, when it mattered most, the pass rush came up small. Despite being hobbled by a toe injury, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked just once in the AFC title game. When compared to what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it became abundantly clear the Bills’ pass rush has to get better.

“That’s a critical area for our football team to improve,” McDermott acknowledged in the days that followed. "We have to be able to affect the quarterback with a four-man rush. I thought at times we did that and other times we could have been better, just like our entire defense or entire football team. So there’s still meat on the bone there.”

Rousseau represents the biggest move made to inject life into that pass rush. He had 15.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman for Miami in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic. Although he has just one season of production, Beane is confident there is much more to come.