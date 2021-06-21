Pro Football Focus somehow found 44 players in the NFL better than Bills' Stefon Diggs

“Thomas is coming off a season in which he scored just one touchdown and recorded only 511 receiving yards. And that included two playoff games, one of which saw him held without a catch. Still, it would be an overreaction to drop him any further down the list than this,” Monson wrote. “Before last season, Thomas put up three straight elite overall PFF grades above 90.0. His rookie season generated a mark of 86.0 and featured over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns. Thomas is one of the best receivers in the game coming off a season in which injuries painted a false picture of the player we know him to be.”