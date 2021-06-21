Pro Football Focus somehow found 44 players in the NFL better than Bills' Stefon Diggs

Here’s a quick homework assignment: See if you can come up with a list of 44 NFL players better than Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
That’s not easy to do, but analytics website Pro Football Focus found a way. Diggs landed at No. 45 on its annual list of the top 50 players in the NFL. Players ranked from 41 to 50 were revealed Monday, with the rest of the list being revealed in installments the rest of the week.
Diggs found immediate chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen in his first season in Buffalo, leading the NFL in both catches (127) and yards (1,535).
“He saw 21 more targets, hauled in 25 more receptions and tallied 403 yards more than he had in any single season to date, and he caught those passes at a higher rate (78.4%) than any other season of his career,” wrote PFF's Sam Monson. “Diggs effectively justified the frustration he felt in Minnesota – he knew that he was capable of much more; all he needed was increased opportunity. He showed that in Buffalo in Year 1 as one of the best and most complete receivers in the game.”
According to PFF, its list is a projection of what the website thinks will happen in the future and does not necessarily explain a spectacular – or not-so-spectacular – 2020 season. That partially explains why Diggs is ranked behind Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who ranked No. 44.
“Thomas is coming off a season in which he scored just one touchdown and recorded only 511 receiving yards. And that included two playoff games, one of which saw him held without a catch. Still, it would be an overreaction to drop him any further down the list than this,” Monson wrote. “Before last season, Thomas put up three straight elite overall PFF grades above 90.0. His rookie season generated a mark of 86.0 and featured over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns. Thomas is one of the best receivers in the game coming off a season in which injuries painted a false picture of the player we know him to be.”
If the list is a projection, it’s fair to question whether another season with Allen makes it reasonable to think Diggs will produce more than Thomas, who has an unsettled quarterback situation in New Orleans after Drew Brees retired.
Diggs did not appear on last year’s list, which isn’t a huge surprise given his 2019 season with the Vikings did not approach his numbers with the Bills. The website also says the list does not consider positional value, so high-profile positions such as quarterback and receiver have the same chance to rank as highly as less-glamorous positions like guard and safety.