Pro Bowl skills: Knox to play dodgeball, Poyer in longest drive, Diggs in best catch contest

The NFL has unveiled the rosters for its first-ever flag football game and the eight skills competitions that make up the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

The skills challenges air Thursday on ESPN from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in a made-for-TV event. Additional challenges plus the flag football games are scheduled for Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.

The Bills are represented by seven players with five taking part in the seven-on-seven flag football games – wide receiver Stefon Diggs, tight end Dawson Knox, center Mitch Morse, linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer. With no interior lineman in flag football, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Rodger Saffold will not participate.

As part of Thursday's skills challenges, Knox will play dodgeball as four teams (two NFC teams, two AFC teams) of six players each take part in a tournament. Knox is teamed with Cleveland's Nick Chubb, Miami's Tyreek Hill, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs and Baltimore's Mark Andrews to represent the AFC offense.

O'Cyrus Torrence country strength could fit Bills' offensive line needs The 23-year-old is looking like the top guard available in the NFL draft this spring, and he could be a candidate for the Buffalo Bills with the 29th overall pick. Torrence, at 6-foot-5 and 337 pounds, is 100% country and the definition of country strong.

Poyer is listed among five AFC players for the longest drive contest off a tee. Four players from each conference will compete.

Morse, Dawkins, Saffold and Milano are among the 20 players listed for the AFC in "Lightning Round," described as "a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference."

In what might be the highlight event, Diggs is scheduled for "Best Catch," with the first round Thursday and the final Sunday. Diggs and Denver's Patrick Surtain II represent the AFC. Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown and Minnesota's Justin Jefferson represent the NFC. Participants will "show off their creativity, inventiveness and talent ... in highlight reels shot at iconic venues around Las Vegas." Fans will vote online to determine the winner in each conference who will then compete Sunday.

Also Sunday, Dawkins is part of the "Gridiron Gauntlet," a side-by-side relay race showcasing strength, speed and agility, six players from each conference. Morse and Saffold will be part of a weighted wall pull contest called "Move the Chains."

If you are scoring at home, per an NFL press release:

The winning conference of each skill competition earns three points towards their team's overall score, with 24 total points available across the eight skills events.

The winning conference from each of the first two flag football games on Sunday will earn six points for their team, for a total of 12 available points.

Points from the skills competitions and first two Flag games will be added together and will be the score at the beginning of the third and final Flag game, which will determine the winning conference for the Pro Bowl Games.