Prices soar for Bills-Chiefs tickets in AFC championship game

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City will host the AFC championship game for the third consecutive year.

Capacity is expected to be at 22%, or about 17,000 fans, with attendees required to follow Covid protocols, including wearing masks other than while eating or drinking.

As to be expected, limited capacity has meant a surge in prices.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The cheapest of nearly 1,400 tickets on Stubhub as of Monday morning was $775 with asking prices rising to nearly $2,200.

On the verified resale market on Ticketmaster, the cheapest price was $1,435.

Fans with tickets will be seated in "pods," to help with social distancing, similar to how fans were seated at Bills Stadium for the two home playoff games.

The Chiefs guidelines note that out-of-state fans are responsible for compliance with all guidelines in Missouri.