Pressure points: Several Bills players are on the spot to perform entering season's second half

What to make of this Buffalo Bills team at the season’s halfway mark? Still the AFC favorite and a top Super Bowl contender? Can they fix the current issues running the football and stopping it? Are they built to win without quarterback Josh Allen, who is questionable to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of an elbow injury?

The Bills have overcome adversity in terms of the schedule (four of their first six on the road), performance dips (two touchdowns in the last six quarters) and injuries (36 players have played at least 20% of the snaps offensively or defensively).

Throughout the Bills’ locker room this week, there was no panic, expected from a team that is 6-2 and atop the conference standings. They still have three division games at home, where they are 3-0 with a combined point differential of plus-79, and they have belief in quarterback Case Keenum should he have to play.

The pressure will be on the usual players – receiver Stefon Diggs, tight end Dawson Knox, edge rusher Von Miller, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, etc. – to maintain their level of play over the final nine games. But under the radar, six players are also on the spot for performance or contractual reasons.

A.J. Epenesa

Epenesa has played only 37.1% of the defensive snaps (187 of 504), but Greg Rousseau’s week-to-week ankle injury will increase Epenesa’s role.

The good news for Epenesa is he has already set a career high with 2½ sacks. The bad news is his previous career high was 1½.

Epenesa has five tackles, only four total “disruptions” (a combination of sacks, knockdowns and pressures, per game charting) and four missed tackles.

“(Rousseau’s injury) expands the role me, Shaq (Lawson) and Boogie (Basham) so there’s a higher demand for what we have to do and gives us a chance to show that we can do more,” Epenesa said.

Epenesa doesn’t have a sack since garbage time of the Week 5 win against Pittsburgh.

“So far, my consistency has been way better than the previous years,” he said. “I think, in years past, I struggled with the speed of the game and being in the right position. Now, I find myself in the places I’m supposed to be. The next step is finishing those plays and making those tackles because I’ve had opportunities these past couple weeks.”

Should he have a higher sack total?

“Yeah, with the amount of missed tackles and just the little things I know I can fix that, if I were a little bit tighter (on the details), they would have been my plays to make,” Epenesa said.

Miller and Rousseau are locked as the top two edge rushers, but Lawson is playing on a one-year deal. Epenesa is a free agent in March 2024.

“I’m not looking at it as, ‘More pressure on me,’” he said. “It’s, ‘More opportunities for me to make plays.’”

Gabe Davis/Isaiah McKenzie

Davis (eligible for a contract extension after the season) and McKenzie (whose salary cap hit increases by nearly $1 million next year) have only a combined 38 catches.

Diggs has accounted for 50.8% of the catches (60 of 118) by Bills receivers. He needs help.

“It’s very important,” coach Sean McDermott said of getting more from the other receivers. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re spreading the ball around and everyone’s involved and I think when you have that, you’re a little bit harder to defend and people stay engaged.”

Davis provided two of the best moments of the season, both against Pittsburgh – a 98-yard touchdown to open the game, culminated by a jump into the first row of the stands, and a one-handed 62-yard touchdown later in the first half.

Since then, not much. Davis has 10 “explosive” catches (gain of at least 16 yards) among his 18 receptions, which are tied for 122nd in the league. He is first in yards per catch (25.1) among players with at least 15 receptions, but 32nd in yards. And he doesn’t have more than four catches in any game.

Davis missed the Week 3 Miami loss with an ankle injury and revealed Thursday he also dealt with a thumb issue, which impacted his preparation such as catching passes from a machine.

“I (screwed) up my thumb pretty bad so I was working through that and getting back healthy,” he said. “I know I can play at a high level. I know the opportunities will come.”

McKenzie has 20 catches, but is averaging only 9.1 yards per reception. He is a valuable player on jet sweeps and has the ability to rush for a touchdown, but to take some of the pressure off Diggs, he could be used more often down the field.

“Given an opportunity, they play well,” Diggs said of the receivers. “I don’t feel like they’re under fire at all.”

Jaquan Johnson

A fourth-year safety, Johnson is a free agent in March and the final two months will help determine if he’s a core special teamer/fill-in safety or a starter-level player.

It’s been one of those years for veteran safety Jordan Poyer, one of figurative false starts out of the box. Play two games. Miss one. Play one game. Miss one. Play two games. And now out Sunday for a second consecutive week. In turn, that has seen Johnson’s play-time fluctuate (no snaps in two games and three games with at least 43 plays).

Johnson was statistically fine until the Jets game, when he missed three tackles (his first three of the year) and committed a penalty. He has 25 tackles in eight games (217 snaps), but is still looking for his first pass breakup.

“I always have to work on improving (my tackling),” he said. “That’s the main thing. Eyes are everything out there – pre-snap, post-snap, during the snap and locking in on your keys.”

Johnson entered the league as a 24-year old rookie and turned 27 on Nov. 6.

“For the most part, I try to lock in my job,” he said. “My dad (Jarrid) was big on, ‘Control what you can control.’ Can’t look back and can’t look ahead.”

Mitch Morse

Morse’s salary cap hit jumps from $8 million this year to $11.25 million next year, according to Over The Cap.

Morse’s metrics are terrific this year so his pressure point isn’t performance-related, but about his cap hit. He has one penalty (a clunky snap infraction against Tennessee), only 2½ “bad” run blocks (gain of one or fewer yards) and, before the Jets game, had not allowed a “disruption” (sack, knockdown or pressure).

Morse, though, allowed two sacks against the Jets.

“One-thousand percent a technique thing,” he said. “(The) raw emotion is you give up two sacks and it’s terrible and it still is terrible (three days later). It was a very humbling experience. You try to mitigate those as much as possible.”

As the engine of the offensive line, Morse has a twofold task this week: Answer the challenge of creating more room for the Bills’ running backs and acclimating the communication process and snap exchange with Keenum, whose mobility won’t be compared to Allen.

“The run game is all about physicality on both sides of the ball,” Morse said. “The run can set up passes and can set up everything to put you in a position to keep you out of third-and-long. You just need a run game to compliment yourself.”

Morse will be 31 when next season starts and has missed only three games since joining the Bills in 2019.

“I think for anyone, if you look ahead on the schedule or look ahead to anything, it’s not a good deal and it’s not going to be helpful,” he said. “Those opinions are out of your control.”

Devin Singletary

Singletary’s 79 carries are the most by a player this year with no rushing touchdowns. He is a free agent after the season.

Allen’s 392 rushing yards lead the Bills, a majority coming on scrambles after his passing options disappeared.

It shouldn’t be this way, right? The Bills aren’t getting enough production from Singletary (tied for 36th with 347 rushing yards), who wanted this year to be an emphatic, nonverbal message that he merits a second contract as a feature-level back.

Removing a quarterback’s rushing yardage from each team’s total, the Bills rank last in yards per game at 44.9; Tampa Bay is next-worst at 61.2. Sixteen teams are averaging more than 100 non-quarterback rushing yards per game, led by Cleveland (146.9) and Jacksonville (141.1).

Singletary has only seven “explosive” carries (gain of at least 12 yards), but has failed to eclipse 50 total yards in six games.

“Very close,” to breaking one, he said this week. “Verrrry close. But it’s one of those things, you just have to keep going and keep chopping wood.”

The Bills’ run game will be tested even if a less-than-completely-healthy Allen plays against Minnesota (and beyond).

After last week’s loss to the Jets, McDermott used “one-dimensional” to describe the offensive balance. The head coach’s opinion, combined with quarterback uncertainty, puts the onus on Singletary or risk seeing rookie James Cook and newcomer Nyheim Hines get more work.

“Whatever it takes – running game or short passes – and whatever we need to do to win this game, that’s our mindset,” Singletary said. “If it’s more run game, we have to step up.”

Singletary is in his final nine-game audition for the Bills or another team.

“You think about, but you don’t,” he said. “You know (free agency) isn’t going anywhere. When that time comes, I will handle it accordingly.

“You know, I was the same way (in college). For me, I knew I was going to come out after my third year (at Florida Atlantic), but during that whole year, I was still focused on the now. That’s what it really comes down to.”