Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend: Chargers-Jaguars highlight six-game schedule

The NFL’s third Super Wild Card Weekend – six games over three days – opens the postseason and for the third consecutive year, the Bills will open at home (Sunday vs. Miami).

Our predictions for the opening round:

AFC

Los Angeles Chargers (5) at Jacksonville (4), Saturday, 8:15 p.m., NBC: The best matchup of the weekend. Justin Herbert (Bolts) and Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) make their postseason debuts and their combined age of 48 years, 45 days is the sixth-youngest in NFL playoff history for a quarterback duo.

The Chargers can’t run it (30th) and can’t stop the run (28th), and the Jaguars do both at an above-average clip (14th and 12th).

The Jaguars should emphasize the pass, though, with Lawrence throwing to tight end Evan Engram and receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

Herbert’s 4,739 passing yards were second in the NFL and he is expected to have receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Look for running back Austin Ekeler (107 catches) to make his big plays in the passing game. Chargers 34, Jaguars 30.

Miami (7) at Bills (2), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS: In the two years of a 14-team playoff field, the average margin of victory in the 7 vs. 2 games has been 13 points (the only game in single digits was the Bills’ 27-24 win over Indianapolis).

The two Dolphins-Bills games in the regular season were decided on the final play – the Bills let time run out while trying to spike it for a winning field goal attempt in Week 3 and won at the buzzer in Week 15. That Miami team had Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. The Dolphins’ only shot is rookie Skylar Thompson hitting multiple downfield throws to receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The close games against the Dolphins will ensure the Bills don’t look ahead to a likely matchup against Cincinnati. Bills 30, Dolphins 13.

Baltimore (6) at Cincinnati (3), Sunday, 8:15 p.m., NBC: NBC better get one of next weekend’s marquee games in exchange for putting this one in prime time. Even if Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, out nearly two months with a knee injury, is active, he won’t be close to 100%, and that means pain for Baltimore.

The Bengals should enter the postseason as the AFC favorite to reach the Super Bowl. Cincinnati had a hangover to start the year (2-3), but ended the regular season with an eight-game winning streak (six wins by double digits).

Quarterback Joe Burrow and Co. tune up for the trip to Buffalo by running the Ravens out of the stadium and resting in the fourth quarter. Bengals 37, Ravens 10.

NFC

Seattle (7) at San Francisco (2), Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Fox: A rookie quarterback hasn’t won a postseason game since Seattle’s Russell Wilson in 2012, but the 49ers should be fine with Brock Purdy.

The 49ers closed the regular season with 10 consecutive wins, allowing them to wrest the No. 2 seed (and a divisional round home game) from Minnesota. And here’s the scary part for the NFC: San Francisco was mostly dominant, winning by 17, six, 18, 13, 16, 28, eight, 17, three and 25 points.

Purdy has 13 touchdowns and four interceptions since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Seattle needed overtime to beat the lowly Rams and Detroit’s win at Green Bay just to qualify. 49ers 35, Seahawks 10.

N.Y. Giants (6) at Minnesota (3), Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Fox: The pride of West Seneca, Brian Daboll, leads the Giants back to Minneapolis for the second time in four weeks. Daboll and Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell represent the fourth playoff matchup of rookie coaches.

Throwing out the Giants’ Week 18 loss at Philadelphia (several starters were rested), they still limped to the finish line (2-4-1 over their final seven). The Vikings aren't great, either. They are the first 12-win team to have a negative point differential – minus-19 due to losses of 17, 37, nine and 24 points.

The defenses rank 25th (Giants) and 31st (Vikings) in yards allowed per game, but we’ll go with the Giants because they make more stops in the red zone (fifth in the NFL compared to 20th for Minnesota). Giants 21, Vikings 20.

Dallas (5) at Tampa Bay (4), Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN: ESPN hit the jackpot with the league’s best television draw (Cowboys) against the league’s best all-time player (Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady).

Let’s face it, the Buccaneers stink. No winning streaks of longer than two games. Averaged only 3.4 yards per carry. Only five rushing touchdowns. Outscored by 45 points. And only 10 interceptions. But they’ve got Brady … and the Cowboys don’t have Brady.

The NFL leader in playoff starts (47), quarterback wins (35), passing yards (13,049), touchdown passes (86), Super Bowl wins (seven) and Super Bowl MVP awards (five), Brady will outplay Dallas’ Dak Prescott. Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 23.