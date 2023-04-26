A service of prayer and healing for Bills and Sabres co-owner and president Kim Pegula is scheduled for Saturday at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, 8445 Greiner Road, Clarence, Houghton University announced on its Facebook page.

The event, scheduled for 3 p.m., is being organized by Houghton and the church in conjunction with the Pegula and Kerr families. Kim (Kerr) Pegula is a 1991 graduate of Houghton. Pegula's parents are expected to attend the service.

The announcement also was shared by the Bills on social media.

The service is free and open to the public, but tickets are required and can be obtained through Ticketmaster at https://bit.ly/3oiWaqu. A livestream of the service is available at https://bit.ly/3LeDBwK.

In an essay published in February on The Players’ Tribune website, tennis star Jessica Pegula revealed that her mother suffered cardiac arrest last June, on or near her 53rd birthday. Her recovery has been difficult, marked by “significant expressive aphasia” – speech difficulties caused by brain damage – “and significant memory issues.”

The essay also suggests it is unlikely Kim Pegula will return to her day-to-day role with the teams.

At the NFL owners meetings last month, Bills COO Ron Raccuia noted Kim Pegula's absence.

"Kim is doing better, and that’s fantastic news for everybody, not just the Bills, but for the league because Kim is a huge leader in a lot of league initiatives and is widely respected in league circles," he said. "We miss her every day.”