Jordan Addison’s high school in Maryland was just 45 minutes away from where Stefon Diggs went to school, so it’s no surprise he admires to the Buffalo Bills’ star wide receiver.

“We grew up around the same neighborhood,” said Addison, who is nine years younger than Diggs. “We played for the same youth league team. That was a guy I looked up to and watched growing up. He went to Good Counsel High School. I went to a few of them games. So playing in that offense with him would mean a lot.”

Their Maryland roots is an obvious connection between Addison and Diggs. Their outstanding route-running ability is another.

“I pattern my game after Calvin Ridley, Stefon Diggs,” Addison said at the NFL scouting combine, referring first to Jacksonville’s veteran receiver. “What I take from them is route running, being able to separate at the top of the route, create separation.”

Draft experts agree.

“I think he is a complete route runner,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “I think he gives you bursts and explosiveness to make plays over the top, and I think he has outstanding hands.”

“Addison is a route-running specialist with impeccable timing and precision,” said NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks.

Addison has become one of the favorite targets of the Bills among national mock draft analysts. The receiver from Southern California would fill a need for the Bills to add more weaponry for quarterback Josh Allen.

Whether he lasts to the 27th pick, owned by Buffalo, is going to be part of the drama for Bills fans in the first round. Numerous draft analysts think he might go sooner.

The comparison to Diggs isn’t quite fair. While Diggs was a fifth-round pick, he has developed into a three-time Pro Bowler and was first-team All Pro in 2020.

Diggs, at 6-foot, 195 pounds, is a little bigger than Addison, who measures 5-11 and 173 pounds. Diggs is perhaps a hair quicker. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. Addison ran 4.49.

Yet NFL scouts don’t need track numbers to evaluate Addison. He has played 35 college games the past three years – 24 for the University of Pittsburgh in 2020 and 2021 and 11 for USC last season.

Addison caught 60 passes for 666 yards as a true freshman for Pitt. Then he broke out for 100 catches, 17 TDs and 1,593 yards, fourth best in the nation 2021, while catching passes from Kenny Pickett, now the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When Pickett left for the NFL, Addison entered the NCAA transfer portal and landed with the Trojans in Los Angeles.

Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards in 11 games for USC. The drop in production was largely a function of playing the spread offense of Lincoln Riley, which runs a lot of four- and five-receiver sets. USC was deep at receiver, with 12 players catching at least 10 passes. He had 79 targets at USC in 2022. He had 144 targets the year before.

What does he think he showed most at USC?

“Me being able to go to a whole other system and being able to pick up on it and succeed in it,” Addison said.

And he liked getting exposed to a different system. Riley’s passing offense, at Oklahoma and USC, has ranked in the top 20 in the nation five of the last six years.

“Just the creativity in his offense and him showing me there’s a lot of different ways to run one route,” Addison said of Riley.

Addison on his route running: “First, I just look at the defender’s leverage, where they’re leaning to. I know where I’m going to and they don’t, so I try to paint a picture like I’m going somewhere opposite of where I’m really going.”

Addison’s separation ability allows him to compensate for a lack of bulk. He’s not a physical receiver. While he has excelled both inside and outside, his thin frame lends itself to playing in the slot in the NFL.

Addison refers to Philadelphia star DeVonta Smith when the question of his frame is raised. Smith is 6-foot, 170.

“Looking at the league right now, there’s a lot of guys my size and they’ve succeeded,” Addison said. “Looking at DeVonta Smith. I feel like just being me, be confident and do what I did that got me here.”

Jeremiah has Addison rated as his top receiver in the draft.

“He has excellent play speed and can find another gear when the ball is in the air,” Jeremiah said. “He has natural hands and doesn't need to gather himself before catching the ball on crossers. He can high point the ball when working back to the QB, but has to get stronger on 50/50 balls. After the catch, he has excellent burst and wiggle.”