Potential Bills punter target Brett Kern released by Titans, per report

Titans punter and Grand Island native Brett Kern has been informed that he is being released by the team, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

As a vested veteran, Kern won't have to clear waivers and can be signed by any team once the move is made official

From Sunday ...

With the Buffalo Bills in search of a punter, one obvious name that has been mentioned is Tennessee Titans three-time All-Pro Brett Kern, a Grand Island native.

Kern is locked in a battle with rookie undrafted free agent Ryan Stonehouse. Stonehouse is 23 and would earn $705,000 for the season. Kern is 36 and would have a salary cap hit of $2.75 million and a dead cap number of $550,000.

A look at the veteran options for Bills at punter now that Matt Ariaza is out Perhaps the most prominent is Grand Island native Brett Kern, who is locked in a battle for his job on the Tennessee Titans with rookie Brett Stonehouse.

Stonehouse's net for the preseason was 43.6 yards for 13 punts. Kern's net was 44.2 yards for five punts. Stonehouse handled the preseason finale Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. The telling sign might be that Stonehouse had six touchbacks, while Kern had four of his five punts land inside the 20-yard line.

“I don’t know. I feel like I’ve kicked the ball well," Kern told reporters. "I kind of understand how the business works, and we’ll see what happens."

More from Brett Kern after what could be his final game with the #Titans pic.twitter.com/X04fOF41EE — Mickey Ryan (@MickeyRyan1045) August 28, 2022

With roster cutdown set for Tuesday, Kern was sentimental as he spoke about what might be the end of his career with the Titans. Kern has played 197 games, the most, by far, for any player in the Titans era of the franchise since 1999.

Teams have to be at a 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday. With the Bills not having a punter on the roster currently, they could use a spot for a position player on the initial roster if they wait to select a punter until after other teams make cuts. The Bills are expected to begin conducting workouts for free agents as soon as Sunday.

“I’m just thankful for whatever happens,” Kern said. “If I’m here, I’m ready to go. I’m ready to roll. And if I’m not, I’m beyond blessed with the years that I’ve been here and the friendships that I’ve made, the brothers that I have for the rest of my life. So, I’m sure thankful for that."

Kern said the competition, which has been respectful, was obvious from the outset.

"I knew he was different when I first saw him punt a ball in May," Kern said. "I knew it was going to be a grind. I told him this, I’ve been in the league a long time and I’ve seen about three or four people in my life hit a ball like he does. I knew it was going to be hard. I knew what he is really good at, I’m probably not, and what I’m really good at are things he needs to work on. It was back and forth a lot. I gave it all I had and we’ll see what happens."