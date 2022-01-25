Position grades: Versatility of Bills' offensive personnel on full display in K.C.

Defensive backs (2.0): It’s hard to kill the Bills’ cornerbacks against an offense that is so hard to stop. Over the last 10 games, the Chiefs are averaging 34.3 points a game. The Bills stayed with two safeties deep virtually the entire game. But you can’t play zone underneath all day. It would have helped to have Tre’Davious White on the field. The Chiefs made some key big plays when the Bills went man-to-man underneath. The biggest was Hill’s 64-yard TD against a diving Levi Wallace. Jordan Poyer was deep, but Hill was too fast. Kelce boxed out Taron Johnson in man coverage for an 11-yard gain on third and 10 just before the Hill TD. Hardman’s speed allowed him to elude Poyer up the sideline on his TD run. A mild and unnecessary hold by Dane Jackson on Hill in the first quarter wiped out a third-down stop on the Chiefs’ opening TD drive. Jackson made a superb tackle for a 3-yard loss on Jerick McKinnon to force a K.C. field goal. But the secondary sagged back on the 19-yard pass to Hill with 13 seconds left. Kelce beat zone coverage with 8 seconds left. In retrospect, rushing three and dropping an eighth man into coverage might have helped.