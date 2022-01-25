Position grades: Versatility of Bills' offensive personnel on full display in K.C.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll continued his successful use of bigger personnel to keep the Kansas City Chiefs' defense honest in Sunday’s playoff loss.
The Bills had fullback Reggie Gilliam on the field for 16 snaps and had an extra lineman on the field for four plays. It was similar to what the Bills’ did in the regular-season win at Kansas City, and it paid similar dividends.
The bigger personnel enhanced the Bills’ play-action game, offered the pass blockers a little more help and made it a little harder for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to spring exotic blitz packages on the offensive line.
With a fullback on the field, Josh Allen hit 9 of 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown – the 75-yard bomb to Gabriel Davis.
The Bills’ spread formations were sensational as well. Allen was 18 of 25 for 193 yards and three TDs with three wide receivers on the field.
The Buffalo Bills’ running back played 64 offensive snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 42-36 overtime loss at Arrowhead Stadium. That represented 100% of the Bills’ offensive snaps.
Add in Isaiah McKenzie’s role as a jet-sweep motion guy and a speedster threatening the wide sides of the field, and the Bills were able to throw a diverse package at a Chiefs defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in scoring over the last 11 weeks of the season. McKenzie played 16 plays.
“We truly had two of the best players that are in control of a football team in one area, and that's Patrick Mahomes and that's Josh Allen,” tackle Dion Dawkins said of the game. “Special things are going to happen, special moments are going to be made, special highlights are going to be done, special things in history books are going to appear. ... I can confidently and respectively and humbly say this now, that it's two Goliaths fighting. It's not a Goliath and a little boy anymore. We have showed what type of unit we are, and the world sees it. I'm definitely happy that the world sees it, but I'm not happy with the result.”
Here’s a position-by-position review of the divisional playoff game:
Even in a loss, Josh Allen’s valiance was seen in his remarkable command of tense situations, as he completed 27 of his 37 attempts for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Quarterback (5.0): It’s a shame one of the greatest quarterbacking performances in team history didn’t produce a victory. All the best of the "Josh Allen Experience" was on display. He leaped over Daniel Sorensen on a QB sweep. He ran over Charvarius Ward on a third-and-4 draw. He threw a rocket 75-yard TD pass. He beat the blitz. He showed poise in the pocket. The accurate throw to Stefon Diggs on the run for the 2-point conversion was incredible. The Bills again used Allen as a weapon in the run game. Ten of his 11 carries were on designed runs, for 62 yards. His one scramble was spectacular, for a 6-yard gain on fourth-and-4 with 2:48 left. He escaped the grasp of Melvin Ingram, sped away from Tershawn Wharton and juked Frank Clark.
It was a sign of respect that Spagnuolo only blitzed him five times and sat back in a lot of two-deep coverages. The Chiefs blitzed Allen only five plays, by The News' count. Allen burned a seven-man blitz for the TD just before halftime.
Running back (2.0): The Bills stuck to their personality, calling 40 pass plays and 23 run plays, with just 10 runs going to running back Devin Singletary. He managed only 26 yards. He showed good hands early. There’s no knocking 422 yards and 33 points against a Chiefs defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL over the last 11 weeks. The Bills ran enough to keep the Chiefs honest.
Receivers (5.0): The big reason Davis saw one on one coverage all day is the Chiefs were determined to play a safety over the top of Diggs. All of Davis’ skills were on display. He blocked the slot corner on the first TD run. He used his big frame to make a leaping catch on the first TD. The guess is he’s now a bit faster than the 4.54 40 time he ran (a good time for a man his size) before the draft. He sure looked it on the TD bomb. His juke put Mike Hughes flat on his back on the 27-yard TD. Credit Cole Beasley with great hands on a couple of his catches.
Offensive line (5.0): The line did a great job neutralizing All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. He had a couple hurries, but he didn’t have one hit on Allen, no tackles for loss and just one tackle overall. There was a lot of double-teaming between Mitch Morse and Daryl Williams on Jones. But Williams had Jones a bunch one on one in the fourth quarter and held up. With Jones and Ingram often playing on the same side, the Bills couldn’t give much help to Spencer Brown. He had a tough job. He gave up six hurries in the fourth quarter, including three to Ingram, whose experience and short stature allowed him to get low and under Brown. Nevertheless, Brown kept competing. He blocked up Alex Okafor on the 75-yard TD pass. Ryan Bates was stout in the middle again. Morse had another strong game, as did Dawkins, who gave up only one pressure by the News’ count. Dawkins blocked up Ingram well a couple times on the final drive.
Defensive line (2.0): The Bills succeeded in getting decent pressure, but they could not finish in getting Mahomes to the ground. Jerry Hughes hurried Mahomes in the second quarter, but the QB made an amazing throw to Byron Pringle for a TD. Hughes had seven hurries, but no sacks. Mahomes eluded Mario Addison twice on the opening drive. Harrison Phillips just missed a diving sack in the third quarter. A.J. Epenesa missed a sack in the third quarter. Ed Oliver beat Trey Smith for a sack in the second quarter. Oliver did a good job, with six hurries. Greg Rousseau had four hurries and was fine against the run. Carlos Basham lost contain on an early 22-yard run off tackle.
After the opening drive, the Bills started dropping Addison as a spy. He did it eight times, five in the fourth quarter. The Bills only rushed five men on three plays, and they were burned on the last one, a 26-yard pass to wide open Mecole Hardman in overtime.
Linebackers (2.0): Matt Milano was beaten in man coverage on the final TD by Travis Kelce. It took a fine throw and catch. It’s hard to think of an NFL linebacker who could break up that pass. The Bills used Milano twice as a defensive tackle, using Siran Neal as a sixth DB. The first time, Milano had a sack wiped out by penalty. The second time, Milano drew a holding penalty. It was a nice wrinkle by the coaches. In the third quarter, Milano was slow to fill the gap on a 20-yard run. On the next play, Kelce blocked up Milano to the sideline on Hardman’s 25-yard TD run. With the safeties deep and a lot of zone coverage underneath, the linebackers are asked to cover a ton of ground and make tackles when the catch is made in front of them. Milano had 11 tackles and Tremaine Edmunds nine. An example of Andy Reid’s great play design was the 20-yard, fourth-down pass to Jerick McKinnon that led to a field goal. Edmunds was forced into a one-on-two situation, defending both Mahomes and McKinnon.
Defensive backs (2.0): It’s hard to kill the Bills’ cornerbacks against an offense that is so hard to stop. Over the last 10 games, the Chiefs are averaging 34.3 points a game. The Bills stayed with two safeties deep virtually the entire game. But you can’t play zone underneath all day. It would have helped to have Tre’Davious White on the field. The Chiefs made some key big plays when the Bills went man-to-man underneath. The biggest was Hill’s 64-yard TD against a diving Levi Wallace. Jordan Poyer was deep, but Hill was too fast. Kelce boxed out Taron Johnson in man coverage for an 11-yard gain on third and 10 just before the Hill TD. Hardman’s speed allowed him to elude Poyer up the sideline on his TD run. A mild and unnecessary hold by Dane Jackson on Hill in the first quarter wiped out a third-down stop on the Chiefs’ opening TD drive. Jackson made a superb tackle for a 3-yard loss on Jerick McKinnon to force a K.C. field goal. But the secondary sagged back on the 19-yard pass to Hill with 13 seconds left. Kelce beat zone coverage with 8 seconds left. In retrospect, rushing three and dropping an eighth man into coverage might have helped.
Special teams (1.5): Matt Haack’s first two punts were downed at the 1 and the 14. The third had a hang time of just 3.31 seconds and was returned 15 yards for just a 27-yard net. The Chiefs marched 61 yards to a TD. Then Haack got of a great, 4.6-second, 54-yard punt that was nullified by a penalty to Taiwan Jones for running out of bounds. Haack wasn’t able to repeat his big kick. Standing on his own 2 with Hill returning, his punt had a hang time of 4.25 seconds (4.5 is the goal). Hill dodged Neal, Gilliam missed a tackle and the return went 45 yards. Haack did well to stay on his feet and help tackle Hill. But the punt wasn’t good enough. The Bills' defense held and forced a field goal.