Position grades: Stefon Diggs off to fastest start by a Bills receiver in team history

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stands second in the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches after six weeks of the season.

It is the fastest start of Diggs’ eight-year career. Diggs’ 49 catches are most for a Bills receiver in the first six games of a season, and stand second this year to Miami’s Tyreek Hill, who has 50. Diggs’ 656 yards are second to Hill’s 701. Diggs’ six touchdown catches are second to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has seven.

Analysis: Bills defense pulled out blitz, dime, 3-man rush wrinkles vs. Chiefs The Bills dared to blitz Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 10 times – the most they’ve ever blitzed him – and it worked out great.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the Bills' 24-20 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (4.5): Josh Allen engineered the ninth fourth-quarter comeback of his career. His three touchdown passes were amazing throws that have become routine. His biggest throw, however, might have been the 18-yard laser over the middle to Gabe Davis on a third-and-13 play from the Bills’ 1-yard line. Allen added another memorable vault to his rushing highlight reel on the winning drive. An even better run was a 9-yard, dead-to-rights scramble in the first quarter, when he juked away from George Karlaftis and Darius Harris.

Allen was 0 for his first 8 pass attempts against the blitz. Then he went 6 of the next 7 vs. the blitz for 92 yards and two touchdown passes. Overall, the Chiefs blitzed 35% (16 of 45 dropbacks), the highest rate Allen has seen this season.

Von Miller sees his biggest workload of the season in Bills' win over Chiefs Miller played 52 defensive snaps during his team’s 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. That was 78% of the team total – Miller’s most extensive action in terms of plays and overall percentage in the first six games of the season.

It was Allen’s fourth 300-yard game of the season and 18th of his career. Reminder for fans who have blocked this from their memories: The Bills went six full seasons of The Drought, from 2004 through 2009, in which they had only three 300-yard passing games.

Running back (3.5): Devin Singletary produced 107 yards from scrimmage and had 49 yards after contact on his rushes. He did a better job breaking tackles than the Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire did. Singletary was 0 for 2 on third-and-1 rush attempts. On the first, he ran straight into an unblocked run-dogging linebacker. The second looked like a good play call, a wide run against a bunched defensive front. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton avoided blocks by both Reggie Gilliam and David Quessenberry. And Dawson Knox didn’t quite finish his block on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Observations: Why Sean McDermott felt comfortable with Jordan Poyer playing Sunday against Kansas City “I trust our medical staff in their communication with Jordan in this case and I know our docs were heavily involved,” coach Sean McDermott said of the decision to clear Jordan Poyer to play.

Offensive line (4.0): The Bills did a good job managing the threat of Chris Jones and Frank Clark. The Chiefs had only one sack, when Jones beat Quessenberry, but it should have been disallowed by Jones' trip of Allen. Jones averaged five pressures a game in his past three meetings against Buffalo, but managed just two Sunday. Mitch Morse had a strong game, helping on Jones and pulling on run plays. Morse gets out fast to the second level, like on a block on the linebacker Harris, on a 7-yard red-zone run by Singletary. Dion Dawkins was rock solid, giving up just one hurry to Clark. Rodger Saffold whiffed on one run-stuff by Clark. Ryan Bates did better in pass protection than expected. He held off Jones on a 30-yard pass to Diggs and the 14-yard touchdown to Diggs, and he had a couple of good run blocks early.

Receivers (4.5): Diggs had 148 yards, and he drew a 23-yard pass interference foul. Isaiah McKenzie tripped a bit in the end zone on the fourth-down incompletion early. That should have been a touchdown. We did not give him a drop on the high seam pass late in the second quarter. Khalil Shakir had a good adjustment to a blitz as the hot receiver on a 14-yard gain.

Upon Further Review: Dawson Knox's go-ahead touchdown provides feel-good moment With 64 seconds left in regulation Sunday, Knox had a 14-yard touchdown reception that provided the go-ahead points in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive line (5.0): With six sacks in six games, Von Miller is tied for second in the NFL behind only Pittsburgh’s Alex Highsmith (6.5). Miller has had a faster start over the first six games of a season three other times in his career. He had eight hurries in the game, according to News charting, and he’s tied for fifth in the NFL in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Greg Rousseau had three pressures and drew a holding penalty. Rousseau also fought off a double team, and Ed Oliver played stout down the line of scrimmage on a key run stuff with 7:04 left. Boogie Basham had a hurry to help force the interception by Kaiir Elam. Jordan Phillips had four hurries. DaQuan Jones and Shaq Lawson were stout along the front again.

Linebackers (5.0): Matt Milano had one of the finest games you’ll ever see for a player with three tackles. He had a run stop for no gain on a third-and-2 play on KC’s first drive. He had a hurry on Patrick Mahomes as a spy on a third-down incompletion. He made a great tackle in space on Isiah Pacheco for a 3-yard loss that led to the Chiefs settling for their last field goal. Pacheco is a 4.37 speed guy. Tremaine Edmunds blitzed on the play. If Milano didn’t tackle him, he’d have had a big gain. Milano also had a hurry on Mahomes on the final interception. Edmunds had 10 tackles. Tops among his plays was a stop on a tight-end screen that was well set up.

Defensive backs (4.5): The interception by Taron Johnson was the highlight defensive play of the day. But there were a slew of other big plays. Dane Jackson saved a touchdown early by punching the ball out of Travis Kelce’s hands in the end zone. Kaiir Elam ripped the ball away from JuJu Smith-Schuster in the end zone for the first interception. Elam is playing aggressive. He’s going after the ball. He’s not playing timid. It’s an encouraging sign from the rookie. Elam was in tight coverage against Mecole Hardman on the Chiefs’ 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It’s hard to blame Elam. Mahomes held the ball for 4.5 seconds. What can you do? There’s going to be three plays a game where Mahomes buys time for 5 or 6 seconds. Jordan Poyer made a big fourth-quarter play, tackling Kelce for a 3-yard gain. It was a 6-man blitz by the Bills, and Poyer was all alone in the open field. Johnson missed the tackle on the 42-yard touchdown play. Christian Benford got blocked at the line of scrimmage by Hardman on an RPO that freed up Smith-Schuster for a 41-yard gain. Andy Reid’s offense is a beast. Still, the Bills didn't give up one completion on a throw that went 20 yards or more downfield.

Ryan O'Halloran: The Bills signed Von Miller to beat Kansas City, and The Closer delivered in win Atop the AFC with a 5-1 record entering their bye, the Bills' Von Miller is proving to be worth the investment … and then some, Ryan O'Halloran writes.

Special teams (4.0): The Bills gained 20 yards of field position over the Chiefs just on kickoff coverage, not counting the squib kick near the end of the first half, which was returned for only 9 yards. Tyler Matakevich and Terrel Bernard had good coverage on the first two Chiefs returns. Taiwan Jones had the tackle on the third. The Chiefs started those three drives on their 21, 16 and 17. Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was sensational. His hang times on three punts were 5.19, 5.41 and 5.33 seconds. The nets were 57, 56 and 54 yards. A hang time of 4.5 or better is excellent. Bills punter Sam Martin wasn’t shabby. He had hang times of 4.75 and 4.65 seconds and nets of 39 and 53.