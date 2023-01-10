Position grades: Stefon Diggs' dominance gives Patriots more long-term worries

Stefon Diggs continued his reputation as a Patriots killer in the Bills’ 35-23 victory Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Diggs caught seven passes for 104 yards and beat New England’s best cornerback, Jonathan Jones, for a 49-yard touchdown.

In six regular-season games for the Bills against the Patriots, Diggs has 40 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns.

It was Diggs’ 31st 100-yard receiving game in his career and his 16th with the Bills. That ties Wall of Famer Elbert Dubenion for third most 100-yard games in team history. Hall of Famer Andre Reed had 36, and Eric Moulds had 26.

The Patriots have big decisions to make about their defensive secondary in the offseason. Jones is set to become a free agent, as is free safety Devin McCourty, who is 35. McCourty sounded like a guy who might have played his last NFL game in his postgame interview.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the Bills’ win, with grades on a scale of 0 to 5:

Special teams (5.0): Nyhiem Hines had two punt returns for TDs for Indianapolis in a game against the Colts against Carolina in 2019. He now is the first player in NFL history with two kickoff returns for TDs in a one game and two punt returns for TDs in one game. The only other Bill to open a game with a kickoff return TD was Terrence McGee against Miami in 2004.

Just like when he scored his second punt-return TD for the Colts, Hines high-stepped like Deion Sanders the final 7 yards into the end zone on his second kickoff return TD, for 101 yards, for the Bills.

“I used to wear 21,” Hines said, referring to his number with the Colts and Sanders’ number throughout his Hall of Fame career. “Prime Time Shawty, I just called myself that sometimes, so I mean, just very, very spiritual ... I used to wear 21. Jordan (Poyer) has it and I probably will never get 21 again, but, you know, I still can high step.”

Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater blocked Taiwan Jones into the ball rolling on the turf on the Bills’ punt return in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots have had outstanding special teams during Bill Belichick’s entire tenure. This season, New England ranked last in the NFL on overall special teams, according to Football Outsiders. It was a stunning collapse.

Quarterback (5.0): Josh Allen’s long TD to John Brown was a designed rollout, but the QB had to move fast to elude Josh Uche, who didn’t take the bait on a fake handoff. On the long TD to Diggs, Allen stood in the pocket and took a hit from defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. That’s one of the top-10 throws of his remarkable season. The fifth red-zone interception of his season wasn’t his fault. He got hit on the throw.

Running backs (2.5): James Cook and Devin Singletary combined for 74 yards on 16 carries, a healthy 4.6-yard average. But it was a pass-heavy game plan against a New England secondary that has had trouble matching up with the Bills. Singletary ran over 5-foot-8 Marcus Jones to convert a third-and-1 rush. But the fumble at his own 11-yard line could have cost the Bills the game under different circumstances. The chop-block penalty on Cook was a bad call. It was a clean block, and left tackle Dion Dawkins wasn’t engaged with the defensive end.

Receivers (4.0): Diggs finished tied for third in the NFL with 11 TD catches. Dawson Knox caught his sixth TD pass of the season, which tied for fifth most among NFL tight ends this year.

Gabe Davis had three catches but also had two drops, which gave him a team-high seven for the season. Davis actually was open earlier on the end-zone drop play but pressure in the pocket forced Allen to escape the pocket. Isaiah McKenzie also had a drop.

Offensive line (3.5): The Patriots tied for third in the NFL in sacks and got two takedowns of Allen, one allowed by Dawkins and one by center Mitch Morse. But the Bills held Matthew Judon, who had 15.5 sacks, to just one pressure and no sacks. Judon did have the pressure on a twist stunt vs. right guard Ryan Bates that caused the interception. It was a good game overall for Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown, who has finished the regular season with three pretty strong games. Miami will be a big test for him. Left guard Rodger Saffold played one of his best games of the season. He’s a good matchup against New England’s beefy defensive tackles. He did some good power run blocking, including on the 18-yard run by Singletary.

Defensive line (2.5): Greg Rousseau had a good matchup against backup tackle Conor McDermott and excelled, with a sack and five other hurries, according to News charting. His last hit on Mac Jones caused the interception by Tremaine Edmunds. There were positive pass rushing signs from A.J. Epenesa, who showed some quickness off the edge against hulking left tackle Trent Brown. He had two hurries on speed moves. Can Epenesa do much in the playoffs? We’ll see, but he’s superior to Boogie Basham, who has shown little in pass rushing. Ed Oliver’s pressure created Rousseau’s sack. Oliver split a double-team late on a run stuff. DaQuan Jones was solid, drawing a hold and causing a 4-yard tackle for loss. Jordan Phillips is playing hurt with a sore shoulder. He looked as if he tweaked it, which caused an 18-yard run in the second quarter, but he still played 19 snaps. It’s an issue. The Bills miss the interior pressure a healthy Phillips was providing early in the season.

Linebackers (4.5): Edmunds and Matt Milano capped off outstanding seasons by each getting interceptions. Edmunds also had two. His range was seen on his pass breakup down the deep middle in Tampa-2 coverage for Jakobi Meyers.

Milano rushed the passer six times and Edmunds four, but some were on four-man pressures. The Bills didn’t blitz (rush five or more) a lot, only nine times in 45 dropbacks (20%), according to News charting.

Defensive backs (2.5): Taron Johnson was the star of the game in the secondary, with his coverage, hitting and run-stuffing. It was great to see Tre’Davious White get his first interception against Nelson Agholor’s fade route. Poyer was good in the deep middle. It looked like a coverage mix-up on DeVante Parker’s 2-yard TD. Maybe Kaiir Elam was wrong to play man and leave that side of the end zone? Then Parker beat Elam on a fade for a TD. Elam did rebound on the ensuing two-point conversion and covered a three-man bunch correctly.