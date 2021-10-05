Position grades: Spencer Brown passed first test with ease at tackle for Bills

Rookie tackle Spencer Brown had a successful first start in the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills’ third-round draft pick gave up only one hurry in the 40-0 victory Sunday over the Houston Texans, according to Buffalo News charts. Brown also did a good job run blocking, especially on the back-side of runs on which he aggressively sealed off a lane for the running back.
Brown’s good day headlines the position-by-position grades for the game, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:
Get The Buffalo News' full coverage of the Buffalo Bills' 40-0 win over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Offensive line (4.5): The competition was not elite. Brown spent much of the day blocking Jacob Martin, a journeyman defensive end. He saw some of Charles Omenihu, a promising third-year player who can bull rush but is not much of a speed rusher. Nevertheless, Brown stayed in good balance most of the game. Omenihu pushed him back on a bull rush once, but Josh Allen stepped up and completed a 21-yard pass on the play.
“I thought Spencer had tremendous poise, he always has,” said center Mitch Morse. “I think he rose to the occasion. Spencer is an extremely talented football player. I think, like any guy on the offensive line, he would say he has some work to do. For the most part, I’d say he performed admirably, was communicating very well, played beyond his years in that regard. That’s one thing about Spencer, he handles himself like a pro at a very young age.”
Dion Dawkins gave up the lone sack to Whitney Mercilus but otherwise was rock solid. So was Morse. He had a stout blitz pickup on Kamu Grugier-Hill on a first-quarter completion, beat big Ray Lopez at the point of attack on an 8-yard run and was good on pull plays. Daryl Williams had a few struggles in his first game at guard. He gave up two pressures, got beaten on a run stuff by Lopez and had a holding penalty. He had some positives, however. He was physical with Lopez on an 8-yard run by Zack Moss and made a seal block on Moss’ TD run.
Quarterback (4.5): Allen produced 289 yards passing and rushing and completed 69% of his passes on a bad-weather day. His first pass of the game was too high for the third straight game. The rain could have impacted the opening interception. The Bills have produced at least 20 first downs for 20 consecutive games, the longest stretch in the NFL since New England went 24 straight games in 2016-17.
Support Local Journalism
Running back (4.5): Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are averaging 4.83 yards a carry on the season. Last year, they averaged 4.35. The Bills stand ninth in rushing yards per carry. Singletary had a fumble. The Bills have fumbled nine times this year (too many) but only lost two.
Receivers (4.5): Dawson Knox’s promising season took another step forward. He now has four TD catches. He also had a good blitz pickup on a 16-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders and a strong block on Mercilus on a 7-yard run by Singletary. Sanders again showed off his superb hands.
Defensive line (5.0): Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei and Jerry Hughes were the top performers on a dominant defensive day. Hughes made two big plays early. He dropped into coverage and made a third-down tackle on a tight end. Then he smelled out a bootleg, hurried the QB and caused an incompletion. Oliver had three run stops and two hurries. Lotulelei bull rushed Marcus Cannon on his sack. Boogie Basham had a second-effort sack and two other hurries. Greg Rousseau only played 18 snaps (nine vs. the pass). But Rousseau did make a key tackle on a screen pass that could have broken for a big gain.
Linebackers (5.0): Tremaine Edmunds made the kind of impact plays fans have longed for, including the interception and some good tackles on toss sweeps and receiver screens. The INT came on a blitz, one of only two the Bills sent in 28 dropbacks by Davis Mills. A.J. Klein filled in admirably for Matt Milano, who left with a hamstring injury. Klein caused the Micah Hyde interception with a tip at the line of scrimmage.
Defensive backs (5.0): Tre’Davious White shut down another good receiver. Brandin Cooks had only one catch the first three quarters. The Bills’ young defensive backs (Cam Lewis, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin) all shined against an overmatched offense. Lewis forced a fumble, had a near-interception and made five tackles.
Special teams (4.5): The kickoff coverage was impressive. Tyler Bass booted five touchbacks. Andre Roberts returned four kickoffs and was held inside the 25 on all four, with an average drive start of the 17. Siran Neal was a point man on two of the coverages. Andre Smith made a tackle at the 11. Jake Kumerow made a tackle at the 15. Reggie Gilliam was a demon on coverage, too. Matt Haack had a hang time of only 3.2 seconds on his punt, but Neal and Smith made up for it with good coverage. Bass improved to 10 of 11 on field-goal tries.
Composite grades
After four games: Quarterback 3.6. Running backs 3.8. Receivers 3.8. Offensive line 3.3. Defensive line 4.5. Linebackers 4.6. Defensive backs 4.5. Special teams 3.1.