Position grades: Spencer Brown passed first test with ease at tackle for Bills

Defensive line (5.0): Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei and Jerry Hughes were the top performers on a dominant defensive day. Hughes made two big plays early. He dropped into coverage and made a third-down tackle on a tight end. Then he smelled out a bootleg, hurried the QB and caused an incompletion. Oliver had three run stops and two hurries. Lotulelei bull rushed Marcus Cannon on his sack. Boogie Basham had a second-effort sack and two other hurries. Greg Rousseau only played 18 snaps (nine vs. the pass). But Rousseau did make a key tackle on a screen pass that could have broken for a big gain.

Linebackers (5.0): Tremaine Edmunds made the kind of impact plays fans have longed for, including the interception and some good tackles on toss sweeps and receiver screens. The INT came on a blitz, one of only two the Bills sent in 28 dropbacks by Davis Mills. A.J. Klein filled in admirably for Matt Milano, who left with a hamstring injury. Klein caused the Micah Hyde interception with a tip at the line of scrimmage.

Defensive backs (5.0): Tre’Davious White shut down another good receiver. Brandin Cooks had only one catch the first three quarters. The Bills’ young defensive backs (Cam Lewis, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin) all shined against an overmatched offense. Lewis forced a fumble, had a near-interception and made five tackles.