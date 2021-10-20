Position grades: Red-zone offense is blot on Bills' rankings

The Buffalo Bills’ defense dropped out of the No. 1 ranking for points allowed this week but remains No. 1 in yards allowed after the loss Monday night in Tennessee.
The upcoming schedule after the bye week looks favorable for the Bills’ defense. The next three opponents all are in the bottom eight in the league in scoring. Miami ranks 29th in points, Jacksonville 25th and the New York Jets are 32nd.
The Bills are No. 2 in points allowed at 16.3 ppg, and they’re giving up 270 yards a game.
The Buffalo offense maintained its rankings near the top of the league in most categories. The Bills are sixth in yards gained and second in points scored. The one subpar category for the Buffalo offense remains red-zone production. Buffalo is 26th, scoring touchdowns on just 55% of its trips.
The Bills were 2 of 5 in the red zone vs. the Titans.
The first drive of the game resulted in a field goal after the Bills couldn’t convert a third-and-3 situation from the Titans’ 5. Josh Allen scrambled out of a clean pocket and had to throw the ball away. All five receivers were covered. On the second-down play, Zack Moss rushed for 3 yards. The run looked like a good call against a Cover 2 defensive look but Titans veteran safety Kevin Byard made a good play to help support the run.
The second red-zone failure was a result of a holding penalty. The third came on the Bills’ final play, Allen’s fourth-down run for no gain.
What were the odds Allen would gain a yard? For his career, Allen is 38 of 47 when rushing on third-and-1 or fourth-and-1 situations, counting playoffs. That's 80.8%. He's 4 of 6 this year. (The other fail was on a fumbled snap.) On QB keepers from inside the 5 yard line with 1 yard to go for a first down for his career, Allen is 9 of 13 (69%).
Here’s a position-by-position grading of the Titans game, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:
Quarterback (4.5): Josh Allen again made some amazing throws. They included the TD pass to Tommy Sweeney, thrown with anticipation; the laser TD pass to Stefon Diggs; and the 20-yard arm-strength throw across his body to Gabriel Davis on the last drive. Allen got a little greedy a couple times. On the unsuccessful second-to-last drive, he threw incomplete deep into double coverage when he had Sweeney wide open underneath. On an incompletion for Cole Beasley on a third down in the third quarter, he got antsy in a clean pocket. But this is nitpicking on a day when he threw for 353 yards.
Offensive line (4.0): Overall, the pass blocking was very good. Dion Dawkins played an outstanding game in pass protection, giving up only one hurry, according to Buffalo News charting. And he was on his own most of the game. Rookie Spencer Brown also was excellent in pass protection under tough circumstances on the road. He gave up the QB hit on the interception, getting beaten by Denico Autry. But he gave up only one other hurry. He single-blocked Bud Dupree nine times on true pass block situations (not quick screens) and single blocked Harold Landry twice. No hurries in those situations. He got some assistance from Dawson Knox on a few occasions. Brown and guard Daryl Williams also did some good work moving the pile on combination run blocks. Three starts into his season, Brown has a strong grip on the right tackle job. The line had a tough task blocking stud defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who had five run stops. He got across the face of Dawkins on the final stop of Allen. But he was playing the tendency by crashing the B gap, and Allen's left foot was back. The only way he could go was to his left. No tackle is going to stop Simmons' penetration on that play. We put two of the three sacks on Allen. The other was a combination of Jon Feliciano and Mitch Morse, who got knocked back on a difficult stunt by Landry. There were a couple plays in the second half when Allen had more than 4 seconds to throw.
Running back (2.5): The game plan called for a pass-heavy approach against a depleted Titans secondary. Devin Singletary is running hard and averaged 5.4 a carry. He had 12 yards after contact on his early, 14-yard run. The Bills averaged 4 yards a carry on first down (good enough). There were a couple times when the Bills could have gained more against a light Titans box (six men from tackle to tackle), like on the Allen quarterback draw for no gain.
Receivers (4.5): Diggs had nine catches and Beasley had seven. The matchups dictated where the ball should go. Beasley had nine targets. There never was anything wrong with Beasley in previous games. Remember Brian Daboll was trained in “The Patriot Way.” It’s all about the matchups. Give Diggs credit. Four of his catches came on had-to-have it third-down plays against tight coverage. Knox had a good blitz pickup on an 18-yard pass to Beasley. Sweeney showed good hands on his TD catch. It took a good throw because Landry had good coverage on the play.
Defensive line (2.0): Derrick Henry broke the 76-yard TD run and had a 19-yard run. On both of those, Greg Rousseau lost containment on the backside gap. Take those away, and Henry gained 48 yards on 18 carries, a 3.4-yard average. Of course, that’s not how it works. The Titans figure if they can get Henry 20-plus carries, he’s usually going to break a couple big ones. The coaches took Rousseau out immediately after the 19-yarder, but he still played 10 snaps afterward. It’s part of a rookie’s education.
With five hurries, Jerry Hughes was by far the Bills’ most effective pass rusher. The Bills went “heavy” on the defensive line, with Efe Obada and Harrison Phillips activated. Phillips was more effective than Obada. Phillips had one hurry and three run stops. Ed Oliver had three hurries, and he drew a holding penalty that ultimately forced a Titans field goal. Oliver has been good this season but this was a game in which one more big play from him would have been nice. On a key third-and-6 conversion on the Titans’ final TD drive with an empty-backfield set, Obada, Rousseau, Phillips and Justin Zimmer got no pressure. Center Ben Jones executed a reach block on Star Lotulelei on Henry’s 13-yard TD run.
Linebackers (2.5): Tremaine Edmunds led the Bills with 10 tackles and wasn’t to blame on the long TD run. Matt Milano couldn’t get off a block by Nate Davis on the 13-yard TD run. Milano only had four pass rushes on zone dogs. Maybe more is the answer. The Bills obviously didn’t think they could beat the Titans on A-gap pressures. The Bills didn’t have to worry about playing three linebackers against Tennessee’s big personnel groups. With their receiving corps finally healthy, the Titans played three wideouts 76% of the snaps.
Defensive backs (2.5): Was Jordan Poyer held on Henry’s long TD run? Probably. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine grabbed the back of Poyer’s shoulder, but it happened fast. Micah Hyde didn’t take a good angle on the play, but when 247-pound Henry has a head of steam, that’s a near-impossible situation for a free safety. Hyde was in good position on the 48-yard pass to Julio Jones but didn’t get his head turned around. By our count, four of A.J. Brown’s seven catches came vs. zone coverage. Maybe more man coverage is the answer vs. all of his in-breaking patterns. Poyer made Tannehill pay for the forced deep-middle pass, picked off late in the first quarter.
Special teams (2.0): It was a good call on the holding foul by Andre Smith that wiped out Isaiah McKenzie’s 101-yard touchdown return. Smith grabbed Tory Carter. Would Carter have been able to tackle or slow down McKenzie? It’s impossible to say for sure. Smith also had a block in the back penalty on a punt return. Rough night for him. The Bills covered seven kickoffs and pinned the Titans inside their 25 on five of them. Tyler Matakevich, Siran Neal, Taiwan Jones and Jake Kumerow all were strong again in kick coverage. Matt Haack had a 4.45 hang-time punt with a 53-yard net and a superb 4.7 hang-time punt with a 40-yard net in the fourth quarter. Tyler Bass booted his fifth career field goal of 50-plus yards. All of them have come on the road.