Position grades: Red-zone offense is blot on Bills' rankings

Quarterback (4.5): Josh Allen again made some amazing throws. They included the TD pass to Tommy Sweeney, thrown with anticipation; the laser TD pass to Stefon Diggs; and the 20-yard arm-strength throw across his body to Gabriel Davis on the last drive. Allen got a little greedy a couple times. On the unsuccessful second-to-last drive, he threw incomplete deep into double coverage when he had Sweeney wide open underneath. On an incompletion for Cole Beasley on a third down in the third quarter, he got antsy in a clean pocket. But this is nitpicking on a day when he threw for 353 yards.

Offensive line (4.0): Overall, the pass blocking was very good. Dion Dawkins played an outstanding game in pass protection, giving up only one hurry, according to Buffalo News charting. And he was on his own most of the game. Rookie Spencer Brown also was excellent in pass protection under tough circumstances on the road. He gave up the QB hit on the interception, getting beaten by Denico Autry. But he gave up only one other hurry. He single-blocked Bud Dupree nine times on true pass block situations (not quick screens) and single blocked Harold Landry twice. No hurries in those situations. He got some assistance from Dawson Knox on a few occasions. Brown and guard Daryl Williams also did some good work moving the pile on combination run blocks. Three starts into his season, Brown has a strong grip on the right tackle job. The line had a tough task blocking stud defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who had five run stops. He got across the face of Dawkins on the final stop of Allen. But he was playing the tendency by crashing the B gap, and Allen's left foot was back. The only way he could go was to his left. No tackle is going to stop Simmons' penetration on that play. We put two of the three sacks on Allen. The other was a combination of Jon Feliciano and Mitch Morse, who got knocked back on a difficult stunt by Landry. There were a couple plays in the second half when Allen had more than 4 seconds to throw.