Position grades: QB contrast under pressure was stark in Bills' win over Patriots

The Buffalo Bills’ defense achieved a key goal in its matchup with the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Get quarterback Mac Jones off schedule. The Patriots second-year quarterback is not a great creator under pressure. He completed 5 of 12 passes for just 21 yards under pressure in the Bills’ 24-10 victory, according to Buffalo News charting. The Patriots also took three penalties for a loss of 27 yards on plays when Jones was under siege.

It was a good day for the Bills’ pass rushers in their first game without star Von Miller.

Here’s a position-by-position grading of the Bills’ 24-10 victory, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Defensive line (4.5): Greg Rousseau made a great return to the lineup after missing three games with an ankle injury. There is an asterisk. Most of the time, he was working against fourth-string right tackle Conor McDermott. Nevertheless, Rousseau was dominant in setting the edge against the run. He also had five hurries and drew a holding penalty. Ed Oliver beat rookie first-round pick Cole Strange on the intentional grounding play that put the Pats at their own 1. Shaq Lawson dominated tight ends at the point of attack and had three hurries. Boogie Basham had three hurries and drew a holding penalty. On the Bills’ last defensive snap, Basham was at defensive tackle and whipped guard Michael Onwenu with a fast inside move. A.J. Epenesa had a 4-yard tackle for loss and a sack. Pats left tackle Trent Brown battled illness last week and did not have a good game.

“The defensive line held it down and was controlling the line of scrimmage,” linebacker Matt Milano said. “Greg played well, A.J. stepped up and made some big-time plays. It was a super performance. The defensive line went crazy tonight, and when they do that, it helps everyone out. The rush and coverage working together.”

“Shaq is a different animal out there this year,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “He came back to Buffalo and he is playing out of his mind. You can go up and down that line with those guys that are just playing really good football for us.”

Linebackers (4.0): Tremaine Edmunds was back after a two-game absence and showed fans what had been missing. He stuffed a Rhamondre Stevenson draw for no gain and his coverage was one reason Stevenson did little in the receiving game. Milano avoided a Stevenson block to make a third-down stop on a crossing pattern.

Defensive backs (4.0): The Bills blitzed Jones on only four plays. One was the 48-yard touchdown to Marcus Jones, when Taron Johnson rushed from his slot corner position, leaving Damar Hamlin to make a long closing run on the receiver screen. Hamlin missed the tackle. Hamlin used only his shoulder to break up the late end zone pass to Jakobi Meyers, for which Hamlin was penalized. Poyer reads screens so well. He beat Onwenu to the spot on a fourth-quarter screen to make a tackle for a 5-yard loss. It looked like Poyer made a “football move” to tuck the ball on his near-interception on the sideline. The replay official didn’t see it that way. Tre White forced DeVante Parker out of bounds on a late first-half incompletion. Stevenson is hard to bring down. Hamlin, Johnson and Xavier Rhodes all missed tackles on him.

Mac Jones was 0 for 3 on pass attempts 20-plus yards downfield.

Quarterback (4.5): Allen outclassed Jones again. The Patriots did not want to blitz Allen much and risk him scrambling. They rushed five or more only seven times. He was 4 of 7 for 37 yards on those plays. Allen exploited the blitz nicely on a 17-yard pass to Isaiah McKenzie. The TD pass to Gabe Davis will be on the Bills’ season-highlight video.

Running backs (4.0): James Cook had a career-high 105 scrimmage yards on 20 touches and played 32 snaps. Devin Singletary had 51 yards on 13 touches and played 33 snaps. The Bills used Nyhiem Hines together with Cook in the backfield on 11 snaps and gained 75 yards on those plays. Cook looked good in the open field, eluding safety Devin McCourty on a 28-yard run. Singletary continues to run through contact well. Singletary had two drops.

Receivers (4.0): Stefon Diggs caught five passes for 64 yards and a TD when matched up on Patriots top cornerback Jonathan Jones. Diggs has 91 catches and is on pace for 128, which would break his 2020 team record by one. It was good to see Allen trust McKenzie and go to him on two third-down conversions. McKenzie has nine third-down catches on the season. Diggs has 13 and Gabe Davis 10. Tommy Sweeney was deserving of the holding penalty vs. Matthew Judon that wiped out the long TD pass to Diggs. Dawson Knox had a drop, but blocked well.

Offensive line (3.5): Spencer Brown rebounded from last week’s game in Detroit with a strong night. He was aggressive in finishing run blocks. Brown washed down Lawrence Guy to allow Cook to cut back on a 28-yard run. That was typical. He got chip-help a bunch on Judon, but also solo blocked the Pats’ sack leader seven or eight times.

It was a rough night for David Quessenberry, who clearly was playing hurt. He battled and lasted 69 snaps. But you don’t want him at left tackle. He gave up two sacks to speed rusher Josh Uche.

The interior of the line, led by center Mitch Morse, was solid in pass protection. Rodger Saffold had some good point-of-attack blocks. Ryan Bates did some good second-half run blocking. He moved out Guy on Singletary’s TD run.

Special teams (4.0): Tyler Bass made a 48-yard field goal. He’s now an outstanding 21 of 24 (.875) from 40 to 49 yards for his career. Siran Neal had great coverage on the Pats’ first two kickoff returns. Sam Martin had a touchback on a punt from the Buffalo 42.