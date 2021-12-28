Position grades: Pats continued trend of reluctance to blitz Josh Allen

The New England Patriots will come up with something different for the Buffalo Bills’ offense the next time the two teams face, whether it’s in the playoffs or next season.
Josh Allen had an answer for everything Bill Belichick’s defense threw at him in Sunday’s 33-21 victory.
When the Patriots tried a soft zone, Allen took the quick checkdown completions for easy yards. When the Patriots tried rushing with five or more men, Allen averaged 7.7 yards a play, completing 6 of 9 passes for 52 yards and rushing once for 25 yards. When the Pats tried a three-man rush, Allen was 4 of 6 passing and averaged 7.6 yards a play. There even was a two-man rush on one play, an incompletion for Stefon Diggs.
The Pats never have been known as a big blitzing defense. But they no doubt will put a priority on putting more pressure on Allen. New England was worried about Allen scrambling against man coverage and had its edge rushers try to get to the quarterback while also containing him in the pocket. They showed a five-man pressure then dropped Kyle Van Noy from the rush as a spy at times. Allen only scrambled twice, but those two plays went for 36 yards. He had eight designed runs for 29 yards.
For the season, defenses are more fearful of blitzing Allen than last season. He’s being rushed with five or more men on 22% of dropbacks this year. Last year it was 32.7%.
It was the first loss for Belichick in seven tries as Pats head coach in Week 13 or later against an AFC East team when both New England and the division rival were within one game of the lead.
Here’s a position-by-position review of Sunday’s game, with grades based on a scale of 0 to 5:
Quarterback (5.0): Belichick has coached in 474 games in the NFL, and Sunday was the first in which his team did not force the opponent to punt, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That shows how sensational Allen played, along with the superb game plan of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. With 34 TD passes, Allen now is just three shy of his team record set last season.
Receivers (4.5): Stefon Diggs caught five of his seven passes vs. J.C. Jackson, including the TD catch. The Bills used a ton of pre-snap motion against the Pats to help decipher man coverage. They did it unofficially on 42 of 75 plays, their most of the season. Isaiah McKenzie caught five passes for 62 yards against nickel cornerback Myles Bryant in man-to-man coverage. His other six catches came against some form of zone coverage or on a shovel forward. McKenzie’s speed vs. man coverage might earn him some more snaps, even when Cole Beasley returns. Emmanuel Sanders had a drop in the end zone, as did Jake Kumerow. Both were tough catches. Dawson Knox showed his athleticism with a one-handed catch to beat a blitz. He did solid blocking, too. He blocked up Judon one on one on the TD pass to Diggs, although it was a quick throw. Just like last week vs. Carolina, Knox was used to jam pass rushers before going out in the pattern.
Offensive line (4.5): The pass protection was good, and Allen’s mobility masked the pressures that were allowed. Dion Dawkins didn’t allow a single pressure in 39 pass plays. Spencer Brown allowed only one. The Pats’ “controlled rush” to try to limit Allen’s scrambles helped. The Bills managed big defensive tackle Davon Godchaux a lot better in the rematch, a credit to the middle three of Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates and Daryl Williams. Morse was stout vs. Godchaux on a key 5-yard run late. Bates gave up a hurry to Christian Barmore to force an incompletion late but handled all the twists and stunts well. He earned the chance to stay in the lineup. Williams gave up five hurries, but wasn’t bad. The Pats ran tough pressures. He was downfield on the wiped-out TD pass to Knox. But you could hear “kill” being shouted before the play. He almost surely never got the audible.
Running back (3.5): It was good to see running backs catch seven passes, taking advantage of the Patriots linebackers in underneath coverage and allowing Allen to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Devin Singletary had 17 yards after contact on his first three touches, and 36 of his 39 receiving yards came after the catch. He ran through linebacker Ja’Whuan Bentley in the hole to score his touchdown. He whiffed on a blitz pickup late vs. Jamie Collins, but Allen saved the play with a shovel forward to Diggs. Zack Moss had a great blitz pickup vs. Dont’a Hightower on the failed fourth-and-goal play.
Defensive line (2.5): It was another game in which the Bills’ pass rush wasn’t great, but it was decent enough. Mac Jones was under pressure on 11 dropbacks and was just 2 of 10 on those plays. The Bills didn’t blitz much, just seven times on 39 dropbacks or 18%. The Bills are blitzing at a 23% rate for the season. Jerry Hughes and Ed Oliver each had a team-high four hurries, which included Oliver’s sack. Greg Rousseau didn’t do a lot rushing the passer, but he did beat outstanding tackle Trent Brown late for a hurry on a speed rush. Efe Obada didn’t set the edge on the 16-yard TD run and took a bad penalty on a blow to the QB’s head. But he did provide a bigger presence on the edge than A.J. Epenesa did in the first meeting. The best player vs. the run was Harrison Phillips. He had a pretty good game against a quality center in David Andrews and gave guard Ted Karras some problems. Karras got him to the ground on the 31-yard run.
Linebackers (4.0): A.J. Klein made a huge play by getting a hand on a seam pass, which caromed and was intercepted by Micah Hyde. Klein had good eyes, retreating fast after a play-action fake. Klein played 19 snaps. Tremaine Edmunds provided strong tackling. He put some big hits on receivers after underneath catches. Matt Milano was fooled by the fake pulling on the 16-yard TD run. Otherwise, he provided close pass coverage. He had a late hit in the fourth quarter. Patriots running back Damien Harris is good. He cut down Klein on a double A-gap blitz to key a 21-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers on the Pats’ last TD drive. Harris ran through Jordan Poyer on a cutback on his 8-yard TD run. As usual, the Patriots’ play-calling made the most of the players’ abilities. The Pats called a receiver screen when the Bills ran a double-A gap blitz that was going to put big heat on the QB. It said something (not good) that the Pats called a run with 2:01 left and trailing by 12.
Defensive backs (4.0): The Bills played assignment sound in the secondary. New England was not able to generate any downfield passing. Jones was 0 for 2 on throws that traveled 20 yards downfield. He was only 3 for 13 on throws that traveled 10 or more yards past the line. The 31-yard, third-quarter run by Harris broke out the back door partly because Dane Jackson was fooled by the pulling guard in the other direction. It was one of the rare plays Jackson was on the field vs. heavy personnel instead of Siran Neal. A near interception in the end zone was an example of the discipline of Levi Wallace. He almost always stays home and doesn’t get caught cheating. It was good to see Hyde get two INTs. That gives him five for the season, tying the career high he set in 2017.
Special teams (4.5): Tyler Bass’ outstanding hang time on kickoffs – always 4.0 seconds or better – is taken for granted. Marquez Stevenson had a 31-yard kickoff return in the third quarter aided by a good block from Reggie Gilliam. The hang time on the kickoff by Nick Folk was only 3.7 seconds. Even on the last kickoff by Bass, the hang time was 4.17, the kick was muffed, and Neal smothered the return, with good coverage again from Gilliam. Stevenson had a 15-yard return to the Pats’ 42, aided by a poor 3.4 hang time by punter Jake Bailey.