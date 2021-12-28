Position grades: Pats continued trend of reluctance to blitz Josh Allen

It was the first loss for Belichick in seven tries as Pats head coach in Week 13 or later against an AFC East team when both New England and the division rival were within one game of the lead.

Quarterback (5.0): Belichick has coached in 474 games in the NFL, and Sunday was the first in which his team did not force the opponent to punt, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That shows how sensational Allen played, along with the superb game plan of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. With 34 TD passes, Allen now is just three shy of his team record set last season.

Receivers (4.5): Stefon Diggs caught five of his seven passes vs. J.C. Jackson, including the TD catch. The Bills used a ton of pre-snap motion against the Pats to help decipher man coverage. They did it unofficially on 42 of 75 plays, their most of the season. Isaiah McKenzie caught five passes for 62 yards against nickel cornerback Myles Bryant in man-to-man coverage. His other six catches came against some form of zone coverage or on a shovel forward. McKenzie’s speed vs. man coverage might earn him some more snaps, even when Cole Beasley returns. Emmanuel Sanders had a drop in the end zone, as did Jake Kumerow. Both were tough catches. Dawson Knox showed his athleticism with a one-handed catch to beat a blitz. He did solid blocking, too. He blocked up Judon one on one on the TD pass to Diggs, although it was a quick throw. Just like last week vs. Carolina, Knox was used to jam pass rushers before going out in the pattern.