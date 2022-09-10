Position grades: Pass rush and sound coverage make for A-plus Bills opener

Great pass rush and sound back-end coverage allowed the Buffalo Bills’ defense to put a lid on the potent passing attack of the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener.

The Rams led the NFL in 2021 with 18 pass plays of 40 or more yards, and they averaged four pass plays of 20 yards a game.

The Bills allowed only two 23-yard completions to Cooper Kupp on deep throws by Matthew Stafford. The Rams’ 190 net passing yards were the fewest in Stafford’s 22 games with Los Angeles. It was the 17th time in the last 25 regular-season games the Bills' defense has allowed fewer than 200 passing yards.

"I thought within the defense, the rush was helping the coverage and the coverage was helping the rush," coach Sean McDermott said. "And it timed up well, and we got those Buffalo fans in that stadium behind us a little bit that helped, too. I loved watching our D-line get the crowd into the game."

It was just the second game of Leslie Frazier’s tenure as defensive coordinator that the Bills did not blitz, according to Buffalo News charting. The Bills didn’t blitz once in the Week 5 win at Kansas City last season. Stafford led the NFL in passer rating against the blitz in 2021.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the big victory, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Defensive line (5.0): Obviously, the pass rush lived up to all the hype. It helped that the Rams did nothing on the ground, averaging only 2.9 yards a carry. Defensive end Greg Rousseau was especially good setting the edge to help shut down the Rams’ bread-and-butter wide zone plays.

The first play of the second half was a great example. It was an outside zone toss play. Rousseau and linebacker Matt Milano shut down the outside, forcing a cutback, and Jordan Phillips was there to stop the runner for a 2-yard gain. Rams coach Sean McVay obviously was worried about the pass rush. He called first-down runs the first three quarters (vs. seven passes) and only three of those runs gained more than 3 yards. The Rams averaged only 3 yards a play on first down.

Von Miller beat left tackle Joe Noteboom with a violent bull rush early, then beat Noteboom with his “ghost move” speed rush, faking a hand jab and dipping under the tackles pads. Jordan Phillips had six pressures and 1.5 sacks. Phillips’ hurry up the middle late led to A.J. Epenesa’s clean-up sack. Phillips beat guard David Edwards with a spin move for a clean sack. Boogie Basham pulled “a Phil Hansen” by intercepting his own deflection at the line of scrimmage (remember the 1992 AFC title game in Miami).

Linebackers (5.0): While the Bills did not blitz, a couple of simulated pressures had an impact. On the first third down of the third quarter, Tremaine Edmunds and Milano faked a double-A gap blitz (on either side of the center). Did that cause Brian Allen to lose focus and make an off-target snap? Likely. The Bills rushed only three men on the play – Milano, Settle and Rousseau, who made the sack.

Edmunds led the team in tackles with 10, and he was attacking gaps vs. the run. Early in the third quarter, Basham stood up a lineman to keep Edmunds clean, and the linebacker stuffed a 1-yard run. Milano was headsy in coverage. On a third down early in the second quarter, he anticipated a hook pass to the right, which forced Stafford to check down to the left flat, where Micah Hyde made the tackle.

Defensive backs (5.0): The young cornerbacks worked in tandem with the safeties to prevent any cheap, deep completions. Early in the third quarter, Basham got a coverage sack. Christian Benford locked up Kupp deep, while Jordan Poyer jumped a crosser underneath. Stafford had nowhere to go with the ball. Benford capped a solid debut on the last defensive snap with a textbook coverage of a fade into the end zone for Allen Robinson. Benford used the sideline as his aide to shut down the pass.

Dane Jackson read Stafford’s eyes in picking off an overthrow early. Poyer’s interception came when Stafford tried one of his “no look” throws. The QB had his eyes outside and whipped the pass over the middle, too high for Kupp, who tipped the pass. Terrible decision by the 14th-year QB. Kupp is so dangerous running after the catch. He broke three tackles on his 28-yard receiver screen late.

Quarterback (5.0): A few notes of appreciation for Josh Allen, who set a career high for completion rate (83.8%). Teams that want to sit in two-high coverages are going to need an elite pass rush.

Allen’s first run was a read option against a light box for 7 yards. It was like stealing.

You want to blitz with two safeties deep? That leaves a lot of space underneath. Allen’s first scramble of the third quarter went for 8 yards against that look, and he body slammed safety Nick Scott for good measure. Not many QBs get past Bobby Wagner as Allen did on the 4-yard TD run. Allen wanted Jamison Crowder to the left but a linebacker got in the passing lane. Allen had four designed runs for 17 yards and five scrambles for 40 yards.

Allen beat a blitz on the 47-yard deep post to Gabe Davis. It’s what the great quarterbacks do – win from the pocket late in the down. The pocket was tightening.

Receivers (4.5): It says something about the elite talent of Allen and Stefon Diggs that Buffalo did not shy away from All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. Diggs had three catches for 69 yards on Ramsey, including the 54-yard TD. Ramsey got caught peeking in the backfield on Davis’ 26-yard TD. Isaiah McKenzie caused the first interception by bobbling a slant pass but redeemed himself with a TD catch on a slant later.

Running backs (4.0): It was encouraging that Devin Singletary averaged 6 yards a carry against a defense that ranked No. 6 against the run last year. He had a great blitz pickup against linebacker Ernest Jones on the 47-yard pass to Davis. The Bills showed promise running against light boxes. On the opening run of the third quarter was a tight end-fullback lead play, with Reggie Gilliam blocking Bobby Wagner on a 12-yard Singletary run.

Offensive line (4.5): Aaron Donald had a sack vs. Ryan Bates and three other pressures. That’s about as good a damage control as one could hope for. The fact Allen got rid of the ball so quickly helped a lot and was part of the Bills’ good game-planning. Bates held off Donald on the TD pass to McKenzie. Dion Dawkins held off Donald just long enough on the bomb to Davis. Mitch Morse shaded to Donald’s side a ton. Dawkins and Spencer Brown yielded no pressures. Dawkins got good push, and Morse had a good seal block on a 13-yard run by Singletary.

Special teams (4.0): Tyler Bass is used as a weapon on kickoffs and the Bills show little fear of opposing returners. Bass was asked to kick a touchback on only one of six kickoffs. He had one miscue, a kick out of bounds. But on the other four, the Rams started drives on the 17, 11, 22 and 24. The average drive start in the NFL was the 25 after kickoffs last year. So that’s 26 yards of field position the Bills gained on the Rams just on kickoff coverage. Bass’ kickoff to open the second half had a hang time of 4.22 seconds (4.0 or better is great). Siran Neal and Taiwan Jones made the tackle at the 11 to set the tone for the final 30 minutes.