Position grades: Pack's plan for Stefon Diggs shows challenge Bills' foes face

The Buffalo Bills’ success in moving Stefon Diggs around the offensive formations was demonstrated again Sunday against Green Bay.

Diggs caught three passes for 66 yards out of the slot. He had three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown while playing out wide.

Diggs’ movement and Josh Allen’s ability to scramble were the big reasons an anticipated matchup of Diggs vs. the Packers’ No. 1 cornerback, Jaire Alexander, never materialized. None of Diggs’ catches came against Alexander, and Alexander rarely lined up across from Diggs.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur explained on Monday that the Packers didn’t like the idea of playing much man coverage against the Bills.

“So the challenge is, when you’re playing a quarterback that has the ability to scramble like Josh Allen, do you want to be caught in man coverage?” LaFleur said. “So now everybody’s back is to the quarterback and they don’t have vision on him, and we already saw what he did to us yesterday. I think he had six scrambles for 49 yards. Third and 14, we give up the 20-yard scramble or 21-yard scramble. That is typically the case. It’s hard to play man coverage.”

“Not to say you can’t dabble in that area,” LaFleur said. “But I think Buffalo does, first of all, a nice job of moving Diggs around. But if you’re not going to commit to a man game, it's hard to have him just follow him all over the place. You can do that, but just understand if you call a zoning defense (while matching up on Diggs underneath), whether it’s quarters or a form of Cover 2 or three deep, now you’re just getting people in non-normal positions. And it’s hard to get the details taught to the level of, especially when you’re playing an explosive offense like we were.”

Diggs is playing out of the slot 34% this year, up from 21.5% last year.

Here’s a position-by-position review of the win over Green Bay, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (4.5): The grade is high, considering Allen threw two ill-advised interceptions. But his electric play-making put the Bills in control early.

More from LaFleur on trying to play man coverage against Allen: “That quarterback is way too dynamic, made way too many plays with his legs getting out of the pocket. Shoot, he hit (James) Cook for a 40-yard gain, it was on a scramble where he got loose? We knew going into the game that the rush lanes were going to be absolutely imperative that we maintain and bottle them up within the pocket, and that was the emphasis and he still was able to get outside.”

The interception Allen threw at the Green Bay 3 while trying to throw the ball into the ground was only the third of his career in the red zone. He has 86 passing TDs and three INTs in 344 attempts in the red zone, according to News charting. The other INTs were last season at New Orleans and at home against Atlanta.

Running back (4.0): Devin Singletary is averaging 6.4 yards a carry his last four games. Singletary showed his wiggle on the 30-yard run. Cook made a nifty move in the hole to elude safety Darnell Savage on his 17-yard run.

Receivers (3.5): Diggs’ 55 catches are the most by a Bills receiver over seven games, surpassing Eric Moulds’ 53 in 2002. Gabe Davis’ 29-yard catch came with Green Bay double-covering Diggs. Alexander covered Davis on 14 of 23 routes, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Davis and Dawson Knox each had a drop, but Knox had some quality run blocks, along with his TD catch.

Offensive line (3.5): David Quessenberry did better than expected pass blocking against Rashan Gary. He had help, at times, with the occasional chip block. Dion Dawkins had little problem pass blocking a solid pro, Preston Smith, on the other side. Everything looks better for a line when the quarterback can escape two or three would-be sacks in the pocket.

Defensive line (3.5): It is no surprise Green Bay rushed for 6.7 yards a carry. Of its 31 runs, 26 of those (for 173 yards) came with “big personnel” vs. the Bills’ nickel defense, and most were with six-man defensive boxes. A 27-yard run by A.J. Dillon came with two tight ends and two backs, and Damar Hamlin run-blitzed to create a secondary gap. A 32-yarder by Aaron Jones came with Dillon also on the field and in motion to create a light box.

With Aaron Rodgers throwing short a ton, Von Miller had only six pass rushes on which he was solo blocked and the pass wasn’t behind the line of scrimmage. But Miller blew up the fourth-and-1 run by pushing tackle Yosh Niman into the backfield. DaQuan Jones also crashed the middle on that play. Ed Oliver and Tim Settle played well.

Linebackers (4.0): Tremaine Edmunds’ elite range and length were on display on the pass breakup against Robert Tonyan deep down the middle in Tampa 2 coverage (two deep safeties and the middle linebacker drops to the deep middle). A lot was asked of Edmunds, Matt Milano and Taron Johnson against the run due to the light-box approach.

Defensive backs (4.0): Dane Jackson broke up the early flea flicker by closing on the play and looking back at just the right time. Jackson gave up only two catches. Hamlin was beaten in deep coverage on the 37-yard TD pass. The pass rush was just as much to blame. Rodgers had 5.1 seconds to throw. The Bills blitzed Rodgers on just 1 of 35 dropbacks.

Special teams (4.5): The coverage in the kicking game continues to impress. Siran Neal made a good tackle in punt coverage, despite the fact the hang time wasn’t great. Then, on the second kickoff, Neal fought off a blocking tight end with one arm and made a tackle at the 20. Khalil Shakir and Isaiah McKenzie made positive returns.