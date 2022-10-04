Position grades: Opposing passers avoiding Bills rookie Kaiir Elam

Opposing quarterbacks are staying away from Kaiir Elam.

The Buffalo Bills’ rookie cornerback was targeted only once in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Elam has been targeted on only 10 passes so far through four games.

It’s a strong start for the team’s first-round draft choice.

How much is to be gleaned from the avoidance? It’s probably early to make definitive conclusions. Obviously, Elam has not been busting assignments, and the game does not look too big for him. He's playing physical. He's tackling well. He also is benefitting from the collective strength of the defense. The Bills play a lot of zone coverage, get a lot of pressure with the front four and often dictate where the ball gets thrown.

The Bills’ defense has been on the field for the second fewest plays in the league, behind only Green Bay. The Bills rank second in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Slot cornerback Taron Johnson has been targeted the most (23 times), which is not surprising because quarterbacks throw a lot of possession-type passes to the middle of the field. Dane Jackson has been targeted 15 times in three games.

The longest pass play Elam has “allowed” was 17 yards in zone coverage against Tennessee’s Robert Woods. The only time he was targeted in Baltimore was an incompletion on a slant for Rashod Bateman. Lamar Jackson led the receiver a bit too far.

Of the 75 cornerbacks who have played the most passing snaps in the league this season, Elam has the fifth lowest target rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

Big challenges await Elam and the Bills cornerbacks, such as in Kansas City in two weeks. But so far, so good.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here’s a position-by-position review of the Bills' 23-20 victory against the Ravens, based on video review and scored on a scale of 0 to 5:

Defensive line (4.0): Two unsung heroes on the defensive line were Brandin Bryant and Shaq Lawson. On second-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 5:41 left, Bryant did an Ed Oliver impersonation, beating tackle Morgan Moses with a quick outside swim move. Then he took on lead blocking fullback Patrick Ricard head on and knocked him back. That helped Matt Milano make a 3-yard tackle for loss. Bryant played 25 snaps. That one made them all worth it. Lawson got the pressure against tackle Daniel Faalele on fourth down to help cause the last incompletion. Greg Rousseau used his long arms to make the throw harder for Jackson, too. Rousseau and Von Miller each had five pressures. Miller lost contain on Jackson on the 18-yard scramble late. But Miller also gave up his body to take on a guard and force a third-quarter run stuff. Boogie Basham was productive, too. Keep in mind the Bills caught a slight break with Faalele starting at left tackle in place of still-injured star Ronnie Stanley.

Analysis: Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds put on clinic in Bills' nickel defense Milano tied his career high with 13 tackles, including 11 solo stops. Edmunds had nine tackles. Both had two tackles for loss.

Linebackers (5.0): Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have played 55 games together in the regular season over the past five years. This was one of their finest as a duo. Lamar Jackson killed the blitz the first three games this season. Not Sunday. The Bills blitzed a season-high nine times in 42 dropbacks. Jackson was 4 of 6 for just 26 yards with a TD and an INT on those plays. The Ravens netted just 4.2 yards a play vs. the blitz. Against Miami two weeks ago, Jackson netted 13 yards a play vs. the blitz.

Defensive backs (5.0): With Jordan Poyer back on the field and teaming with Damar Hamlin, the Bills discouraged Jackson from throwing downfield. He had only two attempts 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage and completed only one, for 21 yards. The Bills combined to hold elite tight end Mark Andrews to two catches for 15 yards, his lowest output in his last 37 games. Dane Jackson locked him up on the final fourth down. Johnson had to fill a linebacker role vs. the Ravens’ big formations. He got blocked up by Andrews on runs of 16 and 12 yards and the 4-yard TD run. But that was a small price to pay for the Bills to contain the Ravens’ pass attack. Poyer has nine INTs in his last 17 games.

Quarterback (4.5): Josh Allen continues to amaze with his miraculous plays, such as the scramble on fourth-and-1 when Odafe Oweh should have tackled him 7 yards behind the line and Marlon Humphrey should have tackled him 3 yards behind the line. Allen continues to exploit soft coverage, like on his 20-yard scramble. He had seven scrambles for 63 yards and one designed draw run for 7 yards. The Ravens blitzed him 14 times in 45 dropbacks (a slightly above average 31%). The Bills used an empty backfield a season-high 11 times. They didn’t fear the Ravens’ four-man pass rush. Allen’s rushing touchdown was the 33rd of his career, second most behind Cam Newton (43) for any QB in his first five seasons.

Running back (2.5): Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined on 14 runs for 55 yards, a 3.9-yard average. Not great. But there was some reason for optimism. They got stuffed six times. The first three came against eight-man run fronts, including the third-and-1 play for no gain by Moss. Those were no-go plays. The other three: Justin Madibuke shot past Dion Dawkins; Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown got beaten by their men vs. a light Ravens box; run-dogging linebacker Patrick Queen stuffed Singletary on an RPO play on which Allen had an open receiver. Among the positives were the Bills ran a toss sweep against a seven-man stacked front for 18 yards (Rodger Saffold had a good seal block.) That was one of seven positive runs by RBs. Singletary also had four catches for 47 yards.

Offensive line (2.5): The weakness of the Ravens’ defense is edge rushing. Dawkins and Brown dominated Oweh and Jason Pierre-Paul, just signed to the Baltimore roster. Dawkins has been superb all season. It was Brown’s best game of the season. The run blocking is a work in progress. The Bills now are a subpar 5 of 10 on third-and-1 situations this season. It was nice to see the line do good work on screens. There were three for 44 yards.

Receivers (2.5): Amid tough, wet conditions, there were seven drops, five by wide receivers, including two each by Gabe Davis and Jamison Crowder. Stefon Diggs dropped a TD pass, but Allen threw a TD strike to Isaiah McKenzie just two plays later. Diggs made a big-time catch on a 23-yard gain to start the second TD drive. It was nice to see Dawson Knox make a couple of big plays. Knox continues to block well. He made key blocks on safety Chuck Clark on a WR screen and pass.

Special teams (4.5): A key special teams play was Sam Martin’s last punt, which went 56 yards and out of bounds at the Ravens’ 6. McKenzie got good blocks from Reggie Gilliam, Baylon Spector and Basham on his 42-yard kickoff return. Tyrel Dodson made a kickoff coverage tackle at the Ravens’ 19. Cam Lewis missed a tackle on the dangerous Devin Duvernay. Tyler Bass was 3 for 3.