Position grades: Matt Milano's versatility shined vs. Colts

Linebacker Matt Milano was at his versatile best in Saturday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Milano led the Bills with 11 tackles. He used his range to make three tackles for 1 yard less in pass coverage. He had four run stuffs for limited yards. He added one pass breakup and one hurry on a blitz against Colts quarterback Philip Rivers.

The biggest sequence for Milano came on the Bills’ goal-line stand late in the second quarter. Milano stopped a shuffle pass to tight end Trey Burton for 2 yards on a first-and-goal play from the 4. On second and goal from the 2, he filled a hole to stop Nyheim Hines for 1 yard on a direct-snap run off left guard.

Here’s a position-by-position grading of the Bills’ win over Indianapolis, based on video review and on a scale of 0 to 5:

Quarterback (4.5): Josh Allen manufactured five scoring drives in nine possessions, despite the fact that the Bills’ average drive start was their own 15. He completed 12 straight passes in the second half, a Bills playoff record. His 74.2% completion rate broke the playoff mark of 73.9 set by Jim Kelly in the 51-3 win over the Los Angeles Raiders.