Position grades: Long day for Vernon Butler and rest of the Bills' defense

Defensive line (0.5): The roughest day for the Bills was turned in by Vernon Butler, who got the second-most snaps at defensive tackle (45). He did not hold up to the Colts' double-team blocks. He was pushed by Mark Glowinski on an early 10-yard run and by Ryan Kelly on another 10-yarder early. So it went. He was blown back by a double team on a late 19-yard gain. Long day for him. Harrison Phillips held the point of attack better than Butler in his 54 snaps, although it was a long day for Phillips, as well. It would have been better if Star Lotulelei had been available for 50 snaps and Phillips played 30. Phillips got thrown by Kelly on a red-zone run and had some tough double-team plays. He missed a tackle at the line on Taylor’s 40-yard run. Ed Oliver missed a tackle on an early 6-yard run and got pushed back by Braden Smith on a 10-yarder. He was pushed aside by Smith on a 9-yarder. The Colts’ used the Bills’ attacking against them on the 40-yard run, with Oliver and Jerry Hughes getting upfield as Taylor blew past them. Oliver and Mario Addison missed a sack on Carson Wentz’s 18-yard scramble. Addison thought he was pushed into Wentz on the roughing the passer foul. Efe Obada also made the mistake of a roughing-the-passer foul. Obviously the next time the Bills face the Colts, whenever it is, the coaches need to find some different answers.